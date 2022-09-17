Read full article on original website
To Everyone’s Surprise, Zendaya’s Latest High-Fashion Moment Took Place In The Shower
Florals and foliage aren’t exactly groundbreaking concepts in fashion, but dressing like a literal flower could be. On Sunday, celebrity fashion stylist Law Roach shared a behind-the-scenes video of a photoshoot of his client Zendaya, who wore a custom Loewe dress in chalky white that was intended to look like a lily. Curiously, the Euphoria star had the high-fashion moment barefoot in a subway-tiled shower while wearing the aforementioned number, which featured a thigh-high slit, an asymmetrical neckline, and a massive lily complete with a green and yellow pistil attached to the bodice. Her dewy skin and wet-looking locks of hair evoked the notion that Zendaya was meant to appear as a freshly watered bloom.
Lori Harvey Found The Easiest Way To Wear Baggy Pants For Fall
This year has seen the rise of unexpected bottom styles, from micro miniskirts to ‘80s-inspired parachute pants. Now cargo pants are dominating for fall, as they add a nostalgic and cool-girl feel to any ensemble. Street style gurus, as well as celebrities, who attended New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week all sported the look and now more stars are hopping on board with the pants trend. Lori Harvey was partial to baggy cargo pants, for example, when she attended Jack Harlow’s post-concert after-party on Sept. 20. (For those who follow the well-dressed socialite, you know Harvey is often wearing the latest It item before anyone else has it.)
Katie Holmes Gave This “Boring” Shoe A Cool Twist For Fall
Katie Holmes has been a style icon for decades as she has a keen eye for spotting fashion trends before they become mainstream. First, she deemed clogs an essential for summer 2022 and then fellow fashion enthusiasts quickly followed suit in wearing the shoes. Next, she sparked the resurgence of the ballet flat by styling the “boring” footwear with her laid-back looks while running errands around New York City. Now, the actor is doubling down on this ballerina-inspired shoe for fall 2022, as Holmes wore black flats to a Chanel event on Sept. 20. The star opted for the square-toed shoes while making an appearance at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon.
Target Is Stocking This Cozy La Ligne Sweater For Fall — And It’s Under $100
It’s no secret that Target works with some of the most exciting names in fashion. Most often, the opportunity is a designer’s dream, as it means their creations are stocked countrywide and that they get to work with the retail giant’s vast network of factories and sourcing. Some of the most memorable collabs from years past include Rodarte, Sandy Liang, Marimekko, and Missoni. And on Oct. 9, there will be a few more names to add to that list, as Target’s Fall 2022 designer collection with Sergio Hudson, Kika Vargas, and La Ligne will be released. Each capsule will offer practical, even versatile, clothes that can be worn in various scenes of everyday life. Basically, they’re items you can wear from the office to dinner and then an after-party, too.
Can’t Travel Right Now? Let This Paris-Inspired Candle Transport You
Scent is a powerful thing: It can impact emotions, influence attraction, and conjure up memories. And if you’ve ever traveled anywhere, you know that a smell can also instantly transport you to a place you love. Sadly, though, making that happen can sometimes be easier said than done. It’s hard to recreate the exact salty-meets-fresh fragrance of your favorite seaside hotel, or the crisp scent of fall air on the mountain you love. That’s where travel-inspired candles come in. Sure, you may not be able to find a blend for every beloved vacation experience. But there’s actually a wealth of options when it comes to infusing the olfactory notes of many specific places into your home.
The Sydney Evan x Erewhon Collab Is Filled With Cheeky, Playful Jewelry
Celebrities love LA-based jewelry label Sydney Evan (you can find its baubles on A-listers such as Selena Gomez, Megan Fox, and Kylie Jenner). Celebrities also love Erewhon, an organic food market that has become a hot spot for famous people sightings. Everyone from Angelina Jolie to Hailey Bieber shops there — the latter star even did a juice collab with Erewhon to promote her skin care line Rhode. Therefore, it makes sense that the two brands came together to birth the Sydney Evan x Erewhon collaboration, which ensures that, together, they will continue to make waves in Hollywood.
Jennifer Lopez’s Braided Updo Will Transport You Back To The ‘90s
Jennifer Lopez has been a beauty icon since the 1990s, so it’s pretty kismet that she would lean into the recent resurgence of Y2K trends. More often than not, the star opts for her signature bouncy blowout and smoky glam, but she surprises fans by mixing things up and trying out trendy styles like face-framing braids. At Grameen America's Raising Latina Voices event in honor of Latinx Heritage Month this past weekend, Jennifer Lopez’s braided bun and cream-colored suit made quite an impression and was the perfect sleek-yet-playful look for the occasion.
