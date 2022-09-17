LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Hunters for the Hungry is holding their Annual Clean Out Your Freezer Day to benefit Refinery Mission on Sunday Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People across Acadiana are asked to go in their freezers and donate proteins/meats that you may not have use for so that they can be redistributed to those in need. For more information visit cleanoutyourfreezer.com.

