ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, MO

Comments / 0

Related
myleaderpaper.com

Bobby Gene Culbertson, 86, Festus

Bobby Gene Culbertson, 86, of Festus died Sept. 17, 2022, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Home in Festus. Mr. Culbertson was born Dec. 13, 1935, in Salyersville, Ky., the son of the late Ida J. (Harmon) and James M. Culbertson. He is survived by his wife of 65 years: Wilma J....
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Marilyn Paula Seabaugh, 79, Bloomsdale

Marilyn Paula Seabaugh, 79, of Bloomsdale died Sept. 20, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Born Oct. 14, 1942, in rural Salem in Perry County, she was the daughter of the late Paula (Roth) and Alwin Miesner. She was preceded in death by her husband: Harold E. Seabaugh.
BLOOMSDALE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Anna, 76, Imperial

Gerald “Jerry” Anna, 76, of Imperial, formerly of Belleville, died Sept. 17, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mr. Anna was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting and fishing and made the best deer sausage. Born in Belleville, Ill., he was the son of the late Elsie (Weber) and Maurice Anna.
IMPERIAL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Larry Francis Sumner, 77, Farmington

Larry Francis Sumner, 77, of Farmington died Sept. 21, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Farmington after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Mr. Sumner worked 33 years at McDonnell Douglas. He was a volunteer firefighter at Goose Creek Community. He helped many churches and took part in community service throughout his life. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Born Oct. 22, 1944, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Dorothy Anna Winn and Lester Ernest Sumner.
FARMINGTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Kirkwood, MO
City
Hillsboro, MO
Imperial, MO
Obituaries
City
Barnhart, MO
City
Imperial, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Margaret Mary Massie, 68, Hillsboro

Margaret Mary Massie, 68, of Hillsboro died Sept. 19, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Massie was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro and had a long career in the health care industry. She loved nature and enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be remembered for doing things with extraordinary love and care. Born Jan. 19, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Catherine G. (Pratt) and Joseph G. Daugherty Sr.
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

James Leroy Coleman, 65, De Soto

James Leroy Coleman, 65, of De Soto died Sept. 18, 2022, in Crystal City. Mr. Coleman loved Jesus and enjoyed St. Louis Cardinals baseball, bowling and telling stories. He was very proud to be a registered organ donor. Born March 10, 1957, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Pendegraft) Coleman.
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man hurt in motorcycle crash in Hillsboro

A St. Louis man was taken to an area hospital for treatment after he was injured the afternoon of Sept. 18 in a motorcycle accident in Hillsboro, said Chief Steve Meinberg of the Hillsboro Police Department. The accident occurred at about 12:35 p.m. when Nicholas Linze, 42, of St. Louis...
HILLSBORO, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
myleaderpaper.com

Pacific man hurt in motorcycle crash

James S. Williams, 57, of Pacific was injured Sunday, Sept. 18, in a motorcycle accident on Hwy. F south of Bogey Hill Drive in the Jefferson County portion of Pacific, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:30 p.m., Williams was riding south on a 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide when...
PACIFIC, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pevely police continues neighborhood walks

(Pevely) The Pevely Police Department will begin its neighborhood walks soon as we head into the fall. Chief Mark Glenn says the walks are a great way to increase community policing and better relationships with citizens. Chief Glenn adds his officers typically do the patrol walks when the weather is...
PEVELY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Navy#Wagner Engraving Co
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Motorcyclist hurt in crash on Highway 100

A St. Louis motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 100 near Gray Summit, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, a Nissan Rogue driven by Jenna E. Doll, of Florissant, had slowed due to traffic congestion on Highway 100, west of Thiebes Road. As Doll’s vehicle slowed, Nicholas A. Tsymberov, 40, of St. Louis, attempted to avoid hitting Doll’s vehicle, but ultimately struck the driver’s side of Doll’s vehicle. After impact, the motorcycle crossed the center of the roadway and hit 2016 Audi A6 driven by Morgan C. Kline, 41, of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
myleaderpaper.com

Proposed Love’s truck stop meets opposition

The Love’s Travel Stops and Country stores company is working toward building a truck stop in Herculaneum, but not everyone in the city is putting out a welcome mat. Herculaneum officials said a Love’s Travel Stops representative recently visited them to talk about plans to construct a Love’s gas station, convenience store and truck stop on 28 acres west of I-55 and north of the roundabout at McNutt Street and Providence Way.
HERCULANEUM, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Roberta Smith, 82, De Soto

Roberta Smith, 82, of De Soto died Sept. 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Ms. Smith worked as a cook for several nursing homes, including Festus Manor, Crystal Oaks and Autumn Ridge. She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and spending time with her family. Born Sept. 29, 1939, in Marion, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Myrtle “Linnie” (Mack) McCormack and Alexander Shadowens.
DE SOTO, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy