kslnewsradio.com
Counselors on hand at Layton High after off-campus stabbing
LAYTON, Utah — Counselors will be at Layton High School on Wednesday after a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon. Both people involved in the Layton stabbing are students at the school. The 15-year-old victim was hospitalized at McKay Dee hospital in stable condition, the 16-year-old suspect is in custody. Lt....
KSLTV
Family of teen with autism who was shot by police reach settlement
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 13-year-old boy with autism shot multiple times by police announced they have reached a settlement with the city and SLC Police Department. In a statement from the family it states, “Linden’s family filed a lawsuit in federal court for a violation of his constitutional right to be free from excessive force. The family also maintains that the SLCPD and the shooting officer acted recklessly leading up to the moment of the shooting because they knew Linden was experiencing a mental health crisis and knew that he would run from officers; yet those officers chased him down and shot him.”
Gephardt Daily
Unified Police Dept. asks public’s help solving Midvale murder after 16-year-old is slain in suspected gang shooting
MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 21, 2002 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department is reaching out to the public, asking for information on last week’s fatal shooting of a 16-year-old male. A 5 p.m. Facebook post Wednesday reads “Unified Police Department is asking the public for help in finding...
kslnewsradio.com
Man arrested for attacking bus driver and threatening passengers, police say
SUNSET, Utah– A 57-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a school bus driver and threatening to kill him, and everyone on board. The man is also accused of threatening and assaulting an arresting officer. According to arrest documents, this all happened on Sept. 16 during the morning commute....
ksl.com
3 charged in West Jordan drug deal with counterfeit money that ended in a stabbing
WEST JORDAN — Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, are facing criminal charges in connection with what police say was a drug deal that ended in a stabbing. Isiah Maleek Duquenoy, 19, of Salt Lake City, and Camdon William Martinez, 18, of Herriman, were both charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. A 17-year-old boy is also listed as a co-defendant, but as of Tuesday afternoon he had not been charged in district court. KSL.com has chosen not to release the boy's name at this time.
Suspect assaults Provo crossing guard, police searching
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A crossing guard was assaulted on Friday, and authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect, according to the Provo Police Department. On the morning of September 16, a crossing guard was reportedly assaulted in the area of 4380 North Canyon Road. Police have information that someone may have […]
KUTV
Family of Linden Cameron settle lawsuit over SLCPD shooting of 13-year-old boy with autism
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Police Department reached a settlement Tuesday in a lawsuit stemming from a shooting in September 2020 that left a 13-year-old boy with autism with life-changing injuries and emotional trauma. The family of Linden Cameron's lawsuit against Salt Lake City will...
Salt Lake City settles lawsuit with family of autistic teen shot by police
Salt Lake City has reached a settlement in a civil lawsuit filed by the family of Linden Cameron, a teenager with autism who was shot and wounded by a police officer two years ago.
Gephardt Daily
Harrisville police go public in search for misplaced handgun
HARRISVILLE, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Harrisville Police Department has enlisted the help of the public in locating a missing handgun. The department posted a public plea just before 9 p.m. Monday following a fruitless search for the gun over the last two days after it was reported to the HPD Sunday morning.
The Justice Files: Margo Bond encounters the Salt Lake City strangler Pt. 2
WEST VALLEY Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Margo Bond disappeared in February, 1992–though she wasn’t the only one. Over the following weeks, three young teens also disappeared. At the time, authorities didn’t know the two cases were connected. Margo Bond was the oldest victim. Her son said that she was at the wrong place at the […]
UPDATE: Police reveal details in Taylorsville couple stabbed by teen
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police determined the stabbing of a Taylorsville couple on Tuesday morning was a random act of violence. Officers were dispatched to a Taylorsville home near 4800 South 3400 West for an assault call on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at around 3:50 a.m. Officers reported finding two victims in their late 30s and […]
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Deputies discover burglary tools, broken glass on Weber County man
A Weber County man was arrested by Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies following a traffic stop on Thursday. Deputies stopped the 56-year-old Roy man traveling westbound on S.R. 40, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana, drug paraphernalia and multiple warrants from outside of Summit County.
herrimantelegraph.org
The Salt Lake Serial Killer
When most people think of murder or violent crime, their first thought isn’t the “safe” and “friendly” state of Utah. Unfortunately, here in Utah, crime is much more common than we realize. Recently, there has been a series of murders in downtown Salt Lake City. These murders, mainly targetting people known as shadow people, are going unnoticed and ignored by the press and society as a whole.
ksl.com
Judge finds Clearfield man guilty of assaulting son for refusing to go on mission
OGDEN — A Clearfield man has been found guilty of assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51, was convicted by a 2nd...
Man arrested for 2 separate stabbings in downtown Salt Lake City
A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and wounding one victim Saturday in downtown Salt Lake City, and he was then identified as the suspect in another non-fatal stabbing less than a week prior.
Layton High School placed on lockout after student stabbed
A student at Layton High School was stabbed Tuesday, forcing the school to be briefly placed on lockout.
kslnewsradio.com
Lawsuit settlement announced in Linden Cameron case
SALT LAKE CITY — Attorneys for the family of Linden Cameron announced Tuesday a civil lawsuit against the Salt Lake City Police Department and Salt Lake City has been settled. While no details on the settlement were announced, KSL.com reports the settlement to be $3 million. On Sept. 4,...
ksl.com
Spanish Fork man charged with putting hidden camera in girlfriend's house
SPANISH FORK — A man who police say put a hidden camera in his girlfriend's house while her family wasn't home is now facing criminal charges. The 20-year-old Spanish Fork man was charged Monday in 4th District Court with burglary, a second-degree felony, and two counts of voyeurism, a class A misdemeanor.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City man chases, catches thieves who tried stealing catalytic converter
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man chased after a thief, in the middle of the night, who allegedly stole a catalytic converter from his truck and it was all caught on camera. The victim, Chris Martin, of this attempted theft has been targeted before and the second...
Multiple Utah County families report side-by-side off-road vehicles stolen
After having their side-by-side and its trailer stolen from their own driveway, a Pleasant Grove family came forward and discovered that many more victims were hit that very same night.
