Saint Louis, MO

Tim Norman, ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pie’ Star, Found Guilty In Murder-For-Hire Plot Of Nephew

By Brandon Caldwell
 5 days ago

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

James “Tim” Norman , son of Sweetie Pie’s owner Robbie Montgomery and star of the reality show based around Sweetie Pie’s restaurant,  was found guilty by a jury of conspiring to kill his nephew .

A jury in St. Louis deliberated for more than 17 hours on Friday (September 16), convicting the 43-year-old of orchestrating the murder of his 21-year-old nephew Andre Montgomery and then collecting a fraudulent $450,000 life insurance policy he took out on Montgomery. Both starred in Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s , a reality-based TV show on OWN about their family restaurant in St. Louis, Missouri.

Norman was found guilty on two federal murder-for-hire counts and one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Supporters for Norman surrounded his mother as the verdict was read.

“You cannot underestimate their greed.”

“While the evidence was voluminous and overwhelming,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming said. “Norman’s plan was relatively straightforward.”Ultimately, the jury agreed Norman was motivated by greed. Montgomery’s family wore “Justice For Andre” on Friday and proclaimed Norman a “monster” while speaking on the courthouse steps after the verdict was read.

“The lesson is: I don’t care how much money a person got,” Kalyn Griggs, Montgomery’s sister, said. “You cannot underestimate their greed.”

Evidence shown to the jury during the trial highlighted Norman’s plot. He paid an exotic dancer $10,000 to track Montgomery’s location, then used a friend to pay the shooter $5,000 to kill Montgomery. Both the dancer and the shooter testified against Norman.

Norman testified on his behalf during the trial, saying he was a mentor to his nephew and would never harm him. He said he had wanted to confront Montgomery about a burglary at his mother’s home.

The 43-year-old’s legal team plans to appeal the verdict.

'Sweetie Pie' star found guilty in nephew's shooting death

