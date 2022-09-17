Read full article on original website
Abilis Launches Two New Playgroup Classes This Fall
New parents and their babies and toddlers have several new opportunities this fall to have fun, learn new things, enjoy music, playtime and make new friends in the new playgroup classes being offered at The Therapy Center at Abilis in Stamford, Connecticut. Baby & Me offers separate classes for ages 0-6 months, 7-12 months and 13-18 months; My Toddler & Me offers a class for two-to-three year olds. Both programs are on Mondays and run for six weeks with classes on October 3, 17 and 24, and November 7, 14 and 21. Each program is $200 for the six classes and registration can be made online at abilis.us or by calling 203-324-1880 x 315. For specific times and more information on the classes visit abilis.us.
Red Cross Welcomes New Board Chair, Members
The American Red Cross Metro NY North Chapter recently welcomed Lisa Cooper as the new Chair of its Board of Directors. The Metro NY Chapter serves Westchester and Rockland counties, the US Military Academy at West Point, and Greenwich. Ms. Cooper has served on the Metro New York North Board...
Greenwich Woods Gets a Butterfly Garden
On the hot summer day that was July 9, Dean Genovese’s Eagle Scout project, a butterfly garden at the Greenwich Woods Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, opened its gates to the public. With his fellow troopmates huddling around him, Genovese released a kaleidoscope of monarch butterflies into his garden...
Christ Church hosts ‘Noche Cubana’
Christ Church Greenwich will host “Noche Cubana” on Friday, September 23, 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm, in the Outdoor Tent at the Tomes-Higgins House, 216 East Putnam Avenue. Wear your favorite tropical attire for a fun, Cuban-themed party with Cuban food, a pig roast, and live music by the Carlos Jimenez Band. Guests will be able to bid on a chic vacation getaway in Havana and donate to provide a much-needed water filtration system and medical supplies in Holguin, Cuba.
Friends of Greenwich Point offers mindfulness classes
Friends of Greenwich Point is hosting two mindfulness classes at the Point in September. The first is Wednesday, September 21st and the second is Wednesday, September 28th. Each class is from 9:30 to 10:30AM. A local mindfulness teacher will lead the class to help you more fully appreciate nature and...
Letter: National Voter Registration Day is September 20
On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, the League of Women Voters Greenwich will celebrate the 10th anniversary of National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating our democracy. Since it was first observed in 2012, nearly 4.7 million voters have registered to vote on this day. According to U.S. Census...
Political Reporter Jonathan Lemire Addresses the RMA
At the Retired Men’s Association (RMA) of Greenwich’s meeting on Wednesday, September 7, Hollister Sturges of the RMA introduced Jonathan Lemire, an author, journalist and TV host, who talked about his latest book, The Big Lie: Election Chaos, Political Opportunism, and the State of American Politics after 2020. During Lemire’s talk, he traced the origins and persuasiveness of the disinformation that in his opinion has shaped our current politics and why such a sizable percentage of the American public is willing to believe it and what the consequences are.
Greenwich Rotary Club awards academic scholarships
Rotary Foundation awards two scholarships to carefully selected outstanding Greenwich High School students. This year, Greenwich Rotary Club announces that Davies Peck and Anshul Sadh-Gauri are the recipients of the Greenwich Rotary Club’s 2022 Academic Scholarships. Davies Peck attended North Mianus, Eastern Middle and Greenwich High School. While at...
