ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copan, OK

DSR SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Copan athlete displays passion for playing

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 4 days ago

Rylee Vanschuyver learned firsthand what feels like to yearn with all her heart to do something — but couldn’t.

That occurred the last school year when she had to miss the basketball season.

“I hated not being able to do what I needed to do,” she recalled. “It showed me I have to appreciate every moment I’m able to do what I like to do.”

One of those things this fall is playing for the Copan High School softball team.

It’s been a two-way reward — Vanschuyver enjoys passionately playing on the diamond and she’s made some big contributions to Copan’s success, as a third baseman, shortstop (mostly) and offensive producer.

In Thursday’s conference quarterfinal, she belted three hits and drove in five runs in survival win against Bluejacket.

Vanschuyver thrives on softball “for the thrill of the game, the excitement of the game,” she said. “You get excited before every game until you don’t know how to handle it and you act like it’s your first game in high school.”

Vanschuyver’s high point in playing basketball is the other players, both on her team and the other squads. Her favorite memory in basketball took place her sophomore year in a game in the Copan tourney.

“Our team worked really, really well together and we never gave up,” she said. “We worked so hard during that tournament. It made us believe in ourselves way more than normal.”

Her favorite part of sports “is having the community behind me and my teammates. They’re always up and ready to go. I love listening to the community cheer us on. That’s probably really the most exciting thing.

She credits second-year softball head coach Randy Davis with making the sport more meaningful and rewarding.

“He’s made a huge impact on our team,” Vanschuyver said. “We were struggling from the beginning before he decided to come back and help us. … He made a huge difference in how we keep our heads up and how we never give up and on how we play the game.”

Vanschuyver hopes to carry her love of softball and her skills to the next level.

“It’s always been a dream for me playing softball anywhere in college,” she said. “If I get the opportunity I will take it.”

Whatever the future might bring, Vanschuyver trusts she will have her family’s support.

“My family always has my back,” she said. “They support me in everything I can no.”

Even though their work doesn’t allow them to be at all her games, Vanschuyver knows their heart is always with her.

“Even when I come home from a game and have a bad attitude…. They take the time to cheer me up,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma College Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Bluejacket, OK
Copan, OK
Sports
City
Copan, OK
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Davis
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy