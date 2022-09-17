Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Myers Reveals Possibility of Fourth 'Austin Powers' Movie
Mike Myers might don the glasses, '70s-era outfits, and British accent once again, as the actor hinted at the possibility of a fourth Austin Powers movie. The 59-year-old actor was promoting his new movie, Amsterdam–which features a star-studded cast , including Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Christian Bale, and many more–when an interviewer asked him about the classic franchise.
Khloé Kardashian Tears Up Talking About Baby No. 2 Drama With Tristan Thompson in New 'Kardashians' Promo
Fans are gearing up for the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, which appears to have no shortage of drama, according to a newly released trailer video. In the new clip, Khloé Kardashian gets very emotional in a confessional for the show as she talks about her second baby, who was conceived via surrogate before news of Tristan Thompson fathering a child with another woman came to light.
'Boy Meets World' Star Reveals She Believed Co-Stars Wanted Her Cut From Series Finale
Trina McGee is opening up about her absence from the final episode of Boy Meets World. The actress played the character Angela Moore in the teen sitcom from Season 5 to Season 7, but surprisingly doesn't show up at all in the final episode of the series. Appearing in a...
Kanye West Compares Himself to Taylor Swift Amid Reports That His Music Catalog Is for Sale
Kanye West is likening himself to Taylor Swift, despite having had bad blood with the pop star for years. Following a new Billboard report that claimed West, 45, is quietly shopping his publishing catalog, the rapper took to Instagram to give his side of the story, which he believes is a lot similar to Swift's dispute over her masters that were sold twice without her knowledge.
RELATED PEOPLE
Adam Levine Addresses Accusations He Had an Affair With Instagram Model
Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine, has finally addressed the allegations that he had an affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh. In a tell-all video shared via TikTok yesterday, the 20-something-year-old influencer claimed she was manipulated into a year-long affair with the married singer and father of two, just days after Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo (34)–a Victoria's Secret model–confirmed they were expecting their third child.
Meet the New 'Bachelor' Star and Five of the Women Who Will Be Vying for His Roses on Season 27
Zach Shallcross is the next star of The Bachelor for season 27. At the end of Tuesday night’s The Bachelorette finale, host Jesse Palmer made the big announcement that the handsome tech executive will be looking for love on ABC. Who is The Bachelor?. “Meet our new Bachelor, Zach!”...
Courteney Cox Gives Her '80s Ad a Hilarious Update
Courteney Cox is getting real about the changes that happen to a woman's body in her latest Instagram post. Back in 1985, the actress was the face of a Tampax commercial where she raved about the tampon brand, but now, the 58-year-old put an updated spin on the commercial as she addressed menopause.
Watch: Kate Upton’s Trainer Posts Video of Model’s Impressive Strength Training
Another day, another workout with Kate Upton. In his latest Instagram post, Upton's trainer, Ben Bruno, shared a video of the model crushing it with heavy deadlifts. The post was accompanied by a sweet caption about how far the three-time SI Swimsuit cover model has come in the gym. "She...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jada Pinkett Smith Shares New Instagram Video Celebrating Her 51st Birthday With Will Smith by Her Side
Jada Pinkett Smith rang in her 51st birthday over the weekend with her husband, Will Smith, in tow for the celebration. Pinkett Smith shared a video of her birthday festivities to Instagram on Monday, after turning 51 on Sunday, Sept. 18. Her 24-year-old son, Jaden, and 21-year-old daughter, Willow, whom she shares with Smith, 53, were also in attendance for the event.
Why Maren Morris Doesn't 'Feel Comfortable' Attending the CMA Awards
Maren Morris might be opting out of the upcoming Country Music Association Awards as a result of her feud with Jason Aldean's wife Brittany, new reports reveal. The trouble started after Brittany, 33, shared a seemingly transphobic Instagram post, prompting Morris, 32, to clap back and ignite a heated back-and-forth on social media.
Watch John Legend Block Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ to Get a Country Crooner on His Team!
The Blind Auditions are turning into battle rounds as coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello use any means at their disposal to get the best possible artists for their teams, and the Block is one of those weapons!. The final artist of the night tonight was...
Mariska Hargitay Reveals Ideal Dream Ending for 'Law & Order' Character
Just ahead of the premiere of Season 24 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Mariska Hargitay finally revealed what she has in mind for her character's ending. Don't worry, Law & Order: SVU isn't ending this season—or likely anytime soon—but while playing Captain Olivia Benson for over two decades, Hargitay has had plenty of time to consider what the perfect end to Benson's story might be.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
James Bond Producers Barbara Broccoli And Michael G. Wilson Receive Will Rogers Pioneer Award In Rollicking Evening
Three years since Elizabeth Banks was honored as Pioneer Of The Year in 2019, the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation returned Wednesday night with their Pioneer Of The Year dinner, this time honoring James Bond franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. It was a welcome return for the industry charity which earned what co-chair Erik Lomis (with Heather Morgan) announced was a healthy haul of $1.5. 007 million dollars for the cause. MGM, United Artists Releasing and their new owner Amazon Studios sponsored the evening for the organization whose membership spans the distribution and exhibition side of the...
Watch Morgan Myles Get the First Four-Chair Turn for ‘The Voice’ Season 22
The first Blind Audition of The Voice season 22 was Morgan Myles, whose stellar performance of “Hallelujah” had coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend battling to get her on their team!. The 35-year-old Nashville singer barely sang five notes when both Camila and Gwen...
Dionne Warwick Auditions for 'Password' Reboot with Throwback Video
The iconic Dionne Warwick used Twitter as a unique way to audition for the new reboot of the game show Password, and fans are anxiously awaiting a response from the show. The "That's What Friends Are For" singer shared a throwback clip of when she appeared on Super Password, hoping it might help convince host Keke Palmer, who Warwick directly addressed in the post, to have her on Password.
First Look at Mads Mikkelsen in Danish Epic ‘The Bastard’
Fantastic Beasts star Mads Mikkelsen is looking broody in the first-look image from The Bastard, Mikkelsen’s upcoming Danish-language feature which re-teams him with his A Royal Affair director Nikolaj Arcel. The image, released on Thursday by The Bastard producer Zentropa, shows Mikkelsen as Captain Ludvig Kahlen, a 17th-century soldier who sets out on an impossible task: to clear and cultivate the wild Jutland heath for the Danish crown. The first shot from the film shows Mikkelsen surrounded by swirling smoke as workers behind him set fire to the heath. Amanda Collin (Raised by Wolves) co-stars. More from The Hollywood...
Kim and Khloé and Kravis, Oh My! Everything to Know About 'The Kardashians' Season 2
The Kardashians Season 2 is upon us, but let's be real: It feels like it's season 47 by now, doesn't it? It seems like Khloé, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner never left the airwaves ... because, well, they can't stay away from cameras. There...
Taylor Swift Teases First 'Midnights' Track Name on TikTok
Taylor Swift just revealed the first name of one of the tracks off of her tenth studio album's, Midnights, on TikTok. Known for her coded messages and sneaky easter eggs, the "Love Story" singer has gotten a little more straightforward when it comes to releasing the tracklist for her upcoming album, out Oct. 21.
How Ana de Armas Asked for Marilyn Monroe's 'Permission' Before Portraying Her in 'Blonde'
Ana de Armas is opening up about the process of playing Marilyn Monroe in the pseudo biopic Blonde, which she says involved a visit to the late icon's' gravesite. In a conversation with AnOther magazine published on Tuesday, the actress, 34, said she and the Blonde crew left a handwritten note on Monroe's grave on the first day the film began production.
Selma Blair's Stunning 'DWTS' Debut Brings Ballroom to Tears
Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars kicked off its stream on Disney+ last night, and despite the platform change, all anyone could talk about was Selma Blair's incredible performance. The 50-year-old actress took the stage alongside her partner, Sasha Farber, and the two danced the Viennese waltz to David...
Parade
53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 0