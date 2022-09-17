It’s no secret that Target works with some of the most exciting names in fashion. Most often, the opportunity is a designer’s dream, as it means their creations are stocked countrywide and that they get to work with the retail giant’s vast network of factories and sourcing. Some of the most memorable collabs from years past include Rodarte, Sandy Liang, Marimekko, and Missoni. And on Oct. 9, there will be a few more names to add to that list, as Target’s Fall 2022 designer collection with Sergio Hudson, Kika Vargas, and La Ligne will be released. Each capsule will offer practical, even versatile, clothes that can be worn in various scenes of everyday life. Basically, they’re items you can wear from the office to dinner and then an after-party, too.

