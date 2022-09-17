ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BBC

Roger Federer to bow out on Friday in Laver Cup doubles

Roger Federer has confirmed the final match of his illustrious career will be in the doubles at the Laver Cup in London on Friday night. The 20-time Grand Slam winner said last week he would retire at the team event, which starts at the 02 on Friday. He has struggled...
TENNIS

