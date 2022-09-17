ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 6

Dean Smith
4d ago

I hope she safe some where at her friends. Girls have to be so careful in today's society. Its so sad

Reply
7
Related
KSAT 12

Woman apparently hit by random gunfire at public park

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting in which a woman was hit by gunfire while at a public park early Wednesday. The shooting happened after 1:30 a.m. on the Northeast side of town. According to police, the woman and her husband had been driving around...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Authorities ID second teen who was fatally shot in car on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second teenager who died in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday. Omar Neal, 16, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said Tuesday morning. The office previously identified another shooting victim as Devin Taylor, 17.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Fourth person arrested, charged with capital murder after brutal attack outside San Antonio hookah lounge

SAN ANTONIO — Another arrest has been made four months after a vicious murder at a northeast-San Antonio hookah lounge, in which a 20-year-old man lost his life. Police had previously arrested 19-year-old Robert Ortiz, 22-year-old Nathan Sanchez and 20-year-old Aaron Trevino on capital murder charges, accusing them of killing Takhai Michael on May 29 in the parking lot of Blow Hookah Lounge, off Eisenhauer Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Crime Stoppers seeks tips into Circle-K robbery on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying two men wanted in a robbery of a Circle-K store on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Sept. 9, two men entered a Circle-K located at 12070 Blanco Road with weapons and threatened a clerk for money.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police#North Side#Sapd
KTSA

Man hit by train on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who survived getting hit by a train is recovering at a hospital this morning. FOX 29 is reporting that it happened at around 9:30 P.M. Monday at South Zarzamora and Merida. The man was thrown from the tracks after he was hit...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Another School Shooting in San Antonio!!!

It seems as though 2022 has been a year full of school shootings. Well now, we just had another one, this time in San Antonio. Chris describes what happened and how, much like Uvalde, the parents tried to intervene. However, the police were engaging this time, and fought back against the parents. It’s understandable why the parents would want to intervene, but they should always follow the law and let the cops handle the situation, no matter what!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in aggravated robbery

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for assistance in locating two people wanted in an aggravated robbery. The incident occurred on July 3 at the 6600 block of Medina Base Road on the city’s Southwest Side, according to SAPD.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy