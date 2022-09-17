ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Counselors on hand at Layton High after off-campus stabbing

LAYTON, Utah — Counselors will be at Layton High School on Wednesday after a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon. Both people involved in the Layton stabbing are students at the school. The 15-year-old victim was hospitalized at McKay Dee hospital in stable condition, the 16-year-old suspect is in custody. Lt....
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

Family of teen with autism who was shot by police reach settlement

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 13-year-old boy with autism shot multiple times by police announced they have reached a settlement with the city and SLC Police Department. In a statement from the family it states, “Linden’s family filed a lawsuit in federal court for a violation of his constitutional right to be free from excessive force. The family also maintains that the SLCPD and the shooting officer acted recklessly leading up to the moment of the shooting because they knew Linden was experiencing a mental health crisis and knew that he would run from officers; yet those officers chased him down and shot him.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man arrested for attacking bus driver and threatening passengers, police say

SUNSET, Utah– A 57-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a school bus driver and threatening to kill him, and everyone on board. The man is also accused of threatening and assaulting an arresting officer. According to arrest documents, this all happened on Sept. 16 during the morning commute....
SUNSET, UT
Salt Lake County, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Utah State
Salt Lake County, UT
ksl.com

3 charged in West Jordan drug deal with counterfeit money that ended in a stabbing

WEST JORDAN — Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, are facing criminal charges in connection with what police say was a drug deal that ended in a stabbing. Isiah Maleek Duquenoy, 19, of Salt Lake City, and Camdon William Martinez, 18, of Herriman, were both charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. A 17-year-old boy is also listed as a co-defendant, but as of Tuesday afternoon he had not been charged in district court. KSL.com has chosen not to release the boy's name at this time.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

Suspect assaults Provo crossing guard, police searching

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A crossing guard was assaulted on Friday, and authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect, according to the Provo Police Department. On the morning of September 16, a crossing guard was reportedly assaulted in the area of 4380 North Canyon Road. Police have information that someone may have […]
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Harrisville police go public in search for misplaced handgun

HARRISVILLE, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Harrisville Police Department has enlisted the help of the public in locating a missing handgun. The department posted a public plea just before 9 p.m. Monday following a fruitless search for the gun over the last two days after it was reported to the HPD Sunday morning.
HARRISVILLE, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Police reveal details in Taylorsville couple stabbed by teen

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police determined the stabbing of a Taylorsville couple on Tuesday morning was a random act of violence. Officers were dispatched to a Taylorsville home near 4800 South 3400 West for an assault call on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at around 3:50 a.m. Officers reported finding two victims in their late 30s and […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
herrimantelegraph.org

The Salt Lake Serial Killer

When most people think of murder or violent crime, their first thought isn’t the “safe” and “friendly” state of Utah. Unfortunately, here in Utah, crime is much more common than we realize. Recently, there has been a series of murders in downtown Salt Lake City. These murders, mainly targetting people known as shadow people, are going unnoticed and ignored by the press and society as a whole.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Lawsuit settlement announced in Linden Cameron case

SALT LAKE CITY — Attorneys for the family of Linden Cameron announced Tuesday a civil lawsuit against the Salt Lake City Police Department and Salt Lake City has been settled. While no details on the settlement were announced, KSL.com reports the settlement to be $3 million. On Sept. 4,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

