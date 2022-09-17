ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

City of Jackson: O.B. Curtis membrane plant sets new recent record in gallons pumped

By Staff Report
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q0jdH_0hzdFy5700

City officials said the membrane plant at O.B. Curtis Water Plant set a new recent record pumping 19.4 million gallons in a day.

In a Saturday press release from the City of Jackson, officials said the O.B. Curtis Water Plant remained at steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 87 PSI.

'Open to all ideas':Reeves 'open to all ideas' for future of Jackson's water system

Here's what you need to know:Jackson's boil-water notice is over.

"All tanks are currently maintaining good margins for overhead storage," the press release states. "Onsite storage at the plant has remained stable. Pressure should be stable throughout city. Overall water production did increase again yesterday. The membrane plant set a new recent record of 19.4 million gallons in a day.The conventional plant also increased production to 14.4 million gallons per day. The team continues to work to increase production capacity."

The city said work continued Friday and into Saturday to return the raw water pump No. 4 to service.

"Raw water pump No. 2 will not be installed until raw water pump No. 4 has been in service long enough to assess reliability," city officials said. "All pumps in the EQ basin are now operational and operating at 100% capacity.

"Repairs were made to High Service Pump No. 3 at the J.H. Fewell Water Plant and it is being tested to return to service.

"A large group of EMAC (Emergency Management Assistance Compact) teams are supplementing O.B. Curtis staff in addition to the assistance from the Mississippi Rural Water Association. The teams are from South Carolina, Michigan, Maryland and Ohio. These teams include operators, mechanics, instrument technicians, and maintenance. The Ohio team will work at the Fewell plant today.

The state-imposed boil water notice was lifted Thursday after two successful consecutive rounds of sampling were completed."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Bond set for teen charged in Northpark Mall shooting

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond was set for a 16-year-old girl who was charged in connection to a shooting that happened at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland on Saturday, September 17. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall. She allegedly pulled a […]
RIDGELAND, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
Jackson, MS
Business
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
State
Maryland State
footballscoop.com

Deion Sanders explains why his son, Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders "has the liberty" to freely change offensive plays

Deion Sanders answered the question as both proud father and equally pleased – and notably undefeated – head football coach. During Monday’s weekly Southwestern Athletic Conference coaches’ videoconference, the Jackson State coach Sanders was asked a couple different times about Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders, his son and the team’s sophomore starter for the Football Championship Subdivision’s No. 11-ranked squad.
JACKSON, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy