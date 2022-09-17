ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Gabe Robinson delivering the goods as Burlington's starting quarterback

By Matt Levins, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVC2t_0hzdIAvQ00

OTTUMWA -- Gabe Robinson has trained his whole life for this moment and he isn't about to let the moment overwhelm him.

Robinson is the quarterback for the Burlington High School football team, a position he has been preparing to play since he first started playing playing flag football at the YMCA.

Robinson worked his way up through the ranks, from his first taste of tackle football in third grade to the YSF and finally through middle school and the freshman level at BHS.

Now a junior, the 5-foot-11, 160-pound Robinson is making the most of his opportunity with the Grayhounds.

Robinson played like a grizzled veteran in Burlington's 42-7 trouncing of Ottumwa Friday night at Schafer Stadium.

In a run-heavy offense, Robinson completed 5-of-6 passes for 128 yards, including a 31-yard scoring pass to senior Alex Fawcett which gave the Grayhounds a 21-7 halftime edge.

Robinson also was the Grayhounds' leading rusher, gaining 128 yards on 16 carries as the Grayhounds piled up 266 rushing yards in the game.

For Robinson, it is exactly what he has been training for the last 10 years.

"It feels amazing to show what I've got. It feels amazing to run all over the place with my teammates. It's fun celebrating wins," Robinson said. "Reading the defense started at a young age. It comes natural playing QB your whole life."

"He's got a good head on his shoulders. He's calm. He knows how to look at the defense. he knows how to communicate with me on the sideline. We talk about a lot of things or make some adjustments. He's becoming a little field general out there for all of us. That's a huge bonus for us," Krekel said of Robinson, who saw limited action last season as a backup to starting quarterback Kanyae Baker. "He's a good reader. That's stuff we work on every day in practice and over the summer. This is his third year in this offense. He came to us as a young kid as a freshman. Watching him now as a junior, he has grown a lot. It's just really nice to watch it all evolve."

Fawcett has been Robinson's favorite target this year. Robinson has completed 8-of-15 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown. Fawcett has hauled in seven of those passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns -- he caught one pass from Nolan Simpson.

Fawcett has been Robinson's security blanket this season when the Grayhounds do decide to throw.

"We work on it all week, day in and day out. If we need to use the air attack to open up the run game, we'll do it. Krekel called a great pass game. It was awesome to see," Fawcett said. "We'll play catch before the game, work on our routes. Also in football class we'll work on those. We put in some new route concepts and they really worked out. I told him to throw the ball to my hands and see what happens."

"Alex is the main person I throw to in practice," Robinson said. "Whenever I look down the field, I look for No. 16 across the chest. That's who I look for when I drop back to pass."

"Alex is a pretty fast kid and they way they were playing defense made them a little bit vulnerable for us to run certain pass plays with him," Krekel said. "Once he burned them a couple times, they had to adjust their defense a little bit better to cover that and that opened some other things for us in the run game eventually."

Robinson continues to mature as the Grayhounds' field general. He has become adept at running the option, knowing when to hand the ball to one of the Grayhounds' many hard-running backs or when to pull it and run it himself.. It all comes with hours and hours of practice and film study.

"I started practicing the triple option in the offseason, learning how to read and attack the line and pitch. I think it's made me better as a runner. I worked lot on my feet. I worked a lot on my explosiveness. I think that helped a lot," Robinson said. "We're either watching film or trying to get our team chemistry together. Even when we lift, we all lift together."

"Year three in the system. He's comfortable back there. I can't complain. He's willing to listen and get better at what we're doing," Krekel said.

Fawcett made a sensational grab on a perfectly-placed pass by Robinson late in the first quarter Friday which got the Grayhounds out of the shadow of their own goalpost. Fawcett got a step behind his defender and made a sensational over-the-shoulder grab to complete a 28-yard play.

"We practice leading," Robinson said. "There's a defender coming across so you have to drop it over the back shoulder. It's just things we've been practicing in the offseason and once the season started."

"That's what I like to call the 'Krekel's class catching.' We work on netting the ball pinky to pinky. It takes a lot of concentration to catch those kinds of balls," Fawcett said. "On film we were looking and we figured the defense would shift all the way and leave me open. I can't take too much credit for it. It's just amazing play calling."

While Krekel prefers the good, old-fashioned ground-and-pound offense, he is not afraid to take what the defense gives him. And if that means throwing the ball, he knows he has a quarterback who is more than capable of delivering.

"Throwing the ball the way we did ... people always say,' You don't throw.' We don't throw because we don't want to," Krekel said. "When certain defenses play certain ways, we're gong to try to take advantage of it. Give the kids all the credit. They did a great job. All the pass blocking, all the throwing, all the catches. That opened up the game for us."

That is just fine with Robinson. He has been training for this moment since he first picked up a football. Robinson is ready for this opportunity, and he is making the most of it and having the time of his life with his teammates and coaches.

"I remember watching (former BHS quarterback) LT Beck," Robinson said. "I'm still supporting him now. I still text him. I still ask him for advice so I can get better in the passing game and running the ball."

"That's who we are. We're a family. Nobody gets too down. Nobody gets too high on anything. We're just kind of even keel and looking for the next play," Krekel said. "We don't let things rattle us. We talk things through. We have a great relationship with the kids. That's our culture and I think it showed tonight."

Matt Levins is a sports reporter for the USA Today Network in Burlington, Iowa, who has covered local sports for 32 years at The Hawk Eye. Reach him at mlevins@thehawkeye.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Pen City Current

Baxter could be new home for Hounds

FORT MADISON - A plan to move FMHS softball and baseball to the Baxter Sports Complex was unveiled Monday night at the Fort Madison School Board meeting. Fort Madison High School Activities Director Jeff Lamb said he has been in conversations with sports complex director Jeff Woodside about what it would take to move the two programs out to the city's west side.
FORT MADISON, IA
KCRG.com

Washington Co. families upset after seniors punished for Homecoming prank

AINSWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Families in the Highland Community School District are upset and confused after they say students were punished too severely for a senior prank. Sunday night, a group of about 9 students say they put forks and mashed potato powder on the school’s lawn. Molly Hartzler, a parent of one of the students involved, said the kids also hung a sign that said “Mash the Pirates.”
AINSWORTH, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Gold Medalist Named Grand Marshal of Ottumwa Oktoberfest Parade

A gold medalist in the Special Olympics has been selected to be the Grand Marshal in the 2022 Ottumwa Oktoberfest Parade. Collins Clingman, a 2013 graduate of Ottumwa High School, competed in the USA GAMES, a division of the National Special Olympics in Orlando, Florida in June. Clingman won gold in the 100-meter walk. He also took the bronze in the 50-meter run and finished fourth in the javelin. Collins is the son of Jim and Judy Clingman of Ottumwa.
OTTUMWA, IA
tspr.org

New hospital search could take year in Keokuk

It will be a while before a new urgent care provider could possibly occupy the soon-to-be vacated hospital in Keokuk. Blessing Health announced this month that it will close the hospital on Oct. 1. The corporation cited “consistently low demand for inpatient and emergency services” for the shutdown. Blessing Health purchased the 49-bed hospital from UnityPoint Health in March 2021.
KEOKUK, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Ottumwa, IA
Sports
Burlington, IA
Football
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Ottumwa, IA
City
Burlington, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Burlington, IA
Sports
106.9 KROC

Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery

This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub. Hy-Vee is renovating the building at 3860 Elmore Avenue to be a regional hub to support Hy-Vee stores across the Quad Cities, according to Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s Strategic Communications Director. The...
DAVENPORT, IA
khqa.com

Southeast Iowa man killed in workplace accident

DRAKESVILLE, Iowa — A workplace accident has claimed the life of a southeast Iowa man. The accident was reported Monday morning at Countryside Welding in rural Drakesville, Iowa. According to Davis County Sheriff, Dave Davis, 23-year-old Duane Yoder was working at the shop when multiple steel pipes that were...
DRAKESVILLE, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabe Robinson
KBUR

