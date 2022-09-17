ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nowata, OK

THE 'W' IS BACK IN NOWATA: Ironmen snap 21-game losing streak

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 4 days ago
It turned out to be a long, long break between football wins for Nowata High School.

But, the drought ended — after 1,042 days — with a thunderous victory Thursday night against the Hulbert High School Riders, 42-19.

Nowata took control early — thanks to hard-smacking defense and the leadership of sophomore quarterback Treaver Emberson — and never really let the Riders get a second breath.

Emberson would throw multiple touchdowns to Bear Savala. Peyton Trotter ran for multiple scores and Zack Humphries carried for another.

Evan Shaner forced two fumbles to help lead the defensive highlights.

Nowata led at halftime, 22-6, kept scrapping for the distance.

Nowata’s 42 points were the most scored by an Ironmen team since the fifth game of the 2019 season (44-23, vs. Chelsea).

The victory was the first for Chance Juby as Nowata’s head coach.

Nowata had posted its previous victory on Nov. 8, 2019, against Wyandotte, 41-26. The next week, Beggs beat Nowata in a playoff game, 62-28.

That started a 21-game losing streak for the Ironmen with four different head coaches, the latest of which is Juby, a Nowata High product and former Ironmen assistant coach.

In 2020, the Ironmen tallied only 60 points, followed by 68 in 2021.

But, Nowata had displayed a rumbling of competitiveness in its previous two games this season, a 47-14 loss to Dewey and a 50-20 setback against Chelsea.

Added to Thursday’s win, Nowata has scored 76 points already this year with seven regular season games remaining.

Thursday’s performance confirmed there seems to be a fresh excitement and energetic competitiveness growing among the Ironmen as they prepare to plunge into their district schedule.

