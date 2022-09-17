ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, LA

Whataburger celebrates growth in Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Wednesday, September 28 at 1 p.m., Whataburger, along with its franchise partner G.V.C.S., Inc. and the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the newest restaurant in Alexandria, which opened this past June. Whataburger is celebrating the opening by...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KLFY.com

Grown & Saxy Poetry Night

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Grown & Saxy Poetry Night is where poetry meets jazz. Local artists are invited to recite spoken word or sing. There will also be live jazz music and desserts. The event is this Sunday at Feed & Seed. Doors open at 5 p.m.
LAFAYETTE, LA
L'Observateur

Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On

(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
CROWLEY, LA
kalb.com

Cement mixer flipped over near Curtis Coleman Bridge

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A cement mixer truck flipped over on the southbound lane of MacArthur Drive at the North Third Street intersection Tuesday morning. The intersection is near the foot of the Curtis Coleman Bridge. The southbound lane is closed to traffic. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KLFY.com

50 Years of Rock & Roll

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll will be PASA’s first performance of the season. Neil Berg has pulled together several Broadway singers to perform pieces from Rock & Roll musicals. This performance will take place on Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Heymann Performing Arts Center.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Wells brought water, and Mowata

David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
CROWLEY, LA
kalb.com

New restaurant options coming to Cenla

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Residents in Central Louisiana can look forward to some new options when it is time to eat as several new restaurants are popping up and expanding around town. The first one is a name you are familiar with. Little Cakes with Big Attitude is excited to...
PINEVILLE, LA
KLFY.com

Clean Out Your Freezer Day

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Hunters for the Hungry is holding their Annual Clean Out Your Freezer Day to benefit Refinery Mission on Sunday Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People across Acadiana are asked to go in their freezers and donate proteins/meats that you may not have use for so that they can be redistributed to those in need. For more information visit cleanoutyourfreezer.com.
BATON ROUGE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Feral hogs, black flies, topics of AgCenter-hosted meeting

The LSU AgCenter Bob R. Jones-Idlewild Research Station recently hosted members of the National Association of Conservation Districts and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. The group spent part of their three-day Baton Rouge conference hearing about the research being done at the station. In addition to work to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

St. Edmund's freshman back Ke'Von Johnson off to record-breaking start

If St. Edmund freshman running back Ke'Von Johnson keeps up his current pace, he'll break the school single-season rushing record as early as Week 7. Through three games, the 5-foot-10, 150-pound Johnson has rushed for 796 yards on 82 carries with eight touchdowns. He has topped the 200-yard mark in...
EUNICE, LA

