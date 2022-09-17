ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ax-wielding madman runs amok in NYC McDonald’s — and nobody was lovin’ it

By Larry Celona, Valentina Jaramillo, Dean Balsamini
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26sLKY_0hzdCyyU00

It was a Big Mac attack!

An ax-wielding wingnut ran amok inside a Delancey Street McDonald’s, terrorizing patrons and causing thousands of dollars worth of property damage, officials said.

What started as a nothing burger — a 2:25 a.m. dispute between the suspect, Michael Palacios, 31, of the Bronx, and three other men — escalated into a rampage.

The three men smacked a smirking Palacios, who then is seen on video putting his right arm against his head before calmly walking over to his backpack, where he pulled out an axe and then threatened his combatants and frightened patrons.

@CrimeInNYC NYC always good for some chaotic mayhem. He didn’t hurt anybody, but could have been ugly ! pic.twitter.com/I6WvqROuGR

— Shakes Mcgoo (@McgooShakes) September 17, 2022

“Bro, please! You better chill!,” one man told him. A crazed Palacios then approached one stunned woman with the axe and shouted, “Don’t be afraid of me, be afraid of him!”

No one was lovin’ the early Friday episode, captured on TikTok by user Shakes McGoo, who snarked, “NYC always good for some chaotic mayhem. He didn’t hurt anybody, but could have been ugly!”

“That’s why I keep my knife on me all the time,” spouted one of the onlookers who was recording the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQPOv_0hzdCyyU00
A man charged at Mcdonald’s customers with an ax in the Bronx.
Twitter/@McgooShakes

Palacios declined to talk when reached by The Post on Saturday, claiming “all of this was very sudden” before quickly offering his Instagram handle,  @ontheblockwithsoho, where he’d been posting about the outburst and bragging it had gotten 12 million views.

One commenter quipped on Palacios’ post about the ax drama, “Lmaooo Mike had a fight?”

And another shot out  “@ontheblockwithsoho n–a why you go stupid like this on the Bowery” followed by three laughing emojis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t0qKi_0hzdCyyU00
Michael Palacios was charged with criminal mischief and three counts of menacing and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
Twitter

By late afternoon, Palacios was enjoying some sort of twisted fame. Social media had already dubbed him “the ax man.”

No one was hurt in the incident, police said. Palacios, who has one prior arrest on his rap sheet for resisting arrest, was charged with criminal mischief and three counts of menacing and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

On Saturday, the McDonald’s on Delancey looked like nothing had happened, save for the hole in the wall next to the bathroom.

The unhinged episode caught the attention of gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, who tweeted, “Just another day in Kathy Hochul’s New York. After we fire Hochul on November 8th, we are taking back our streets!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWXWe_0hzdCyyU00
The fight caused thousands of dollars worth of property damage.
Twitter/@McgooShakes

There must be something in the iconic restaurant’s secret sauce that makes people go off the menu.

In July, a McDonald’s employee in Brooklyn was pepper sprayed in what appeared to be an attempted robbery.

Last month, a fight over cold french fries led to the shooting of a McDonald’s worker in  Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Additional reporting by Matthew Sedacca and Georgia Worrell

Comments / 25

Jose Ledesma
4d ago

Very scary video. He could have killed that girl. Her "date" did absolutely nothing, what a wuss. He should be charged with multiple felonies and put away for life.

Reply(2)
3
Evangelos Katsioulis
4d ago

And if NYC issued carry permits to law abiding residents FASTER, that would have been ONE DEAD 🧔🏿

Reply(2)
5
