Sonya Motley
3d ago
She only cares about her bad body built, murderous son. When he jumped on Andre is when he marked him for dead. Wake up Miss Robbie.
Reply(1)
10
Chris McKenzie
3d ago
I feel so sorry for his mother she lost one other son before this son due to murder and now a grandson and now look what happened to her son just awful nobody wins.
Reply(1)
8
Paula Lynch
2d ago
I use to watch the show and I liked it.I was a little surprised about Tim having his nephew murdered although I picked up on his jealousy of him! It's so scary when you have members in a family that have so much evil in them that they want to kill another family member! God help us all if this is what we have to look forward to!
Reply
2
