Oat Bakery Is Opening a Second Location
••• Exciting news for Old Town Goleta: Oat Bakery is opening a second location in the former Goodland Kitchen space on Magnolia Avenue: “Same Oat, same menu but with more room to get creative and spread our wings! This means more bread, lunch menu, sandwiches and pop ups. (Pizza nights? Sunday bagels?) Baking in a 400 square foot kitchen for the past 5 years has been as challenging as it has been rewarding! Every year the line is longer and the orders get bigger but we made it happen! […] Now, we have a 1700 square foot kitchen! It’s almost overwhelming—what are we going to do with all that room?! We are so excited to create and grow alongside you guys. This is just the beginning—opening date (and party) coming soon!”
Santa Barbara’sBurrito Week Is Back!
How to Celebrate Our Second Annual Seven-Day Stretch of $7 Burritos. Let’s be honest: Every week is burrito week in Santa Barbara. But when can you find 11 different burritos — from traditional to breakfast to vegetarian — all for just $7 apiece?
‘A Collector’s Eye: Selections from the Rupp Collection’ at the Clay Studio in Goleta
Celebrate the handmade elegance of pottery at the Clay Studio in Goleta, where A Collector’s Eye: Selections from the Rupp Collection, the personal pottery collection of Chris Rupp, is on view through September 30. Rupp (a well-regarded artist himself, as well as an instructor of art at Westmont College...
Mary Jane Mazzella
Mary Jane Mazzella passed away on August 12th, 2022, surrounded by friends and family at the Serenity House. She was born in Los Angeles and raised in Palos Verdes. After leaving Palos Verdes, she lived in Hollywood where she met and married Rudy Mazzella. She later lived in Malibu and then Ojai. While working at the Oaks in Ojai she took a position at their sister spa at The Palms in Palm Springs where she began her career in esthetics. A few years later she found her forever home in the Old San Roque area of Santa Barbara.
Spirituality Meets Conceptualism at Westmont Museum of Art
At the risk of overselling an idea, one of the most contemplative spots in Santa Barbara’s present fine-art landscape can be found by proceeding to the darkened main gallery of the Westmont College Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. You can’t miss it. A potential slow-brew epiphany awaits in the form of Adam Belt’s “A Volume of Light Shining in the Darkness,” an installation piece clearly resembling the arched window referring to cathedral architecture.
California tourists are lining up to eat live sea urchin at the Santa Barbara Harbor
"If you go to Santa Barbara, you have to have uni."
Danny Keith Pack
Danny lived in Goleta most of his adult life. He loved surfing and hiking the hills of Santa Barbara County. He will be missed greatly!
Cabrillo Pavilion and Cabrillo Ball Park Receive Awards for Community Beautification
SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 21, 2022. Local nonprofit Santa Barbara Beautiful recently recognized two City properties during the organization’s 58th annual Awards Gala on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The newly renovated Cabrillo Pavilion received the coveted President’s Award for its outstanding contribution to Santa Barbara’s beauty. “The...
SLOPOKE Art Show in Santa Ynez Valley Shines Light on Art of the West
If the notion of a western-themed fine art show at a storied thoroughbred horse ranch makes you kick up your heels in delight, you won’t want to miss the uniquely charming SLOPOKE, September 23-25. Held at Flag Is Up Farms — the 100-acre Solvang horse ranch owned and operated...
SDRI Celebrates 100 Years of Insulin at Gratitude Gala
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA (September 19, 2022) – Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) celebrated 100 years of insulin at the Gratitude Gala on September 10, 2022, at the Hilton Beachfront Resort in Santa Barbara. Dr. William Sansum, renowned diabetes specialist and SDRI’s founder, was the first U.S. physician to manufacture and administer insulin and saved millions of lives with his work in diabetes research.
Donna Allene Thomas
A loving, caring, compassionate and generous woman who lived a life of service, Donna Allene Thomas, age 95, of Santa Barbara, CA, passed away at home on September 11, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. Donna, a California native, was born in Alameda, CA on December 9, 1926,...
Trends that Predict the Home of Tomorrow
The home of tomorrow isn’t about Jetson-esque wonders and smartphone apps. It’s about home value, natural resources, and our lifestyles. To predict what home features will be most valued in 25 years, let’s focus on four rising trends:. #1 Extreme Energy Efficiency. Utility bills are expected to...
Amid Blood Emergency, Donors Encouraged to Give in October
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, California, September 20, 2022 — Nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant has a blood emergency after its blood supply fell nearly 50% from the beginning of the summer and urges all eligible donors to make an appointment to donate and help replenish the blood supply.
A Climbing Gym Is Opening in Noleta
••• Tickets are on sale for AIA Santa Barbara’s ArchitecTours event on October 1, “in person after a virtual tour in 2021 and a canceled tour in 2020 due to the pandemic. The projects on the tour include several unique residences; a contemporary cliffside home on The Mesa [by Winick Architects and pictured above and below; photos by Erin Feinblatt], a renovated modern farmhouse in Downtown Santa Barbara, and two homes in Montecito that share a strong relationship with their natural surroundings. Also, on the tour are several historic building renovations including the former Hollister Family Office building and adobe which now hosts the Appleton Partners Studio and architectural library. Additionally, tour goers will also have the chance to visit two new multi-family housing buildings downtown.”
Ramon Zarate Angel Jr.
Born in Santa Barbara to Ramon Zarate and Teresa Angel, Ramon was the 3rd of 8 children. As a 2nd generation true native of Santa Barbara, he attended Franklin Elementary, Santa Barbara Junior High and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1970. Shortly afterward he joined the Local Painters and Allied Trades Union where he was a loyal member of the union and served as president for a time. He was an active union painter for over 40 years. In 1973 he married Patricia Thompson and they had 2 daughters, Reyna and Tracy.
Santa Barbara Sees Healthy Spike in City Revenues
While not quite the Treasure of the Sierra Madre, the healthy spike in city revenues — bed taxes and sales taxes combined — have many in City Hall salivating on where the unexpected revenues might best be spent. Bed taxes collected in the month of August ($3.59 million) came in nearly 20 percent higher than budgeted, and sales tax revenues for the fiscal year 2022 ($28.5 million) are 22.7 higher than anticipated. The higher-than-expected bed taxes reflect the enduring strength of tourist demand for hotel beds and the high rates currently being charged. The real action at the City Council is now shifting to the Finance Committee, which is in charge of allocating the unexpected inflow.
Marc and Lynne Benioff Give $60 Million to UC Santa Barbara in Support of Ocean Research
This story was originally posted by UCSB’s The Current. Driven to improve and safeguard the health of our oceans through science and technology, Marc and Lynne Benioff have made a gift of $60 million to UC Santa Barbara, one of the world’s most important marine research centers. The...
Jagmohan Tulsidas Hiranandani
On the evening of August 29, 2022, with family by his side, Jagmohan Tulsidas Hiranandani (aka Jack Hira), passed away peacefully at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from complications of multiple myeloma cancer. Jack was 74 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tulsidas and Devi Hiranandani, and a sister Mira Khilnani. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years Susan, son Daniel (fiancée Shaunah), daughter Jennifer (Justin), granddaughters Hailey, Laila, and Paisley Stuler, brothers Dhanraj, Shyam, Jagdish, sister Renu, their respective spouses, many nieces, nephews and extended family in the U.S. and India.
Local fire resources in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo awarded grants for wildfire preparedness
Santa Margarita Fire Department and Direct Relief in Santa Barbara were among 66 local fire departments and resources awarded a portion of $730,000 in wildfire safety grants. The post Local fire resources in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo awarded grants for wildfire preparedness appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Max Leslie Chase Weiss
On August 22, 2022, Max Leslie Chase Weiss, retired mathematics professor at University of California Santa Barbara and former provost of the College of Creative Studies, died suddenly of natural causes in his home in Goleta. Prof. Weiss was born in Salt Lake City on August 12, 1933 to Simon...
