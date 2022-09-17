ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Remembrance and Reflection Garden Established on SUNY Fredonia Campus

A new remembrance and reflection garden has been established on the State University of New York at Fredonia campus. The garden is an Eagle Scout project of Life Scout Cooper Stenger, a member of Boy Scout Troop 267 in Fredonia and a freshman at Fredonia High School. It was designed as a place for families and friends to come and quietly remember students who have passed away while attending SUNY Fredonia. It is at an easily accessible location off Ring Road, just past the double tier parking lot on the right across from the entrance to the Phillips Ulrich Community Trail. Workers on the garden included scouts from Troop 267 and adult leaders and parent helpers, siblings of scouts, and university staff.
Multiple top-prize lottery winners

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the recent NYS Take 5 drawing on September 16 multiple winners were revealed from surrounding areas of Buffalo in both Fredonia, and Syracuse. Fredonia Food Mart located at 33 Temple Street in Fredonia, sold 1 prize-winning ticket worth $6,524.00. Stafford Convenience store LLC located at...
Popular West Side Restaurant Devastated By Fire In Buffalo, NY

There aren't a lot of places in Buffalo that can do what they do at the West-Side Bazaar. But after today, it will be a while until they can do it again. The West-Side Bazaar is a marketplace really but we know it as one of the best restaurants in Buffalo. When you go there, you can find all kind of cultural clothing and jewelry from all over the world. But again, the thing that many people like is the diverse amount of ethnic food that you can get all in one place. They serve everything from Burmese, Chinese, Ethiopian, Japanese, Malaysian, South Sudanese, and Thai cuisines.
Hochul has inflated number of stadium jobs

Sure, building the new Bills stadium will employ a lot of construction workers, but thousands fewer than what the governor claims. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz have repeatedly claimed that 10,000 jobs will be created during construction of the $1.4 billion stadium for the Buffalo Bills.
Massive Storm About To Hit Buffalo, New York

The weather is going to be absolutely severe in the next couple of minutes here in Buffalo. There is going to be a massive storm rolling through the area. According to the National Weather Service, before 11 AM today, major rainfall and wind are expected to hit Western New York.
Jamestown man charged in August murder

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County District Attorney announced today that they have charged a Jamestown man in the murder of Jesus Batista-Perez in August. 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas is accused of murdering the 35-year-old Batista-Perez in what police believed was a “targeted” drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. on August 19. […]
Most Popular Pizza in Buffalo Today Is in High Demand

If you didn't get a ticket to the game to tonight's Buffalo Bills game--OK. But, if you don't get these pizzas for the game tonight, you're doing it wrong. You can get these Bills-shaped pizzas in Western New York. There is a Bemus Point pizzeria called Coppola's Pizzeria and they are serving up Bills shaped pizzas. You can order the pizzas and have them hot and ready from the pizzeria OR you can pick them up from the store frozen on your way home from work and have them ready for dinner tonight!
Fredonia Woman Launches Campaign for State Assembly

A Fredonia resident will be challenging Andrew Goodell for his New York State Assembly seat in November. Sandra Lewis recently launched her campaign as the endorsed Democratic candidate for the 150th Assembly District. Lewis, who was born and raised in Wisconsin, has been a public servant in New York State for 33 years and worked at SUNY Fredonia as an information technologist, Title IX coordinator, and mathematical sciences instructor.
Jamestown Police Continue Work To Breakdown Barriers Of Distrust

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Law enforcement in Jamestown have been hard at work over the past few years to break down barriers of distrust following the rise in police brutality nationwide. The Jamestown Police Department specifically is striving to break this stigma. “There’s definitely been a lack...
Jamestown Man Charged in Drive-By Shooting Death

A Jamestown man has been charged in the drive-by shooting death of Jesus Batista-Perez on August 19 on Prendergast Avenue in Jamestown. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 22-year old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on a five-count indictment in Chautauqua County Court. Judge David Foley set bail at $1 million cash or $2 million property bond.
Deputies: Fredonia Fire Intentionally Set

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Fire investigators say a late-night blaze near Fredonia was intentionally set. Around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday crews were called to 9558 Stone Road for a reported structure fire. Several companies responded, including from the Village of Fredonia, Dunkirk, East Dunkirk, Cassadaga, Sheridan and...