A policeman in southern Iowa has been fired for conduct unbecoming to an officer

Centerville, IA- A policeman in southern Iowa has been fired for conduct unbecoming to an officer. Radio Iowa reports that Chief Tom Demry of the Centerville Police Department said in press release that Officer Jacob Downs, a member of the department since 2017, was terminated on Thursday following an internal investigation for “violation of department general orders.”
CENTERVILLE, IA
KBUR

BPD: saturation patrol project results

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the results of an evening time saturation project conducted by local law enforcement. According to a news release, on Thursday, September 15th, the Burlington Police Department in coordination with the Iowa State Patrol, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, and West Burlington Police Department conducted an evening time saturation patrol project.
BURLINGTON, IA
ktvo.com

Man arrested following early morning shooting in southeast Iowa

Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — An arrest has been made following an early morning shooting in southeast Iowa. Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Mt. Pleasant police officers and Henry County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Hamlin Street. When they arrived,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
KCAU 9 News

Two-year-old boy dies in Iowa after choking

A two-year-old boy died in Muscatine after choking at a park on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. That night at approximately 6:06 p.m., members of the Muscatine Police & Fire Departments responded to Eversmeyer Park, in the 1100 block of Orange Street, for a two-year-old child who had gone unconscious and was no longer breathing, according […]
MUSCATINE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Veteran#American Football#Bhs#Qb
KWQC

Blue Grass Police Chief on administrative leave

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - The Blue Grass City Council placed the city’s chief of police on paid administrative leave in early September. According to the minutes from the special city council meeting on Sept. 8, Chief Bobby Flaherty was placed on leave following a closed session. Those minutes were approved at the regular city council meeting on Monday.
BLUE GRASS, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa residents warned about possible election fraud scheme

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities in southeast Iowa are warning residents about a possible election fraud scheme. The Mahaska County Auditor's Office and the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office have received reports that residents have been getting phone calls originating from New York state. The caller reportedly asks questions about...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Ottumwa resident arrested following traffic stop

Mt. Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of an Ottumwa resident as the result of a traffic stop. According to a news release, on Wednesday, September 14th, at about 10:15 PM, Henry County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US Highway 34 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation.
OTTUMWA, IA
kscj.com

HELICOPTER DELIVERS FIGHTER JET TO 185TH PAINT FACILITY

AN IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD HELICOPTER FROM DAVENPORT HAS DELIVERED A HISTORIC F-80 FIGHTER JET TO THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD PAINT FACILITY IN SIOUX CITY FOR REPAINTING. THE 1950’S JET HAS BEEN ON DISPLAY AT CAMP DODGE AND HAS THE MARKINGS OF THE 174TH FIGHTER INTERCEPTER SQUADRON THAT WAS THE PREDECESSOR TO THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING IN SIOUX CITY.
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KWQC

Police: Man arrested on attempted murder charge in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say a person was shot Saturday in Mt. Pleasant. According to police, 21-year-old Tanner Box was charged with attempted murder. The Mt. Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 a.m. to the 500 block of...
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Two Galesburg men charged after causing a disturbance at PZ’s Place

Around 8:30 pm on Saturday, September 17th, Galesburg Police responded to PZ’s Place in the 2000 block of Grand Avenue for a disturbance. Dispatch informed officers the situation was escalating and two male subjects were throwing bar stools at each other. Officers arrived and made contact with one of the suspects – a 36-year-old Galesburg man. The other suspect, a 34-year-old Galesburg man, had departed the bar but was stopped by police on Grand Avenue. A female staff member told police two male suspects began acting suspiciously outside and followed her inside. The two males came to the bar and asked to purchase a cheeseburger for .58 cents. When the staff told the men that wasn’t possible, they became aggressive and were threatening to kill employees, according to police reports. One of the men pretended to have a firearm at one point and the two began throwing bar stools causing other customers to leave. Both men were arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
GALESBURG, IL
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy