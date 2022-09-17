Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Fire near Skykomish 79% contained, Highway 2 still closed
SKYKOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Highway 2 northeast of Seattle remains closed to all except local residents between the towns of Index and Skykomish as firefighters battle the Bolt Creek fire. The blaze had burned an estimated 15.9 square miles (41 square kilometers) by Sunday night and has dropped rocks,...
WacoTrib.com
Wildfire smoke reaches unhealthy levels in Seattle
SEATTLE (AP) — Wildfire smoke made the air quality unhealthy for everyone in downtown and North Seattle, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said Wednesday morning. The agency said a plume of smoke from the Bolt Creek fire near Skykomish was being blown west to Everett, then south into parts of Seattle, The Seattle Times reported.
