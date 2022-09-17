Read full article on original website
Love Our Schools Home Give-Away Drawing Winner Announced
The 2022 "Love Our Schools Home Giveaway" winner was announced this evening following the fundraiser that will benefit all schools in the Lafayette Parish School System.
cenlanow.com
Whataburger celebrates growth in Louisiana
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Wednesday, September 28 at 1 p.m., Whataburger, along with its franchise partner G.V.C.S., Inc. and the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the newest restaurant in Alexandria, which opened this past June. Whataburger is celebrating the opening by...
theadvocate.com
'A landmark in Lafayette': Hideaway Hall opening soon in former Schilling Shack space
Herbert Schilling says he can't share his favorite memory at the event hall his family operated for decades in Lafayette. The Schilling Shack, which opened in 1965 and closed in 2003, was home to some of the most infamous parties in Lafayette at a time when the city was booming.
Lafayette man says Biggest loser improved his life and his relationship with food
Robert Richardson II, a Lafayette man who participated in the 2019 season of "The Biggest Loser", says the challenge completely shifted his lifestyle. He recalled what led him to want to make a change.
KLFY.com
Grown & Saxy Poetry Night
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Grown & Saxy Poetry Night is where poetry meets jazz. Local artists are invited to recite spoken word or sing. There will also be live jazz music and desserts. The event is this Sunday at Feed & Seed. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Schedule of events for UL Homecoming
The Ragin’ Cajuns square off against the South Alabama Jaguars on October 1, but a whole week of homecoming festivities start on September 25.
L'Observateur
Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On
(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
kalb.com
Cement mixer flipped over near Curtis Coleman Bridge
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A cement mixer truck flipped over on the southbound lane of MacArthur Drive at the North Third Street intersection Tuesday morning. The intersection is near the foot of the Curtis Coleman Bridge. The southbound lane is closed to traffic. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
KLFY.com
50 Years of Rock & Roll
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll will be PASA’s first performance of the season. Neil Berg has pulled together several Broadway singers to perform pieces from Rock & Roll musicals. This performance will take place on Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Heymann Performing Arts Center.
Abbeville Meridional
Wells brought water, and Mowata
David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
Cotton Festival won't have midway; new activities planned
Festival organizers are asking for the community's support; they say they weren't able to get a carnival because of the pandemic.
kalb.com
New restaurant options coming to Cenla
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Residents in Central Louisiana can look forward to some new options when it is time to eat as several new restaurants are popping up and expanding around town. The first one is a name you are familiar with. Little Cakes with Big Attitude is excited to...
theadvocate.com
Just before she died, the Queen thanked this champion of Acadian heritage in Louisiana
Warren Perrin and the Acadian Heritage and Cultural Foundation Inc. in Erath received an unexpected yet welcome message from Buckingham Palace this week: The Queen’s thanks for a message from Perrin written to her Aug. 17. Perrin said Tuesday the letter was received at the Acadian Museum in Erath,...
KLFY.com
Clean Out Your Freezer Day
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Hunters for the Hungry is holding their Annual Clean Out Your Freezer Day to benefit Refinery Mission on Sunday Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People across Acadiana are asked to go in their freezers and donate proteins/meats that you may not have use for so that they can be redistributed to those in need. For more information visit cleanoutyourfreezer.com.
No, That Lafayette Police Car Was Not Stolen—But That Cop Was Definitely ‘Jamming’ NBA Youngboy
A viral video that was posted to Facebook earlier this week had viewers convinced that a Lafayette police unit was stolen. Chico Bling shared a status update on his Facebook page suggesting that a Lafayette Police Department cruiser had been "stolen" due to the fact that the driver was "jamming NBA Youngboy."
magnoliareporter.com
Feral hogs, black flies, topics of AgCenter-hosted meeting
The LSU AgCenter Bob R. Jones-Idlewild Research Station recently hosted members of the National Association of Conservation Districts and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. The group spent part of their three-day Baton Rouge conference hearing about the research being done at the station. In addition to work to...
Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion
Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion. Louisiana – Melissa Rose Barrett, 48, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Clive, Iowa, was charged with tax evasion by a federal grand jury in a Louisiana court recently. Barrett appeared in court for her arraignment and pled not guilty to the allegations against her.
theadvocate.com
Step by step, UL church, student center move toward new site -- across the street
Our Lady of Wisdom Church and Catholic Student Center is making incremental steps toward building its new home across the street on St. Mary Boulevard in the heart of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. The state university and the diocese completed a land-and-cash exchange in June through which UL...
La. trooper placed on leave after sex-related arrest while attending out-of-state conference
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has placed one of its troopers on administrative leave after he was arrested for an alleged sex crime while attending a conference in South Dakota. Kirk Thibodeaux, 44, of Port Allen, was arrested for allegedly hiring for sexual activity, according to the...
theadvocate.com
St. Edmund's freshman back Ke'Von Johnson off to record-breaking start
If St. Edmund freshman running back Ke'Von Johnson keeps up his current pace, he'll break the school single-season rushing record as early as Week 7. Through three games, the 5-foot-10, 150-pound Johnson has rushed for 796 yards on 82 carries with eight touchdowns. He has topped the 200-yard mark in...
