Old Dominion vs. Virginia Football | Live Updates

Score updates and live analysis for the Virginia football game against Old Dominion on Saturday

Virginia defeated Old Dominion 16-14 on a last-second field goal by Brendan Farrell. Read play-by-play and live analysis for the game below. Most recent updates are at the top.

FINAL SCORE: Old Dominion 14, Virginia 16

Virginia Drive - 1:01 4Q

Demick Starling returns the kickoff from the end zone and takes it out to the 37-yard line. After an incompletion on first down, Armstrong finds Lavel Davis Jr. over the middle of the field for a 30-yard pickup to the ODU 33. Armstrong calls his own number on the next play and runs for a gain of 13 yards to the ODU 20. Armstrong tries a deep ball to Dontayvion Wicks in the back left corner and Tobias Harris is called for pass interference on Wicks. Virginia has the ball at the five-yard line with 16 seconds left. UVA tries another jump ball to the corner to Wicks, but it falls incomplete. Armstrong brings the ball to the middle of the field and takes a knee. Tony Elliott calls timeout with two seconds left. It will be a 26-yard field goal attempt by Brendan Farrell to win the game. Farrell sinks the field goal and Virginia escapes the upset bid by ODU. After struggling all day, Armstrong and the UVA offense puts together a great drive to win the game.

Scoring Drive: 6 plays, 56 yards, 1:01 | Result: 26-yard field goal by Brendan Farrell

Old Dominion Drive - 3:07 4Q

Two incompletions and a short pass brings up fourth and 8 for ODU. With the game on the line, Wolff finds Zack Kuntz on the right sideline for a 22-yard gain and a first down. On the next play, Wolff finds Ali Jennings for a gain of eight yards to the UVA 38-yard line with 2:15 left on the clock. Wolff goes back to Jennings on the next play, who makes the catch for a gain of 10 and another first down. ODU goes to the ground game and Blake Watson rushes for three yards. Nick Jackson breaks up Wolff's pass attempt and then ODU is called for a delay of game to bring up third and 12. Wolff passes to Zack Kuntz in the flat but Lex Long flies up to make a great tackle for a loss of three yards. On fourth and 15, Anthony Johnson pulls Ali Jennings down on the fourth-down pass attempt and is whistled for pass interference. ODU has a fresh set of downs at the UVA 18-yard line with a little over a minute to play. Two plays later, Wolff finds an open Zack Kuntz at the front left corner of the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown. The PAT is good and ODU leads 14-13 with 61 seconds left. Unbelievable.

Scoring Drive: 11 plays, 80 yards, 2:06 | Result: 18-yard touchdown reception by Zack Kuntz.

Virginia Drive - 7:25 4Q

After a false start backed the Cavaliers up on third down, Armstrong threw a jump ball to Keytaon Thompson, who elevated and snared the ball out of the air to pick up the first down. Armstrong rolls out to his left and finds Lavel Davis Jr., who makes his first reception of the game for 17 yards. That completion also gave Brennan Armstrong the career passing record at UVA, breaking Matt Schaub's previous record of 7,502 yards. After two short runs, Armstrong gives Lavel Davis Jr. a chance at a jump ball in the end zone. Davis comes up with the ball but he is unable to get his foot in bounds. Brendan Farrell's 36-yard field goal attempt is no good wide right. It remains a one-possession game.

Old Dominion Drive - 8:37 4Q

The UVA defensive line has been extremely impressive in this second half. On third and 4, Chico Bennett Jr. gets to Hayden Wolff from the blindside and sacks him for a loss of 6. That's three sacks for the Virginia defense in the second half and ODU punts for the fifth-consecutive possession.

Virginia Drive - 13:46 4Q

Xavier Brown bounces outside for a nice gain of 7 yards and then Armstrong passes to Keytaon Thompson, who carries multiple defenders and picks up the first down. Armstrong throws to Thompson on third down and he is tackled very close to the first down. The refs review the play and determine that Thompson was barely short of the line to gain. On fourth down, Armstrong fakes the handoff and takes it himself, bowling over a defender and moving the chains. Xavier Brown continues to impress, bursting through a hole for a gain of 12 yards and another first down. UVA goes to Brown again, but Derek Devine is called for holding. Armstrong scrambles ahead for seven yards to bring up third and 10 from the ODU 12. ODU comes with pressure and Armstrong's hurried throw falls short of his intended target Keytaon Thompson. UVA settles for a 30-yard field field goal from Brendan Farrell to make it 13-7. Virginia gets back on the scoreboard for the first time since the 10 minute mark of the second quarter.

Scoring Drive: 11 plays, 46 yards, 5:09 | 30-yard field goal by Brendan Farrell

Old Dominion Drive - 2:51 3Q

The Virginia defense thought it had forced another three-and-out, but the officials review the play and determine that Wolff's third-down completion to Ali Jennings reached the line to gain and ODU gets a fresh set of downs. Kam Butler gets to Wolff for a sack on the final play of the third quarter, which ends with no points being scored in the period. Wolff's pass attempt on third and 14 falls incomplete but Ben Smiley is called for a hands to the face penalty, giving ODU 15 yards and a first down. Wolff throws back-to-back incompletions and then Aaron Faumui gets to Wolff on third down for a sack. ODU punts again.

Virginia Drive - 5:37 3Q

Perris Jones starts off the Virginia drive with carries of eight and six yards to move the chains. Armstrong rushes left for a gain of seven and then Jones runs again for 2 yards to set up third and short. Jones' third-down carry is stopped by ODU for no gain and Tony Elliott elects to punt rather than going for it on 4th and 1 at midfield.

Old Dominion Drive - 6:42 3Q

After a good punt return from Isiah Paige gave ODU the ball at the 50, Wolff tries a long ball on the first play of the drive but Ali Jennings is well-covered and it falls incomplete. Blake Watson gets tackled in the backfield by Aaron Faumui for a loss of 4 to set up third and long. Wolff's third-down screen pass falls incomplete and the UVA defense comes up with another important stop.

Virginia Drive - 7:33 3Q

Perris Jones runs for a short gain. Armstrong looks to Wicks, but his pass is a little off target and Wicks can't make the diving catch. Armstrong then tries to go to Lavel Davis Jr. on a deep ball on the right sideline, but the pass is too far in front of Davis, who has yet to make a catch today. Virginia goes three-and-out.

Old Dominion Drive - 10:09 3Q

ODU picks up a first down on a couple of carries by Tariq Sims. Sims picks up six yards on a short pass but then the Virginia defense gets a stop on third down as Lex Long and Aaron Faumui tackle Blake Watson for no gain on third and 2. ODU punts again. The Virginia defense is doing its job. Time for the UVA offense to finish a drive.

Virginia Drive - 12:19 3Q

A holding penalty backs UVA up and then back-to-back incompletions sets up third and 19. Armstrong throws a deep ball down the left sideline and hits Keytaon Thompson for a massive 45-yard pickup. That's Thompson's 100th-career catch and his longest reception of the season. ODU comes on a blitz but Xavier Brown makes a big block, giving Armstrong time to scan the field and find Dontayvion Wicks on a crossing route for 24 yards. The Virginia offensive line gives Armstrong all day to throw and he floats a pass to Grant Misch on the left sideline for 16 yards to the ODU 4-yard line. Ryan Henry comes on on a blindside blitz and hits Armstrong from behind, knocking the ball loose, which is recovered by Shawn Asbury. Yet another UVA drive deep into ODU territory that ends with no points as Virginia coughs the ball up for a third time.

Old Dominion Drive - 15:00 3Q

Blake Watson runs for 10 yards and a first down. Wolff finds Javon Harvey for a 16 yard completion and another first down. Watson gets the carry on three-straight downs after that and the Virginia defense makes a stand, as Chico Bennett and Kam Butler tackle Watson for a loss of four yards on third down to force a punt.

Virginia Drive - 0:19 2Q

Armstrong kneels the clock out and Virginia will take a 10-7 lead into halftime. ODU will receive the kickoff to start the second half.

Old Dominion Drive - 0:51 2Q

Hayden Wolff finds Zack Kuntz on the right sideline for a pickup of 20 yards into UVA territory. Two plays later, Wolff goes back to Kuntz on the other sideline for a gain of 15 to the UVA 24. That's a nice throw by Wolff, who put the ball in a tight window between two UVA defenders. ODU's Tyran Hunt is flagged for a personal foul after the play was over, marching the Monarchs back 15 yards. On third and 15, Wolff throws a beautiful deep ball down the left sideline and Ali Jennings makes the catch over Josh Ahern for a 29-yard touchdown with just 19 seconds left. ODU cashes in on the Armstrong fumble and things turn sour quickly for the Cavaliers, from trying to extend their lead to 13-0 or 17-0 to suddenly ODU scoring its first points of the game and pulling to within three.

Scoring Drive: 6 play, 64 yards, 0:32 | Result: 29-yard touchdown reception by Ali Jennings

Virginia Drive - 2:01 2Q

Armstrong scrambles for six yards, then threads a pass in to Dontayvion Wicks on third down. Wicks makes the catch despite being held by ODU defender Tobias Harris. Armstrong calls his own number again and picks up the first down but he is hit at the end of the run and fumbles the ball. The Monarchs get their second takeaway of the game and get the ball back with 51 seconds left in the half.

Old Dominion Drive - 4:14 2Q

Starting from deep in their own territory, the Monarchs are able to pick up a first down as Wolff finds Isaiah Spencer on third down. Virginia comes up with a stop as Wolff throws an incompletion and then a short pass to Isiah Paige, who is tackled by Josh Ahern and Anthony Johnson well short of the first down. Tony Elliott also calls a couple of timeouts during that series to give the UVA offense a chance to score before the half.

Virginia Drive - 8:31 2Q

Armstrong finds Thompson for a gain of 8 and then Perris Jones runs for 10 yards and a first down. On the next play, Armstrong throws deep down the right sideline to Dontayvion Wicks, who makes a great adjustment in mid-air to catch the back shoulder throw for a gain of 28 yards. Welcome back, Mr. Wicks. Continuing to work a no-huddle offense, Armstrong rolls left and finds Grant Misch for a gain of 11 yards and another first down. UVA is backed up 15 yards as John Paul Flores is flagged for an illegal block below the waist. On third and 16, Virginia runs an option to the right side with Armstrong faking the pitch to Hollins before darting ahead and maneuvering his way for 17 yards and a first down. Great play-call and execution by the Cavaliers. On third and goal from the 7, Armstrong hands off to Mike Hollins, who fumbles the ball and it is recovered by ODU. UVA's long drive comes up empty.

Old Dominion Drive - 10:23 2Q

ODU moves the chains with a couple of runs from Blake Watson. Lex Long breaks up Wolff's passing attempt to Donta Anthony and then D'Sean Perry stops Watson's rush after a pickup of just one. Forced to throw the ball on third and 9, Wolff attempts a deep pass to Zack Kuntz but it is broken up by Jaylon Baker. Aaron Faumui applied some pressure in the backfield to hurry the throw.

Virginia Drive - 12:42 2Q

Armstrong's third down pass to Keytaon Thompson falls incomplete but ODU's Robert Kennedy is called for roughing the passer as he struck Armstrong in the helmet. At long last, Brennan Armstrong connects with Dontayvion Wicks for a gain of 25 yards down to the ODU 4-yard line. Virginia continues to go up-tempo but the ODU pass rush gets to Armstrong, who is sacked for a loss of 10 yards. On third and goal from the 7, Armstrong tries to go to Mike Hollins but his pass is deflected at the line of scrimmage by Tyre Bibby. UVA settles for a 26-yard field goal by Brendan Farrell.

Scoring Drive: 7 plays, 41 yards, 2:19 | Result: 26-yard field goal by Brendan Farrell.

Virginia Drive - 14:48 2Q

Taking over for Billy Kemp, who is out with an illness, Ethan Davies lets the ball bounce and it rolls to the UVA 4-yard line. Armstrong hands off to Cody Brown, who gets his first carries as a Cavalier. He picks up two yards on each run. Armstrong scrambles on third down and is tackled by R'Tarriun Johnson well short of the first down. The officials review the play for targeting, but determine that there was no targeting. Daniel Sparks' punt hits ODU's Damion Charity as he was trying to block Perris Jones and Jones falls on the ball, giving possession back to the Cavaliers. The Virginia offense will return to the field at the ODU 49-yard line for a new drive.

Old Dominion Drive - 3:13 1Q

Isiah Paige gets the handoff on an end-around and picks up 11 yards on the first play of the ODU drive. Wolff finds Ali Jennings on a short pass and Jennings runs for 14 yards and another first down. Devontae Davis bursts through the line of scrimmage and takes down Blake Watson for no gain to bring up third and six. Wolff finds Jordan Bly, but he is one yard shy of a first down. The first quarter comes to an end and it appears that ODU will go for it on fourth and 1. ODU is whistled for a false start and the punting unit comes on.

Virginia Drive - 5:42 1Q

Armstrong hands off to Xavier Brown, who breaks multiple tacklers and sprints down the left sideline on a highlight run of 38 yards, the longest run by a Virginia running back this season. This true freshman is special. UVA goes hurry-up and Armstrong pitches it forward to Keytaon Thompson on an end around for a pickup of 19 yards. Virginia goes to Perris Jones on the ground and he finds a hole for a gain of 15 yards to the ODU 3. Jones gets two cracks at punching it in but he is stopped both times. Mike Hollins gets a chance and is initially stopped but manages to power through with some help from Brennan Armstrong, who pushed the pile across the goal line.

Scoring Drive: 7 plays, 77 yards, 2:29 | Result: 1-yard touchdown run by Mike Hollins.

Old Dominion Drive - 10:23 1Q

ODU starts with four-consecutive running plays, then Hayden Wolff finds Zack Kuntz on a slant on third down to move the chains. Blake Watson runs for seven yards, then bounces out to the right side on the next play for a gain of 20 yards to the UVA 32. With ODU driving deep into Virginia territory, the Cavalier pass rush gets to Wolff and knocks the ball loose and it is recovered by Chico Bennett Jr. But, the refs review the play and determine that Wolff threw the ball into the ground for an incomplete pass. ODU runs on third and six and Tariq Sims picks up four yards. The Monarchs quickly go for it on fourth and 2 and Sims is tackled short of the line to gain by Jonas Sanker. The Cavalier defense comes up with a crucial stop.

Virginia Drive - 15:00 1Q

UVA opens up with back-to-back deep ball attempts from Brennan Armstrong to Dontayvion Wicks down the right side line, but both passes fall incomplete. Surprisingly, Virginia runs it on third and 10 and Mike Hollins manages to pick up the first down. Armstrong calls his own number for a seven yard gain and then does it again two plays later to move the chains on third and three. A pair of runs from Perris Jones moves the Cavaliers to the ODU 40-yard line with a fresh set of downs. UVA's drive stalls there as a completion to Keytaon Thompson is wiped away by an illegal man downfield penalty followed by back-to-back dropped passes by Lavel Davis Jr. and Dontayvion Wicks. Virginia's passing game continues to struggle.