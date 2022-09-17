Read full article on original website
Nick DePalma
4d ago
He wanted us to be like LA well this is the start next we will get robbed at dinner and we will be blamed for having nice jewelry
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BEACHWOOD MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING $1.3 MILLION FROM CAR DEALERSHIP HE WORKED FOR
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on September 19, 2022, Martin D’Amato, 37, of Beachwood, was charged with Money Laundering in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:21-25b(1), as well as Theft in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-3a. In October 2021, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad was contacted...
ocscanner.news
MONMOUTH/OCEAN COUNTY: INCREASE IN CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT – TIPS OF WHAT TO WATCH OUT FOR
Over the past few months, Neptune Township and our surrounding communities have been experiencing a significant increase in the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles. Thefts are not limited to specific hours or areas, some communities have even had reports of thefts occurring in broad daylight. Our patrols are on the road 24/7/365 and have been directed to conduct targeted patrols to help stop catalytic converter theft, but we also need the invaluable assistance of our vigilant residents. Due to the location of catalytic converters on vehicles, thieves must push themselves under the vehicle and will likely be using use loud, noticeable power tools to cut the device off. Besides being on the lookout for suspicious persons, residents can also help prevent theft by parking in well-lit areas and considering investing in home surveillance cameras.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: SHERIFF’S OFFICE ADVISES OF LARGE POWER OUTAGE
Power outage @ Seaside Heights Seaside Park and South Toms River-JCPL advised. No cause or restoration time provided.
Ocean Township, NJ Police charge Piscataway, NJ man with impersonating an officer
There are residents and drivers more alert it seems nowadays after reports over recent years of people impersonating police officers in Ocean and Monmouth Counties but across the state of New Jersey as well. It has become easier to potentially detect someone who is not an officer in any way...
Former employee bilked N.J. car dealership out of $1.3M, prosecutor alleges
A former employee of a Toms River car dealership was arrested Monday after he was accused of stealing $1.3 million from the business, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. The office said it was contacted in October 2021 by the unidentified dealership alleging a former employee — 37-year-old...
3 teens arrested after gunfire breaks out in fight near NJ high school
A large fight outside a Union County high school after dismissal Monday ended with a lockdown and the arrests of three teens, police said.
ocscanner.news
ASBURY PARK: THREE SHOT AND INJURED
An investigation is underway to discover the cause behind a shooting that took place last night in Asbury Park which left three victims injured, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Wednesday. At approximately 7:21 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a...
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE RECOGNIZE NATIONAL FORENSIC SCIENCE WEEK
In recognition of National Forensic Science Week, today we are highlighting the Central Regional Laboratory and several units that comprise our Forensic & Technical Services Section. The Central Regional Laboratory, located in Hamilton, N.J., is the only full-service laboratory in the state analyzing drug, toxicology, fire debris, trace and forensic...
New York City Man Charged With Armed Carjacking in Middlesex County, NJ
A man from New York City has been charged in connection to an armed carjacking in South Brunswick, Middlesex County, last summer. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 21-year-old Jashawn Robinson of Queens is facing one count of carjacking and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.
NJ man, 39, killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway
A New Jersey man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on a parkway early Monday, New Jersey State Police said.
ocscanner.news
LAURENCE HARBOR: FULLY INVOLVED STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a fully involved single family detached structure fire on the 1000 block of Arbutus. The fire is fully involved with no injuries reported. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: SPECIAL NEEDS REGISTRY IN THE EVENT OF AN EMERGENCY – PLEASE REGISTER IF YOU QUALIFY
The Ocean County Special Needs Registry is a collaborative effort between the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office and the Ocean County Police Chiefs Association, available to all citizens with special needs who reside, attend school or are employed in Ocean County. The goal of the Special Needs Registry is to ensure all Ocean County residents who may be in need of special assistance are able to get the help and support they need in a time of emergency or during interaction with Law Enforcement, Fire or EMS personnel.
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE HIGHLIGHT THE STATE’S DNA LAB DURING NATIONAL FORENSIC SCIENCE WEEK
As we continue to recognize National Forensic Sciences Week, today we highlight the DNA Laboratory located in Hamilton, N.J. The DNA Laboratory assists law enforcement agencies throughout the state in solving crimes utilizing state-of-the-art DNA equipment and technology. The laboratory is comprised of three separate units; the DNA Casework Unit, the CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) Unit, and the DNA Databasing Unit.
Long-term repairs could mean big-time traffic at major South NJ bridge
Traffic backups at the Delaware Memorial Bridge can be wicked on a regular day. But what happens when the bridge is reduced from four lanes to three lanes in both directions around the clock?. Well, drivers, we are finding out now. Work on the Delaware Memorial Bridge. Construction and 24/7...
Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say
Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
ocscanner.news
HOWELL: POLICE FOUND THIS PUP WHO LOST HIS WAY HOME
This dog was located in the area of Evergreen Pl and Pine Needle St. Monmouth County SPCA responded and took custody of the dog. If you recognize this dog contact Dispatch at 732-938-4111 or the SPCA. media and photo courtesy HPD.
Teens go wild in Lakewood, NJ, prompting curfew crackdown
Lakewood police enacted a curfew crackdown this weekend after two teens were stabbed during a fight. Trouble, however, continued when teens later tried to drive a stolen car into a lake. A fight involving at least seven teens on Kingsfield Drive in the West Gate neighborhood brought police Saturday night....
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: WHERE IS THE SAFEST SPOT FOR YOUR CHILD IN THE CAR?
Do you know the safest place for your child in the car? Protect your children by placing them in the right car seat for their age and size; and be sure the seat fits and is installed correctly. For more information, visit: https://ucsg.safekids.org/. courtesy NJ Drives.
fox29.com
Burlington County town orders bakery to remove its mascot from beloved mural
A bakery owner in Medford, New Jersey was ordered to remove her shop's moose mascot from an outdoor mural due to sign violations. The bright pink wall adorned with sprinkles and the shop's moose mascot is considered a sign, not artwork, according to the township officials.
Union calls for sewerage authority leaders to resign after N.J. worker dies in manhole
A union representing workers at the Middletown Township Sewerage Authority called for authority leaders to resign this week following the death of a 47-year-old man killed while working in a manhole at the facility last spring. John C. Molnar, of Hazlet, a widowed father of three, died May 31 while...
