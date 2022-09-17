Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Old Falls Street to host Oktoberfest on Saturday
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Old Falls Street USA in Niagara Falls is set to host their annual Oktoberfest on Saturday. The event run from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with free entertainment and activities. The festival will have authentic German cuisine, beer, wine and music from the German-American Musicians Association, with multiple different performances […]
wrfalp.com
Jamestown to Hold Bulk Trash, Electronics Recycling Event Saturday, Sept. 24
The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Bergman Park. Broken electronics and residential bulk trash will be accepted. No tires, batteries, yard waste, liquids, or chemicals will be allowed. People will be required to provide proof of residence or property ownership in the City of...
wnypapers.com
Wildlife Festival returns to Niagara Power Vista Sept. 24-25
New York Power Authority’s annual event includes wildlife shows, STEM tent, family activities, interactive exhibits & free shuttle rides from Niagara Falls. Wildlife shows, conservation and science activities, and a glimpse of Tuscarora culture top the program at the New York Power Authority’s Wildlife Festival Sept. 24-25. The free family festival, co-sponsored by the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs (NCFCC), will run both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.
spectrumlocalnews.com
A Knight in Niagara County
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — For nearly 300 years, Old Fort Niagara, the French Castle and all have stood at the mouth of the Niagara River. If these walls could talk, oh the stories they could tell. Perhaps they would share a little gratitude toward Sir Robert Emerson, too. He’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York
“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
Popular West Side Restaurant Devastated By Fire In Buffalo, NY
There aren't a lot of places in Buffalo that can do what they do at the West-Side Bazaar. But after today, it will be a while until they can do it again. The West-Side Bazaar is a marketplace really but we know it as one of the best restaurants in Buffalo. When you go there, you can find all kind of cultural clothing and jewelry from all over the world. But again, the thing that many people like is the diverse amount of ethnic food that you can get all in one place. They serve everything from Burmese, Chinese, Ethiopian, Japanese, Malaysian, South Sudanese, and Thai cuisines.
Fall Weather is About to Visit and Stay in Western New York
It's been a pretty good summer in Western New York, all things considered. The month of July brought major heat to the Buffalo region and we went a while with not much rain in June and July. Summer usually sticks around through most of September. The first official day of...
stepoutbuffalo.com
14 Must See Concerts in Buffalo & WNY This October
Fall has always been a great time of year to catch live music in a club, and after two years of COVID lockdowns, the experience will be even sweeter this year. The shedding of lockdowns also has the added benefit of bringing a more diverse group of acts to the area. Sure you can enjoy local sounds from Kidd Kyle & the Big Deal, but October 2022 also brings Mother Mother from across the border and Ibibo Sound Machine, an Afrobeat band from London. Other can’t-miss shows include indie-harpist Mikaela Davis, folk rocker Kurt Vile and legendary punk-rock cover band Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies.
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Niagara Falls High School launches new program for at-risk students
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls High School launched its Pathways Program for students in need of an alternative route to graduation. “I really believe that every kid wants to learn and do their best. So if they’re not, that is an indication that there may be a need for approaching things differently,” said Cheryl Vilardo, the school’s chief education administrator.
The Orchard Park Community mourns after the passing of Carson Senfield
The Orchard Park Community mourns after the passing of 19-year-old Carson Senfield who was shot and killed in Tampa.
wnynewsnow.com
New Homeless Shelter Construction Plans Approved By Jamestown Officials
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Construction plans for a new homeless shelter for women in Jamestown have been approved by local officials. The City of Jamestown’s Planning Commission okayed the renovation of 303 Lafayette Street on Tuesday. Chautauqua Opportunities first presented the project during a Jamestown City...
North Tonawanda’s City Market contender for top NYS Farmers Market
North Tonawanda’s City Market needs just a few more votes to be ranked as the #1 Farmers Market in New York.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Village of Mayville passes community cat ordinance, local sanctuary continues work to reduce feral population
MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Village of Mayville has taken a new step to try and get its feral cat population under control, as efforts by a local animal sanctuary to trap, spay/neuter, and release adults continue. "If you're here at night you will see cats wandering everywhere," said Alisha...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York State
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New York is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
Sanzo Beverage to close in November, layoff 48
OLEAN, N.Y. — An Olean beer and wine distributor is shutting down and eliminating all 48 jobs. Sanzo Beverage Co. Inc. filed a layoff notice with the State Department of Labor on Sept. 16, and the jobs are slated to end on Nov. 14. According to the filing, the...
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to. Take this cabin for sale in Cattaraugus County. If you are looking for land, it has it. If you are looking for a stream to walk along the water, it has it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnynewsnow.com
Deputies: Fredonia Fire Intentionally Set
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Fire investigators say a late-night blaze near Fredonia was intentionally set. Around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday crews were called to 9558 Stone Road for a reported structure fire. Several companies responded, including from the Village of Fredonia, Dunkirk, East Dunkirk, Cassadaga, Sheridan and...
WGRZ TV
Morning Crash Closes Genesee St. In Buffalo
IT HAPPENED AROUND 6:30 ON GENESEE STREET AT KERNS AVENUE. YOU CAN SEE THE BACK END OF ONE OF THOSE CARS IS COMPLETELY RIPPED AWAY.
West Seneca man says SUV had more issues after visit to local shop
In August Adam Dipietro brought his SUV into Mr. Tire in West Seneca to replace an alternator, but he said when the job was done the vehicle was in worse shape than it was before he brought it in.
Preservationists, residents react to demolition of Great Northern grain elevator
As demolition begins on the Great Northern grain elevator in Buffalo’s “Old First Ward”, preservationists and other residents react to the historic 1897 structure being torn down. Read more here:
Comments / 0