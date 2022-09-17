ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Creek, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Old Falls Street to host Oktoberfest on Saturday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Old Falls Street USA in Niagara Falls is set to host their annual Oktoberfest on Saturday. The event run from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with free entertainment and activities. The festival will have authentic German cuisine, beer, wine and music from the German-American Musicians Association, with multiple different performances […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Wildlife Festival returns to Niagara Power Vista Sept. 24-25

New York Power Authority’s annual event includes wildlife shows, STEM tent, family activities, interactive exhibits & free shuttle rides from Niagara Falls. Wildlife shows, conservation and science activities, and a glimpse of Tuscarora culture top the program at the New York Power Authority’s Wildlife Festival Sept. 24-25. The free family festival, co-sponsored by the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs (NCFCC), will run both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

A Knight in Niagara County

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — For nearly 300 years, Old Fort Niagara, the French Castle and all have stood at the mouth of the Niagara River. If these walls could talk, oh the stories they could tell. Perhaps they would share a little gratitude toward Sir Robert Emerson, too. He’s...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York

“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular West Side Restaurant Devastated By Fire In Buffalo, NY

There aren't a lot of places in Buffalo that can do what they do at the West-Side Bazaar. But after today, it will be a while until they can do it again. The West-Side Bazaar is a marketplace really but we know it as one of the best restaurants in Buffalo. When you go there, you can find all kind of cultural clothing and jewelry from all over the world. But again, the thing that many people like is the diverse amount of ethnic food that you can get all in one place. They serve everything from Burmese, Chinese, Ethiopian, Japanese, Malaysian, South Sudanese, and Thai cuisines.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

14 Must See Concerts in Buffalo & WNY This October

Fall has always been a great time of year to catch live music in a club, and after two years of COVID lockdowns, the experience will be even sweeter this year. The shedding of lockdowns also has the added benefit of bringing a more diverse group of acts to the area. Sure you can enjoy local sounds from Kidd Kyle & the Big Deal, but October 2022 also brings Mother Mother from across the border and Ibibo Sound Machine, an Afrobeat band from London. Other can’t-miss shows include indie-harpist Mikaela Davis, folk rocker Kurt Vile and legendary punk-rock cover band Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Niagara Falls High School launches new program for at-risk students

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls High School launched its Pathways Program for students in need of an alternative route to graduation. “I really believe that every kid wants to learn and do their best. So if they’re not, that is an indication that there may be a need for approaching things differently,” said Cheryl Vilardo, the school’s chief education administrator.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New Homeless Shelter Construction Plans Approved By Jamestown Officials

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Construction plans for a new homeless shelter for women in Jamestown have been approved by local officials. The City of Jamestown’s Planning Commission okayed the renovation of 303 Lafayette Street on Tuesday. Chautauqua Opportunities first presented the project during a Jamestown City...
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Sanzo Beverage to close in November, layoff 48

OLEAN, N.Y. — An Olean beer and wine distributor is shutting down and eliminating all 48 jobs. Sanzo Beverage Co. Inc. filed a layoff notice with the State Department of Labor on Sept. 16, and the jobs are slated to end on Nov. 14. According to the filing, the...
OLEAN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Deputies: Fredonia Fire Intentionally Set

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Fire investigators say a late-night blaze near Fredonia was intentionally set. Around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday crews were called to 9558 Stone Road for a reported structure fire. Several companies responded, including from the Village of Fredonia, Dunkirk, East Dunkirk, Cassadaga, Sheridan and...
FREDONIA, NY

