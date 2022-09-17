ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

More than 20 million gallons of water delivered to massive vegetative debris fire in PSL

By Will Greenlee, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 6 days ago

PORT ST. LUCIE — More than 20 million gallons of water have been supplied to help douse the massive vegetative debris fire west of Interstate 95 that’s been emitting smoke detectable for miles, according to Port St. Lucie officials.

Water to help flood the 28-acre fire site by Glades Cut Off and Range Line roads began flowing from a 36-inch pipe on Sept. 14 , according to officials.

It is being sent via a long ditch or aqueduct to the fire that was started by lightning Aug. 25 on a much larger parcel of land owned by PSL Land Investments, and managed by Delray Beach-based real estate investment firm Kolter Group. A large berm or dike has been created around the fire to allow the reclaimed water to flood it. The piles of debris are 20 to 30 feet tall.

Lighting charcoal: Mulch fire in St. Lucie County likened to filling stadium with charcoal and lighting it

Mulch fire: Efforts to douse big vegetative debris fire underway; 'appreciable change' within 6 days

Health issues due to smoke: Doctor warns of potential health issues posed by smoke from massive vegetative debris fire

The site has been emitting vast amounts of smoke detectable into neighboring counties, and has impacted a significant number of residents.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, 20.25 million gallons of water have been provided, according to Sarah Prohaska, communications director for the city of Port St. Lucie. That’s equivalent to more than 30 Olympic-size swimming pools.

According to city officials, the developer requested the flow to be paused.

“My understanding is that the developer has plenty of water at the moment and will most likely be calling later to have flow resumed,” Utility Director Kevin R. Matyjaszek stated in a Monday morning email to other officials.

St. Lucie County Fire District Fire Chief Nate Spera last week said the aqueduct system and levee or berm were completed Sept. 14.

“As the water enters the site, they're going to be moving burning material into the wetter areas, and they're going to do it in a methodical basis,” Spera said.

Spera last week said officials indicate they hoped to see “appreciable change” in conditions within less than a week.

Spera has said the area was being managed by Mike’s Organic Topsoil, and Kolter took it back.

Court records show Verano Development, listed as managed by the Kolter Group, on June 1 filed to evict Michael Marburger, doing business as Mike’s Organic Topsoil and Irrigation by Michael Marburger Inc. from about 200 acres, which Marburger had possession of under an oral rental agreement.

In a July 6 filing, the parties reported reaching a confidential settlement agreement.

State regulation

Spera said the state Department of Environmental Protection is the regulatory authority over this.

According to a Friday email from Alexandra Kuchta, DEP press secretary, yard trash recycling facilities have to have a valid registration to operate.

“While the property on Range Line Road in St. Lucie County previously held a valid registration from August 2012 to July 2022, its registration is no longer active,” Kuchta stated. “To be clear, yard trash recycling operations at this site are not currently authorized. This will be taken into account as the department moves forward with its regulatory review.”

Kuchta said such operations must renew registrations annually and report how much material is received, processed and remains on site.

“In addition to reviewing these annual reports, the department also inspects these operations every four years, and may inspect more frequently if a complaint is received,” she stated.

The last inspection was in July 2020, in which “areas of concern” were noted.

“In response, the operator submitted documentation and photographs showing that proper access for firefighting equipment was restored,” she stated.

Kuchta noted the area of concern is not where the current fire is burning.

“Additionally, the department conducted an inspection of the site in June 2022 following a dust complaint,” Kuchta stated. “However, staff did not observe fugitive dust while onsite.”

Kuchta said her agency’s investigation into the situation is ongoing.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: More than 20 million gallons of water delivered to massive vegetative debris fire in PSL

veronews.com

Stunning Cache Cay house has pool, dock and long river views

Denise and Robert Laino moved to Florida after visiting family in Palm Bay. It was then that the couple discovered Vero Beach when taking rides down A1A. “He said, ‘That’s it! We have to move,’” recalls Denise Laino. It was a golf friend who told them...
VERO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Public, Private Schools May Close For Incoming Storm

Rosh Hashana Holiday Forcing Schools To Make Early Decisions, Announcements. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County School District officials, as well as administrators at local private schools, are all closely monitoring what is now Tropical Depression 9 but may become a hurricane […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Port St. Lucie population surge brings influx of traffic

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Commuters on St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie call the start of their drive a mess. James Rich often leaves before sunrise for his daily commute to his job in Riviera Beach. "Traffic has just increased exponentially in the last five years,"...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Vero’s water fight with the Shores takes a new twist

In a major plot twist to a dispute between the Town of Indian River Shores and the City of Vero Beach over Vero’s claim to a permanent water-sewer utility territory, Vero has given Indian River County the city’s written permission to strike a deal with the Shores to provide utility service to town residents in 2027.
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

