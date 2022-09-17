ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two planes collide mid-air, 3 confirmed dead

By Tamera Twitty
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
File photo. Photo Credit: MattGush (iStock). MattGush

Officials from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office have confirmed that three people are dead, after two small planes collided in mid-air near Niwot on Saturday.

The sheriff's office began receiving reports of the crash at approximately 8:54 a.m., on Saturday. Deputies and other rescue units from Colorado State Patrol, Rocky Mountain Fire Rescue and Boulder Rural Rescue responded to the scene near the 10,000 block of Niwot Road.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirms one the planes involved was a single-engine Cessna 172. Both the Cessna and a second aircraft crashed near Vance Brand Airport in Longmont, the agency said. Two people were on the Cessna according to the FAA. According to a National Transportation Safety Board tweet the second plane was a Sonex Xenos aircraft.

The first downed aircraft was located on the southside of Niwot Road. Crews discovered two deceased individuals inside of the plane. There were no other passengers onboard. The second plane was found on the northside of the 9,700 block of Niwot Road. The aircraft's pilot was the only person onboard, and was found dead upon first responders' arrival to the scene, according to BCSO.

The victims of this crash have not yet been identified, and an investigation is underway.

The Denver Gazette reached out to the FAA who issued the following statement.

"The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents."

"Any witnesses please call the Detective Galloway and leave a voicemail at 303-441-4763 or send an e-mail to lgalloway@bouldercounty.org," the sheriff's office said.

