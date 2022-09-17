ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

Comments / 6

Nick DePalma
4d ago

He wanted us to be like LA well this is the start next we will get robbed at dinner and we will be blamed for having nice jewelry

Reply
3
Related
ocscanner.news

MONMOUTH/OCEAN COUNTY: INCREASE IN CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT – TIPS OF WHAT TO WATCH OUT FOR

Over the past few months, Neptune Township and our surrounding communities have been experiencing a significant increase in the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles. Thefts are not limited to specific hours or areas, some communities have even had reports of thefts occurring in broad daylight. Our patrols are on the road 24/7/365 and have been directed to conduct targeted patrols to help stop catalytic converter theft, but we also need the invaluable assistance of our vigilant residents. Due to the location of catalytic converters on vehicles, thieves must push themselves under the vehicle and will likely be using use loud, noticeable power tools to cut the device off. Besides being on the lookout for suspicious persons, residents can also help prevent theft by parking in well-lit areas and considering investing in home surveillance cameras.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, NJ
Middletown, NJ
Crime & Safety
ocscanner.news

ASBURY PARK: THREE SHOT AND INJURED

An investigation is underway to discover the cause behind a shooting that took place last night in Asbury Park which left three victims injured, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Wednesday. At approximately 7:21 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE RECOGNIZE NATIONAL FORENSIC SCIENCE WEEK

In recognition of National Forensic Science Week, today we are highlighting the Central Regional Laboratory and several units that comprise our Forensic & Technical Services Section. The Central Regional Laboratory, located in Hamilton, N.J., is the only full-service laboratory in the state analyzing drug, toxicology, fire debris, trace and forensic...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft#Property Crime
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: SPECIAL NEEDS REGISTRY IN THE EVENT OF AN EMERGENCY – PLEASE REGISTER IF YOU QUALIFY

The Ocean County Special Needs Registry is a collaborative effort between the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office and the Ocean County Police Chiefs Association, available to all citizens with special needs who reside, attend school or are employed in Ocean County. The goal of the Special Needs Registry is to ensure all Ocean County residents who may be in need of special assistance are able to get the help and support they need in a time of emergency or during interaction with Law Enforcement, Fire or EMS personnel.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE HIGHLIGHT THE STATE’S DNA LAB DURING NATIONAL FORENSIC SCIENCE WEEK

As we continue to recognize National Forensic Sciences Week, today we highlight the DNA Laboratory located in Hamilton, N.J. The DNA Laboratory assists law enforcement agencies throughout the state in solving crimes utilizing state-of-the-art DNA equipment and technology. The laboratory is comprised of three separate units; the DNA Casework Unit, the CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) Unit, and the DNA Databasing Unit.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say

Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy