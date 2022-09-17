Visit dozens of schools at BHC’s College Night

Black Hawk College will host its 50th annual College Night on Tuesday, September 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Avenue in Moline, in the gym in Building Three. Admission to the event is free.

Prospective college students can meet with representatives from dozens of colleges and universities in a single evening. High school students, college students, parents and guardians can get information on:

Admission requirements

How to apply

Tuition costs

Financial aid

Housing options

Majors

Transfer options

For more information, call 309-796-5341, email info@bhc.edu or click here .

