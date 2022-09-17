Read full article on original website
Related
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Walla Walla Fairgrounds hosting state high school rodeo
Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Suspect formally charged with first-degree murder in death of Walla Walla man
Jeremy covers courts and public safety for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Walla Walla police identify man who died Monday. Meanwhile, suspect awaits formal charges
Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com. Jeremy covers courts and public safety for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.
Comments / 0