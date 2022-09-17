ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

The Oregonian

Woodburn man hopes to win U.S.A. Mullet Championships

Musio Chavez has a mullet and a dream – a dream to be recognized as having the best mullet in the entire county. Chavez, 33, was born and raised in Woodburn, where he graduated from high school in 2007. He went on to get his law degree and, having passed the bar, is now waiting for his license so he can practice. In the meantime, he’s working as a security guard and growing out his mullet.
WOODBURN, OR
The Oregonian

Mountainside Mavericks say they won’t let historic start distract them from long-term goals

The Mountainside Mavericks know state football championships aren’t won in September, but they have positioned themselves as a serious contender in 2022. The Mavericks, No. 9 in this week’s Oregonian/OregonLive Class 6A power rankings, had a few questions about whether they would be contenders for the Metro League title entering the season. Some of the questions were answered after they defeated perennial powerhouse Lake Oswego 24-7 Friday night.
BEAVERTON, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland should follow Salem’s lead

Portland need only to use the form of governance that Salem uses, which basically is: Have a city manager manage the city. He or she would be hired or fired by a vote of the city council. He or she would hire all the department heads. Have a nine-member council with eight wards where one councilor would be elected from each ward. The mayor would be on the council but would be elected by the city as a whole. Then the city council sets the policies of how the city functions.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton, OR
The Oregonian

At Edward Jones, clients are part of the ‘extended family’: Top Workplaces 2022

During snowstorms, heat waves, and times of extreme need, many Portlanders find few who can help. Scrolling through their contact list, they may turn to the person handling their finances – a financial adviser at Edward Jones. Longtime employees at the financial services firm shared story after story of helping clients in ways one wouldn’t expect. Kevin Fisher, a financial adviser, remembers connecting one of his older clients to his HVAC contractor during Portland’s June heat dome.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland police to return dedicated team of six officers, one sergeant to city’s Old Town entertainment district

Portland police are dedicating a sergeant and six officers to work Old Town’s entertainment district Wednesday through Saturday nights, starting this week. The Police Bureau decided to bring back an entertainment detail that had been eliminated during the coronavirus pandemic to try to stem the number of shootings in the area as bigger crowds return to the city’s bars and nightclubs.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

At Carr Auto Group, it’s all about family: Top Workplaces 2022

Everything about Carr Auto Group seems to come back to family. The business itself has been family-owned and operated for decades, but that family culture extends to employees. That’s on purpose, according to Carr’s president, Brad Preble, and leads to the company’s frequent honor as one of The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Top Workplaces.
BEAVERTON, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
