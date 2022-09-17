ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Reasons the Chiefs Will Dominate the Colts

The most painful sports memory of my life was the Colts’ 38-10 playoff comeback against our Kansas City Chiefs. I expect the Chiefs to unleash fire and brimstone on Indianapolis this time around, and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving us a $1,000 free bet to bask in the glorious vengeance.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Norton#La Chargers#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Linsley And Pipkins#Pro Football Focus
FanSided

5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 3

Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 3. Week 2 of the NFL season brought plenty of surprises. The New York Jets had a two-touchdown comeback against the Cleveland Browns in the final two minutes, and the Arizona Cardinals came back from a 20-point deficit against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
FanSided

Mike Evans appears to name drop Tom Brady after Marcus Lattimore fight

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with Saints defensive back Marcus Lattimore, and he appeared to name drop Tom Brady afterward. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with New Orleans Saints star Marcus Lattimore during Sunday’s Saints-Bucs game. Several players from both teams ran in, some to continue the fight and some to break it up.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Justin Fields clarifies his feelings toward Bears fans

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields clarified comments post-game in Week 2, stressing that he did not call out the fanbase. The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season in Week 2, as they fell to the rival Green Bay Packers 27-10. Following the game, quarterback Justin Fields comments caught the attention of fans and media when he was asked if losing to the Packers stings more because of the rivalry and how much Bears fans want to win the game.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur defends Nathaniel Hackett amid criticism

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur defended former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as he faces criticism as sideline boss of the Denver Broncos. The new batch of head coaches have made statements early on this season. Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins and Brian Daboll of the New York Giants are undefeated after picking up some notable victories. Then there is Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos, who has left fans scratching their heads. Whether it is opting to go for a 64-yard field goal in Week 1 or his clock management in Week 2.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

FanSided

285K+
Followers
539K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy