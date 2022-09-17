Read full article on original website
Hermon Field Hockey Shuts Out Hampden Academy 5-0
The Hermon Hawks Field Hockey Team shut out the Hampden Academy Broncos 5-0 on Wednesday, September 21st in Hermon. Lydia Caron was in the box for the Hawks and had the shutout. Hermon is now 6-2. The Hawks will travel up to Old Town on Monday, September 26th at 4...
Ellsworth Boys’ Soccer Nips MDI 4-3
The Ellsworth Boys' Soccer Team nipped MDI 4-3 on Tuesday night, September 20th in a physical game at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth. The Eagles receive 2 goals from Cruz Coffin. Owen Frank had 1 goal and 1 assist. Eamon MacDonald had 1 goal. Luke Perry and Miles Palmer each had an assist for the Eagles.
Presque Isle Wildcats Visit Hermon Hawks in Girls’ Varsity Soccer 🎦
The Presque Isle Wildcats visit the Hermon Hawks in girls' varsity soccer on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The game is scheduled to begin below at 4:30 PM. A replay of the game will be posted below the following morning. If you experience any issues during playback, please refresh your browser.
Bangor Girls’ Soccer Battles to 2-2 Draw with Brunswick
The Bangor Girls' Soccer Team and the Brunswick Dragons battled to a 2-2 tie at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Tuesday night, September 20th. It was Bangor's 4th consecutive draw. Bangor received goals from Ashley Schultz on a banana corner kick that curled into the Brunswick net, and from Emmie...
Bucksport Boys’ Soccer Remains Undefeated, Beats Calais 6-0
The Bucksport Boy's Soccer Team remained undefeated, beating the Calais Blue Devils 6-0 in Bucksport on Monday, September 19th. While Bucksport would control play the score would remain knotted at 0-0 until the 24th minute when winger Jason Terrill was taken down from behind drawing a penalty kick. Evan Donnell would finish the opportunity giving the Bucks the 1-0 lead where the score would remain until the half. In the second half Bucksport would begin to find the openings scoring 5 unanswered goals finalizing the score at 6-0. Evan Donnell had two goals and one assist, Jason Terrill had two goals and one assist, and Brandon Elden also added two goals of his own. Diego Harvey and Harry Foster would have an assist. The Calais goalies would combine for 6 saves on 26 shots while Jake Williams of Bucksport had 3 saves on 4 shots faced.
Brunswick Dragons Visit Bangor Rams in Varsity Girls’ Soccer
The Brunswick Dragons visit the Bangor Rams in girls' varsity soccer on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The game is scheduled to begin below at 6 PM. A replay of the game will be posted below the following morning. If you experience any issues during playback, please refresh your browser. If...
Golf Scores – Old Town 172, Orono 190, Ellsworth 193
The Old Town Coyotes Golf Team won the golf match with Orono and Ellsworth on Wednesday, September 21st. Old Town finished with a team round of 172, while Orono carded a 190 just edging Ellsworth who came in the clubhouse with a score of 193. Charlotte Bouchard and Nate Baker,...
