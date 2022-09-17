Read full article on original website
Dean Smith
4d ago
I hope she safe some where at her friends. Girls have to be so careful in today's society. Its so sad
KTSA
SAPD: Woman shot at San Antonio park. Shooter still on the run
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for whoever shot a woman who was at a park on the Northeast side early Wednesday morning. KSAT-12 is reporting that it happened at around 1:45 A.M. at Sunrise Park near Binz-Engleman Road. The woman and a family member were at...
KSAT 12
Woman apparently hit by random gunfire at public park
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting in which a woman was hit by gunfire while at a public park early Wednesday. The shooting happened after 1:30 a.m. on the Northeast side of town. According to police, the woman and her husband had been driving around...
Person stabbed trying to break up argument between couple
SAN ANTONIO — A person was stabbed trying to break up a fight between a couple, the San Antonio Police Department said. The stabbing happened on Wednesday morning in the 100 block of McCullough Avenue. Authorities said the information is preliminary, but a man and a woman were arguing...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID second teen who was fatally shot in car on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second teenager who died in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday. Omar Neal, 16, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said Tuesday morning. The office previously identified another shooting victim as Devin Taylor, 17.
Fourth person arrested, charged with capital murder after brutal attack outside San Antonio hookah lounge
SAN ANTONIO — Another arrest has been made four months after a vicious murder at a northeast-San Antonio hookah lounge, in which a 20-year-old man lost his life. Police had previously arrested 19-year-old Robert Ortiz, 22-year-old Nathan Sanchez and 20-year-old Aaron Trevino on capital murder charges, accusing them of killing Takhai Michael on May 29 in the parking lot of Blow Hookah Lounge, off Eisenhauer Road.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man ‘sucker-punched,’ kicked victim in face in ambush-style attack at popular downtown bar
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after police say he allegedly brutally attacked another man at a downtown bar earlier in September. Brandon Lugo, 28, has been taken into police custody. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Lugo was at Pat O’Brien’s on Alamo Plaza on Saturday,...
KTSA
Witnesses report seeing 5 men open fire on San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nobody was hurt when a group of people opened fire on a home on San Antonio’s Northwest side. FOX 29 reports it was around 2:30 A.M. Tuesday when the group stood outside a home on Waverly Avenue and started shooting. They say more...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks tips into Circle-K robbery on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying two men wanted in a robbery of a Circle-K store on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Sept. 9, two men entered a Circle-K located at 12070 Blanco Road with weapons and threatened a clerk for money.
Two men stabbed in 'random' attacks at San Antonio H-E-B, VIA bus stop
One victim is in critical condition.
KTSA
Man hit by train on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who survived getting hit by a train is recovering at a hospital this morning. FOX 29 is reporting that it happened at around 9:30 P.M. Monday at South Zarzamora and Merida. The man was thrown from the tracks after he was hit...
Police need your help finding suspect in fatal hit and run
SAN ANTONIO — Police and Crime Stoppers need your help in finding the suspect in a fatal hit and run crash. Henry Stevenson was driving on Southton Road at I-37 with his 5-year-old passenger with him when another vehicle tried to merge into his lane, forcing him off the road and causing him to flip multiple times throwing them both from the vehicle.
KSAT 12
SAPD releases names of officer, suspect he killed in shooting on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department on Tuesday released a preliminary report of a fatal shooting that includes the names of a wanted suspect and the officer who fatally shot him. According to the report, two officers were notified about a 28-year-old man on a bicycle wanted...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested in West Side apartment shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting where one man was found dead inside an apartment on the West Side. Darryl Love II, 18, is facing a murder charge for the death of 33-year- old Carlos Madrazo. The shooting happened on Sept. 8...
KSAT 12
Fourth suspect charged with capital murder in connection with robbery, deadly shooting outside hookah lounge in May
SAN ANTONIO – A fourth suspect has been charged with capital murder in connection with the robbery and shooting death of a 20-year-old man outside a Northeast Side hookah lounge. According to an arrest affidavit, Arturo Alan Reyes, 20, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and capital murder...
wbap.com
Chris Krok Show: Another School Shooting in San Antonio!!!
It seems as though 2022 has been a year full of school shootings. Well now, we just had another one, this time in San Antonio. Chris describes what happened and how, much like Uvalde, the parents tried to intervene. However, the police were engaging this time, and fought back against the parents. It’s understandable why the parents would want to intervene, but they should always follow the law and let the cops handle the situation, no matter what!
Parents clashed with San Antonio officers during Jefferson High School lockdown
Parents clashed with officers during a lockdown after reports of a shooting.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in aggravated robbery
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for assistance in locating two people wanted in an aggravated robbery. The incident occurred on July 3 at the 6600 block of Medina Base Road on the city’s Southwest Side, according to SAPD.
San Antonio ISD to have staff present on campus for future lockdowns after parents rush Jefferson HS
SAN ANTONIO — After reports of an active shooter, that turned out to be false, led parents to swarm Jefferson High School, the San Antonio ISD said it will be improving communications with parents in future lockdowns. No gun and no evidence of a threat was found, but San...
Three teens detained after attempting to evade traffic stop, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Three teenagers were taken into custody after attempting to evade a traffic stop, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident happened on Wednesday morning on Mabe Road on the city's west side. A police sergeant noticed the stolen vehicle and began following them from a...
