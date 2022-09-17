Over the past few months, Neptune Township and our surrounding communities have been experiencing a significant increase in the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles. Thefts are not limited to specific hours or areas, some communities have even had reports of thefts occurring in broad daylight. Our patrols are on the road 24/7/365 and have been directed to conduct targeted patrols to help stop catalytic converter theft, but we also need the invaluable assistance of our vigilant residents. Due to the location of catalytic converters on vehicles, thieves must push themselves under the vehicle and will likely be using use loud, noticeable power tools to cut the device off. Besides being on the lookout for suspicious persons, residents can also help prevent theft by parking in well-lit areas and considering investing in home surveillance cameras.

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO