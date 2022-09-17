Read full article on original website
Mariners bench Dylan Moore on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Dylan Moore is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Moore will sit on the bench after Adam Frazier was named Seattle's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 109 batted balls this season, Moore has accounted for a 14.7% barrel rate and a .319...
Eddie Rosario in left field Wednesday for Braves
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. The lefty-hitting Rosario was held out of the lineup versus a southpaw on Tuesday, but he will be back in left field a day later as the No. 7 hitter in the order. Robbie Grossman will be in right field for Atlanta.
MLB・
Franmil Reyes batting fourth for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Reyes will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Jared Young moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Reyes for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
Austin Barnes catching for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Barnes will catch for right-hander Dustin May on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Will Smith returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnes for 11.2 FanDuel points...
Trayce Thompson batting sixth for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Thompson will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Cody Bellinger returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 11.9 FanDuel points on...
Chuckie Robinson catching for Reds on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Robinson will catch for right-hander Chase Anderson on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Connor Seabold and Boston. Austin Romine returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Robinson for 5.6 FanDuel points...
Wil Myers taking over first base for Padres on Wednesday
San Diego Padres utility-man Wil Myers is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Myers will man first base after Brandon Drury was rested at home versus Cardinals' right-hander Miles Mikolas. numberFire's models project Myers to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
Giants rest J.D. Davis on Wednesday night
San Francisco Giants utility-man J.D. Davis is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Davis will watch from the bench after LaMonte Wade Jr. was named San Francisco's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 171 batted balls this season, Davis has accounted for a 16.4% barrel rate...
Will Brennan batting seventh for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Brennan will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Lance Lynn and the White Sox. Owen Miller moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Brennan for 6.2 FanDuel...
Connor Joe joining Colorado bench Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. Yonathan Daza will move to left field in place of Joe while Randal Grichuk starts in center field and bats sixth. Daza has a $3,100 salary on Tuesday...
Michael Hermosillo sitting for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Hermosillo will move to the bench on Wednesday with Christopher Morel starting in center field. He will bat ninth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Morel for 8.9...
Corbin Carroll hitting second in Arizona's Wednesday lineup
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carroll will man left field after Stone Garrett was benched versus Dodgers' right-hander Dustin May. numberFire's models project Carroll to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
Nick Senzel sitting for Reds on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Senzel is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Senzel will move to the bench on Wednesday with Alejo Lopez starting at second base. Lopez will bat eighth versus right-hander Connor Seabold and Boston. numberFire's models project Lopez for 9.7...
Yasmani Grandal catching for White Sox on Wednesday night
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Grandal will operate behind the plate after Seby Zavala was benched at home versus Guardians' righty Triston McKenzie. numberFire's models project Grandal to score 8.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Giants starting Jason Vosler at third base on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants third baseman Jason Vosler is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Vosler will take over the hot corner after Evan Longoria was rested on the road against Rockies' right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Vosler to score 11.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
Daulton Varsho leading off for Diamondbacks on Wednesday night
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Varsho will handle designated hitting duties after Ketel Marte was rested in Los Angeles. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Dustin May, our models project Varsho to score 11.5 FanDuel points at the salary...
Nelson Velazquez sitting for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Velazquez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Patrick Wisdom starting in right field. Wisdom will bat sixth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and Miami. numberFire's models project Wisdom for 11.2 FanDuel...
Andrew Knizner catching for St. Louis on Wednesday night
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Knizner will operate at catcher after Yadier Molina was rested in San Diego versus lefty Blake Snell. numberFire's models project Knizner to score 6.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Cubs' Christopher Morel batting ninth on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Christopher Morel is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Morel will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Michael Hermosillo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Morel for 8.9 FanDuel points on...
Arizona's Alek Thomas taking over right field on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Thomas will operate right field after Jordan Luplow was given the night off at home. In a matchup versus right-hander Dustin May, our models project Thomas to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary...
