Detroit Weather: The real fall feel moves in tonight.
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly with a low of 54° in Detroit. Some spots north and west of metro Detroit could drop to around 50. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Thursday: Breezy and much cooler with a high of 62°. Partial sun around Detroit. Mostly cloudy with spotty light showers possible farther north. Wind: NW 15-30 mph.
Chess is 'booming' in Detroit and these teens are behind the growth
(WXYZ) — The game of chess continues to grow in popularity, and amid huge growth before the COVID-19 pandemic, one group is looking to have that growth rebound as things get back to normal. "Chess was booming in Detroit. Booming. Probably more than any other major city in America,"...
Spot the signs: Counterfeit bills showing up across metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Would you know what to do if you were handed a counterfeit bill? Would you even recognize what it looks like?. As it turns out, counterfeit bills are showing up more and more frequently across metro Detroit and law enforcement is sounding the alarm. Irene Huddleston is...
Tipping habits changing across Michigan, U.S. with less people giving money
(WXYZ) — Since the beginning of the pandemic, the hospitality industry has continued to take a hit. From labor shortages to supply chain issues, now workers are facing another brewing challenge – the changing trend of tipping. A survey by CreditCards.com showed that even though pre-pandemic spending habits...
Detroit bakery and design businesses work together to create community impact
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Good Cakes and Bakes on Livernois in Detroit is an integral part of the local community. During the pandemic, demand for its sweets and treats exploded, not just locally, but also nationally. Now, the bakery is partnering with Concetti, a Detroit-founded interior design strategy studio, to expand their footprint.
Detroit Weather: A storm chance will continue overnight.
(WXYZ) — Tonight: There will be more storms overnight. Some will be strong as a warm front moves through. An isolated storm could be severe with wind and hail. Low of 67°. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms will be possible from mid morning until 6...
Amtrak extends suspension of 2 trains between Pontiac & Chicago
(WXYZ) — Amtrak has extended the suspension of two trains that run between metro Detroit and Chicago. According to Amtrak, wolverine Trains 350 and 355 will be suspended through Oct. 24 due to a lack of manpower and available train equipment. Originally, the suspension was set to last from...
19 Michigan educators chosen for 'Clear the List' campaign
Out of 1,100 educators in our state, 19 were chosen for Michigan Virtual's Clear the List campaign— a funding initiative giving teachers and schools everything on their Amazon wish lists needed to make bring classroom big projects to life. Everything purchased will benefit students across our state, including in...
Detroit church robbed of donations set to be raffled during fundraiser
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Volunteers at St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church in Detroit's Poletown neighborhood say they were robbed earlier this week. A thief broke in and stole dozens of donations for an upcoming charity event. Parishioners say the church is struggling financially and the fundraiser helps them pay the...
Local mom: 5-year-old's school bus drops him off over an hour late
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jasmine Bell lives in Pontiac and works as a pizza delivery driver. The 32-year-old has six kids, one of them is Amari, who was diagnosed with autism last year. "I switched to afternoons to go around all my children’s schedules, so for this to happen,...
Brother accused of shooting, killing decorated Detroit boxer
(WXYZ) — The search continues for a man accused in the shooting death of his own brother. It happened Monday night at a home on Stout St. on Detroit's west side. The victim, Isiah Jones, was a decorated local boxer whose trainer was trying to get him to leave the city because of family drama.
Food festivals, art fairs and Mary J. Blige coming to metro Detroit this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Food, art, film and music are some of the events coming to metro Detroit this weekend. If you're looking for something to do, here's a list for you:. Saturday 5 p.m. to 9 p..m. Tattan Park Pavilion at 901 N Carlson Street in Westland. At this...
Search continues for Detroit barber missing since July
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Posters on D Woods Barbershop serve as a constant reminder that David Woodger is still missing and loved ones are still looking for answers. “When I found out about him missing, that really touched me. Because he’s really more like a brotha to me and will always we be a brother now," a friend said of David Woodger.
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel offering discounted rate for eligible electric vehicles
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is now offering a reduced toll for eligible electric vehicles that are part of their Nexpress Program. According to to DWT, the .25 cent discounted price goes into effect today. The rates for Nexpress members who qualify for the electric vehicle program will go from paying $4.25 USD/$5.25 CAD to $4.00 USD/$5.00 CAD.
DPD asks city council for $7M to expand gunshot detection system
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking the city council for $7 million to expand its gunshot detection system. The department currently uses ShotSpotter and according to the Detroit Police Chief, it had detected more than 25,000 gunshots resulting in more than 100 arrests and the removal of 300 guns from local streets.
Detroit sues U.S. Census Bureau, says 2021 population estimate is 'divorced from reality'
(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit said it is suing the U.S. Census Bureau, alleging that the bureau miscounted the city's 2021 population estimate. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced the lawsuit in a press conference on Tuesday, saying this is the "next chapter in an effort to get the Census Bureau to actually count the people living in the City of Detroit."
Detroit organization sends help to Puerto Rico after destruction from Hurricane Fiona
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroiters are stepping up to the plate to help Puerto Rico after it was pummeled by a Category 3 hurricane. The storm wiped out power to the whole island and dumped more than 2 feet of rain. Local organizations and even athletes are now coming to...
Black College Expo coming to Detroit offering students scholarships and opportunities to succeed
DETROIT (WXYZ) — So many kids across the state of Michigan have lost ground in their learning due to the pandemic, but decisions about college and beyond are still looming. That's why the Detroit Public Schools Community District is partnering with a national organization to offer students in the city an opportunity to look at historically Black colleges that may very well offer them scholarships to attend their colleges and universities.
Perdue Chicken donates 10,000 pounds of food to Detroit youth center
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s a major act of giving, lifting spirits and showing care in children who are our future. On Detroit’s east side, a food company is investing in kids to ensure no one goes hungry at a youth center serving nearly 100 kids a day.
Oakland County Prosecutor creates commission to combat gun violence
(WXYZ) — Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald has created a commission to develop an evidence-based curriculum that will help prevent gun violence and mass shootings in Michigan. McDonald says the group, which features more than 20 community figures, experts, and victims of gun violence, will use a data-driven...
