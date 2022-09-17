New parents and their babies and toddlers have several new opportunities this fall to have fun, learn new things, enjoy music, playtime and make new friends in the new playgroup classes being offered at The Therapy Center at Abilis in Stamford, Connecticut. Baby & Me offers separate classes for ages 0-6 months, 7-12 months and 13-18 months; My Toddler & Me offers a class for two-to-three year olds. Both programs are on Mondays and run for six weeks with classes on October 3, 17 and 24, and November 7, 14 and 21. Each program is $200 for the six classes and registration can be made online at abilis.us or by calling 203-324-1880 x 315. For specific times and more information on the classes visit abilis.us.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO