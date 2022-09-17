ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots and Steelers take the field in unusual circumstances Sunday

By Danny Jaillet
 4 days ago
Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers will be historic in a unique way as the two teams take the field.

This Patriots-Steelers game will be the first meeting since 1998 to not feature either Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback.

Some fan-favorites were under center for both teams that day. The Patriots came away with a 23-9 victory in December 1998. In that game, the Steelers defense frustrated Drew Bledsoe as he threw three interceptions. However, he was still able to get 327 yards through the air.

Kordell Stewart was bothered by the Patriots defense all afternoon. He went 25-of-41 on the day, throwing for 206 yards and two interceptions. It was the kind of game where points were hard to come by for both sides.

This time around, the Patriots will be taking the field with quarterback Mac Jones, while the Steelers trot out Mitch Trubisky as their starter.

New England will be looking to avoid their second straight loss. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is riding high on their Week 1 win against the Cincinnati Bengals. They’ll be looking for their second win of the season against a Patriots defense looking to find its footing.

michael kaczmarek
4d ago

Steelers almost always win as underdog or at least cover spread, as favorites they may win game but almost always never cover spread

don't bother
3d ago

looking forward to a good game!! of course with a steeler win🤞

