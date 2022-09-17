••• Exciting news for Old Town Goleta: Oat Bakery is opening a second location in the former Goodland Kitchen space on Magnolia Avenue: “Same Oat, same menu but with more room to get creative and spread our wings! This means more bread, lunch menu, sandwiches and pop ups. (Pizza nights? Sunday bagels?) Baking in a 400 square foot kitchen for the past 5 years has been as challenging as it has been rewarding! Every year the line is longer and the orders get bigger but we made it happen! […] Now, we have a 1700 square foot kitchen! It’s almost overwhelming—what are we going to do with all that room?! We are so excited to create and grow alongside you guys. This is just the beginning—opening date (and party) coming soon!”

