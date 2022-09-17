I was barely a month into this job when I suggested Roger Federer would never win another Grand Slam title. The then 17-time Grand Slam champion had just turned 32, lost to Sergiy Stakhovsky in the second round of Wimbledon (thus ending a run of 36 consecutive major quarter-finals), and then in straight sets to Tommy Robredo in the last 16 of the US Open.

