3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff rosterEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Photos: Jesuit volleyball makes quick work of Mountainside in Metro League action
The Jesuit volleyball team was running on all cylinders on Monday night, picking up a straight-sets (25-10, 25-9, 25-19) win over Mountainside. At 5-0 in league, Jesuit currently has a strangle hold on the top position in the Metro League and has yet to lose a match all season. The...
Woodburn man hopes to win U.S.A. Mullet Championships
Musio Chavez has a mullet and a dream – a dream to be recognized as having the best mullet in the entire county. Chavez, 33, was born and raised in Woodburn, where he graduated from high school in 2007. He went on to get his law degree and, having passed the bar, is now waiting for his license so he can practice. In the meantime, he’s working as a security guard and growing out his mullet.
Mountainside Mavericks say they won’t let historic start distract them from long-term goals
The Mountainside Mavericks know state football championships aren’t won in September, but they have positioned themselves as a serious contender in 2022. The Mavericks, No. 9 in this week’s Oregonian/OregonLive Class 6A power rankings, had a few questions about whether they would be contenders for the Metro League title entering the season. Some of the questions were answered after they defeated perennial powerhouse Lake Oswego 24-7 Friday night.
Readers respond: Portland should follow Salem’s lead
Portland need only to use the form of governance that Salem uses, which basically is: Have a city manager manage the city. He or she would be hired or fired by a vote of the city council. He or she would hire all the department heads. Have a nine-member council with eight wards where one councilor would be elected from each ward. The mayor would be on the council but would be elected by the city as a whole. Then the city council sets the policies of how the city functions.
5 musts for the Portland Trail Blazers to contend: 2 - Jusuf Nurkic must live up to his $70 million contract
--- The legend of the Bosnia Beast includes tales of a dominant force using his 6-foot-11, 290-pound body to exert his will over mere mortals in the pursuit of buckets. The lore, however, also includes cautionary tales of inconsistent play, disappearing acts and injuries that have cost The Beast 127 games over the past three seasons.
What are average home values in Portland? Compare by ZIP code
Home prices and mortgage interest rates are much higher than last year and there is no sign that costs will drop, say experts. Home shoppers are widening their search to find a property they like and can afford. Looking at ZIP codes is a helpful way to home in on...
These Oregon adventure cats hike, camp and explore the outdoors
Cats Lewis and Clark ride in a canoe in Central Oregon’s Crescent Lake. A feline name Frank hikes trails in Sunriver while sister Betty, who is a touch skittish, stays behind in the backyard screened play area. And Olivia camps in a MeerKat Trailer on the Oregon coast with her two-legged companions.
Portland Tuesday weather: Another pleasant, sunny day; chance of rain arrives Wednesday
Portland will see another pleasant, late-summer day Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the skies will be sunny and clear, with little to no wind. The high will reach 83 degrees Fahrenheit. The air quality at 6 a.m. is good in most of the city, sensors indicate; a few areas...
Readers respond: Portland makes supporting downtown difficult
I agree with the recent letter about the difficulties of parking downtown (“Readers respond: Paying for parking shouldn’t be hard,” Sept. 7) A friend and I carpooled to Art in the Pearl earlier this month. We hadn’t visited downtown since the pandemic began. We crept along,...
Oregon transportation agency hid public documents about I-5 Rose Quarter freeway expansion, lawsuit alleges
A Portland lawyer will take the state’s transportation department to trial this month, alleging the agency altered public records about a proposed expansion of Interstate 5 in Portland. Alan Kessler accused the Oregon Department of Transportation of creating incomplete documents to fulfill a public records request for public comments...
Portland named ‘most beauty-obsessed’ city in the U.S. in a clearly flawed report
Look, I get a lot of ridiculous press releases. But recently one flew into my inbox with a headline that begged me not to just immediately delete it. It read: “The most beauty-obsessed U.S. cities: Portland ranks #1.”. Uh, really?
At Edward Jones, clients are part of the ‘extended family’: Top Workplaces 2022
During snowstorms, heat waves, and times of extreme need, many Portlanders find few who can help. Scrolling through their contact list, they may turn to the person handling their finances – a financial adviser at Edward Jones. Longtime employees at the financial services firm shared story after story of helping clients in ways one wouldn’t expect. Kevin Fisher, a financial adviser, remembers connecting one of his older clients to his HVAC contractor during Portland’s June heat dome.
Portland police to return dedicated team of six officers, one sergeant to city’s Old Town entertainment district
Portland police are dedicating a sergeant and six officers to work Old Town’s entertainment district Wednesday through Saturday nights, starting this week. The Police Bureau decided to bring back an entertainment detail that had been eliminated during the coronavirus pandemic to try to stem the number of shootings in the area as bigger crowds return to the city’s bars and nightclubs.
Shooting reported near Northgate Park in North Portland; victim later dies at hospital
A gunshot victim arrived at a Portland hospital in a private car Monday evening and later died there, police said. The victim appears to be the second person shot and killed in the parking lot at Northgate Park in North Portland within a little over a month. Officers responded to...
Idaho man who called in bomb threat and racist slurs to Portland’s Lincoln High School sentenced to probation
A 21-year-old Idaho man who phoned in a series of vile and racist threats to blow up Portland’s Lincoln High School last year was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and community service. Julian Ray Nevarez made the threats in multiple calls to the school on two days...
At Carr Auto Group, it’s all about family: Top Workplaces 2022
Everything about Carr Auto Group seems to come back to family. The business itself has been family-owned and operated for decades, but that family culture extends to employees. That’s on purpose, according to Carr’s president, Brad Preble, and leads to the company’s frequent honor as one of The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Top Workplaces.
Portland elections program fines Rene Gonzalez $77K over cushy campaign office deal
Rene Gonzalez, who is challenging incumbent Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty this fall, faces $77,000 in fines from the city after an elections director said he failed to report a generous — and illegal — discount on downtown office space from a wealthy supporter. Since May, Gonzalez’s campaign...
Travelers grow more exasperated at airports, but PDX satisfaction holds steady
Long waits and shuttered amenities are irritating air travelers across the country, but Portland International Airport has managed to keep its satisfaction rating at a steady cruising altitude. Consumer sentiment monitor J.D. Power found the Portland airport maintained the same level of customer satisfaction in 2022 as last year. But...
Man arrested, faces charges in attempted kidnapping of girl, 5, in downtown Portland
A man was arrested in downtown Portland Monday afternoon and likely faces a charge of attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old, according to police. About 2:30 p.m. Monday, officers in Central Precinct responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping at Northwest 1st Avenue and Davis Street. Officers arrived at the...
Visiting Angels Gresham enriches lives of clients and staff: Top Workplaces 2022
When Monica Courtney decided to open her own home caregiving franchise 15 years ago, she wanted to “take care of people in an honoring way.” Now, as the owner and director of Visiting Angels Gresham, she’s making that happen every day — not just for the company’s clients, but for employees as well.
