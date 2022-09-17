Read full article on original website
Dia de los Muertos celebration held at Visalia cemetery
TULARE – The Tulare County League of Mexican American Women prepare for the day of the dead by offering several workshops for the first time since the pandemic. For the first time since 2019, the Tulare County League of Mexican American Women (TCLMAW) will be celebrating Dia de los Muertos at their 11th anniversary celebration of Life. The league will be hosting workshops in preparation for the day of the dead, every Saturday in October. Dia de los Muertos traditionally takes place in a cemetery to welcome loved ones back from the land of the dead. Individuals create altars and place offerings for those who have died.
Sword fights and turkey legs: Renaissance Faire returns
The Royal English Crown may be in a period of transition, but Henry VIII’s reign over Hanford’s Renaissance of Kings Faire has never been stronger. The annual Kings Faire returns to Civic Park Oct. 1-2. “Hanford has one of the best Renaissance fairs in California,” said Hanford Parks...
Full concert line-up for this year’s Big Fresno Fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair will be returning to action this October. The fair will kick off on October 6 and will last through the 16. This year’s concert series at the Paul Paul Theater will feature a range of musical and comedic talent, including Ice Cube, Dwight Yoakam, Dana Carvey, Banda […]
Daughtry returns to the valley in November
LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Daughtry returns to the Central Valley on November 19 at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort. Daughtry’s concert will take place in the resort’s all-new Yokut Hall at 8:00 p.m. Since his days on American Idol, Daughtry won four American Music Awards, and seven Billboard Music Awards, and was nominated for four […]
Fresno to celebrate first Neighbors’ Night Out
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno is getting ready to host its first-ever Neighbors’ Night Out. Neighborhoods throughout Fresno are coming together on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, to celebrate the community for the city’s first Neighbors’ Night Out. This is the same concept as National Night Out, which is celebrated annually as a community-building campaign. It […]
Clovis Night Out lights up the sky in a new way
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Night Out is preparing for its 11th annual fall celebration. The event will take place October 1, at Mcdonald Park in Clovis off of Temperance and Sierra Ave. Over 50 local vendors will be at the event. Bounce houses, live music, and emergency vehicles will be on display for all […]
Pro-life speaker attracts hundreds at Merced appearance
Hundreds of local faithful turned out to hear a notable pro-life (or anti-abortion) advocate at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church over the weekend. Sandoval, who has spoken to audiences around the world, is particularly popular in Latin America. Spanish-language YouTube videos featuring her testimony and advocacy for chastity have racked up millions of views. She was introduced by Bishop Joseph Brennan of the Fresno Diocese.
Poverello House to receive homecoming donations
The Poverello House works to reduce poverty and homelessness in Fresno County. With the excitement of homecoming in the air, students and teachers alike are doing their part to get ready. Football players prepare for the game, band, cheer and color guard work on their pep routines and princesses get ready to strut the runway at half-time.
Street vendor’s food thrown away outside Fresno concert
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Social media users are calling an encounter between the Fresno County Department of Public Health and a Central Valley street vendor an ‘injustice.’ In a viral video from Friday night outside the Save Mart Center after a concert, the health department is seen tossing away hot dogs after finding out the […]
Rethink evangelicalism at Fresno Pacific University Believers Church Lecture
“Rethinking the ‘E’ Word: Evangelicalism as a Shared Spirituality” is the title and theme of the 2022 Believers Church Lecture Series, Wednesday-Thursday, October 5-6, 2022, at Fresno Pacific University. Melisa Ortiz Berry, Ph.D., associate professor of history and world Christianity at Bushnell University, will be the guest...
My review of Pieology. A place open at the right time.
We've been here before. I've reviewed Pieology in the past and have good and bad to say about it. This time it's all about timing. While I don't consider Pieology the best pizza in Fresno or Clovis, I believe it to be the best pizza around at the best time.
Fresno State celebrates its designation as a Hispanic-Serving Institution
Fresno State held its first celebration of National Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) Week on Thursday, Sept. 15, commemorating the university’s status as a Hispanic-Serving Institution with the event “¡Adelante!: Envisioning Our Next Century of Service y Excelencia.”. The celebration, which took place in the Library Ellipse Gallery, featured...
Youth Drag Event in Visalia Faces Criticism at VUSD Board Meeting
In multiple locations over the last few months, we have seen an increase in a backlash against drag show-related events. This has hit Visalia, with a youth drag show event being canceled due to threats from community members, and groups involved facing criticism once again now that the event has occurred.
Grupo Firme coming to Fresno’s Save Mart Center
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Grupo Firme will be taking the stage at the Save Mart Center in Fresno this December. The popular Regional Mexican band rose to fame in 2020 with their hit singles Pídeme, El Roto, and Juro Por Dios. The group will be performing on Saturday, December 10 at the Save Mart Center. […]
One-on-one with Dr. Jennifer Ashton at the Central California Women's Conference
Dr. Jennifer Ashton served as keynote speaker Tuesday at the Central California Women's Conference in downtown Fresno.
Ode to the Nightcrawler
Episode #826 was about an especially unusual cryptid known as the Fresno Nightcrawler. It was a surprisingly popular episode, mainly because there are a number of online and real-world communities who have adopted the Nightcrawler as a sort of mascot. Today is episode #850, and as longtime Skeptoid listeners have come to know, every 50th episode is usually a musical special, and what better way to celebrate a favorite icon than with a musical tribute. Well, I wasn't sure if that was a direction I wanted to go this time, but it turned out that the nightcrawler held special meaning for me as well. Because I once had a personal encounter of my own.
Fresno couple sleeps at restaurant nightly to ward off thieves
A Fresno restaurant owner has had it with thieves. Jennifer Wong says she and her husband are tired of break-ins at their restaurant. They say it's so bad they have to sleep there every night. FOB Seafood Fusion has become a magnet for crooks. Wong says break-ins take place mornings...
Do or do not adopt Yoda, there is no try
Yoda, a 1-year-old Chihuahua mix, is available for adoption at the Kings SPCA. Yoda is very sweet, social and has lots of energy. Yoda's hobbies include playing fetch and they're great to walk with a body harness. For more information on adopting, call (559) 925-1630 or visit https://kingsspca.org/adoption-1. The Kings...
South valley students to explore construction industry
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several construction industry professionals are coming together to host Tulare and Kings County area high school students to explore trade careers on Tuesday, September 27. The Construction Industry Education Foundation (CIEF), in partnership with the Tulare County Office of Education and Tulare and Kings Counties Builders Exchange, is having a High […]
Hanford to honor newest Hall of Fame member
The City of Hanford will be honoring Hanford native and local baseball legend Jeremy A. Freitas as its newest member of the Longfield Center Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at the Longfield Center located at 560 S. Douty St. in Hanford on Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m.
