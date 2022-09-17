Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Bobby Gene Culbertson, 86, Festus
Bobby Gene Culbertson, 86, of Festus died Sept. 17, 2022, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Home in Festus. Mr. Culbertson was born Dec. 13, 1935, in Salyersville, Ky., the son of the late Ida J. (Harmon) and James M. Culbertson. He is survived by his wife of 65 years: Wilma J....
myleaderpaper.com
Marilyn Paula Seabaugh, 79, Bloomsdale
Marilyn Paula Seabaugh, 79, of Bloomsdale died Sept. 20, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Born Oct. 14, 1942, in rural Salem in Perry County, she was the daughter of the late Paula (Roth) and Alwin Miesner. She was preceded in death by her husband: Harold E. Seabaugh.
myleaderpaper.com
Gerald ‘Jerry’ Anna, 76, Imperial
Gerald “Jerry” Anna, 76, of Imperial, formerly of Belleville, died Sept. 17, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mr. Anna was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting and fishing and made the best deer sausage. Born in Belleville, Ill., he was the son of the late Elsie (Weber) and Maurice Anna.
myleaderpaper.com
Larry Francis Sumner, 77, Farmington
Larry Francis Sumner, 77, of Farmington died Sept. 21, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Farmington after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Mr. Sumner worked 33 years at McDonnell Douglas. He was a volunteer firefighter at Goose Creek Community. He helped many churches and took part in community service throughout his life. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Born Oct. 22, 1944, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Dorothy Anna Winn and Lester Ernest Sumner.
myleaderpaper.com
Margaret Mary Massie, 68, Hillsboro
Margaret Mary Massie, 68, of Hillsboro died Sept. 19, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Massie was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro and had a long career in the health care industry. She loved nature and enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be remembered for doing things with extraordinary love and care. Born Jan. 19, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Catherine G. (Pratt) and Joseph G. Daugherty Sr.
myleaderpaper.com
James Leroy Coleman, 65, De Soto
James Leroy Coleman, 65, of De Soto died Sept. 18, 2022, in Crystal City. Mr. Coleman loved Jesus and enjoyed St. Louis Cardinals baseball, bowling and telling stories. He was very proud to be a registered organ donor. Born March 10, 1957, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Pendegraft) Coleman.
Grab a burger, ride a go-kart! Carl’s Drive-In explores expansion in O’Fallon
Carl's Drive-In has served the St. Louis region for more than 60 years at its Route 66-inspired restaurant in Brentwood. The company is exploring expansion out west in O'Fallon, Missouri in the form of a multi-purpose, large-scale entertainment complex.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man hurt in motorcycle crash in Hillsboro
A St. Louis man was taken to an area hospital for treatment after he was injured the afternoon of Sept. 18 in a motorcycle accident in Hillsboro, said Chief Steve Meinberg of the Hillsboro Police Department. The accident occurred at about 12:35 p.m. when Nicholas Linze, 42, of St. Louis...
myleaderpaper.com
Pacific man hurt in motorcycle crash
James S. Williams, 57, of Pacific was injured Sunday, Sept. 18, in a motorcycle accident on Hwy. F south of Bogey Hill Drive in the Jefferson County portion of Pacific, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:30 p.m., Williams was riding south on a 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide when...
Neighbors push back against proposed Herculaneum truck stop
HERCULANEUM, Mo. — Dozens of people Jefferson County are rallying against a proposed truck stop that they say would increase crime and drop property values. Since buying his Herculaneum home over 17-years-ago Mike Rose has always dreamed it would be the place he retires. “My wife and I go...
Would-be homeowners camp out for new homes in Imperial
A new home development opens this Saturday in Imperial.
mymoinfo.com
Pevely police continues neighborhood walks
(Pevely) The Pevely Police Department will begin its neighborhood walks soon as we head into the fall. Chief Mark Glenn says the walks are a great way to increase community policing and better relationships with citizens. Chief Glenn adds his officers typically do the patrol walks when the weather is...
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
Washington Missourian
Motorcyclist hurt in crash on Highway 100
A St. Louis motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 100 near Gray Summit, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, a Nissan Rogue driven by Jenna E. Doll, of Florissant, had slowed due to traffic congestion on Highway 100, west of Thiebes Road. As Doll’s vehicle slowed, Nicholas A. Tsymberov, 40, of St. Louis, attempted to avoid hitting Doll’s vehicle, but ultimately struck the driver’s side of Doll’s vehicle. After impact, the motorcycle crossed the center of the roadway and hit 2016 Audi A6 driven by Morgan C. Kline, 41, of St. Louis.
Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust announces closure
You will have to get your baked chicken dinner or oxtails from Sweetie Pie's Upper Crust by this Sunday.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
myleaderpaper.com
Proposed Love’s truck stop meets opposition
The Love’s Travel Stops and Country stores company is working toward building a truck stop in Herculaneum, but not everyone in the city is putting out a welcome mat. Herculaneum officials said a Love’s Travel Stops representative recently visited them to talk about plans to construct a Love’s gas station, convenience store and truck stop on 28 acres west of I-55 and north of the roundabout at McNutt Street and Providence Way.
This St. Louis suburb among best at celebrating Halloween
A St. Louis suburb is considered to be one of the top small towns for celebrating Halloween festivities in the United States.
myleaderpaper.com
Roberta Smith, 82, De Soto
Roberta Smith, 82, of De Soto died Sept. 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Ms. Smith worked as a cook for several nursing homes, including Festus Manor, Crystal Oaks and Autumn Ridge. She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and spending time with her family. Born Sept. 29, 1939, in Marion, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Myrtle “Linnie” (Mack) McCormack and Alexander Shadowens.
FOX 2 uncovers the story behind the damage to St. Louis soccer stadium
FOX 2 News has obtained video, photos, and documents giving a full picture of the damage to the new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis that has indefinitely delayed the arena hosting its first-ever soccer game.
