ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Visit dozens of schools at BHC’s College Night

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RxuYr_0hzdB6ne00

Black Hawk College will host its 50th annual College Night on Tuesday, September 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Avenue in Moline, in the gym in Building Three. Admission to the event is free.

Prospective college students can meet with representatives from dozens of colleges and universities in a single evening. High school students, college students, parents and guardians can get information on:

  • Admission requirements
  • How to apply
  • Tuition costs
  • Financial aid
  • Housing options
  • Majors
  • Transfer options

For more information, call 309-796-5341, email info@bhc.edu or click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

RI Academy celebrates Million Father March

The Rock Island Academy is celebrating the Million Father March on Friday, September 23 by encouraging men to cheer for students as they arrive at school that morning. This event encourages the influence of men in the lives of students and supports and increases male participation within the school environment. Parents and community members, including […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Monmouth College project adds new space for LGBTQ+ students

Monmouth College has a new space for members of their LGBTQ+ community. The Rainbow Room came about as part of a SOFIA (Summer Opportunities for Intellectual Activities) project directed by psychology professor Sydney Greenwalt. The project allows students to work on intensive research in an area of interest for the three weeks prior to the […]
MONMOUTH, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Bettendorf Speech and Debate Team earns national recognition

Bettendorf High School’s Speech and Debate Team has earned membership into the NSDA’s (National Speech and Debate Association) 100 Club for the 2021-2022 school year. In addition, senior Max Rantilla has earned the Academic All-American award from the NSDA. To attain membership in the prestigious 100 Club, students earn Honor Society points and degrees based […]
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Augustana starts public Parkinson’s support group

Augustana College’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders has launched a new support group for people affected by Parkinson’s disease. The group will meet from 2:30 -3:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month at Brodahl Hall, 761 34th Street in Rock Island. This public group is geared towards people with Parkinson’s disease, as […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Moline, IL
Education
Moline, IL
Sports
City
Moline, IL
Local 4 WHBF

EICC offers therapy dog orientation class

Think you and your dog would make a good therapy team? A free class from Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ Office of Continuing Education will help you find out for sure. “Therapy Dog Orientation” will be held on Thursday, September 29 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Scott Community College, 500 Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf. This 90-minute class […]
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

IL DCEO offering free lead contractor supervisor, worker training

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) is holding a free Lead Contractor Supervisor and Worker Initial Training session in Galesburg at City Hall, 55 W. Tompkins Street, during the week of October 24-27. This training allows contractors to become approved Illinois Lead Abatement Contractors, making them eligible to bid on federally funded […]
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

RI Arsenal to host Military Retiree Appreciation Day

The Rock Island Arsenal is holding a Military Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) on Saturday, October 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Building 60 (Heritage Hall) on the Rock Island Arsenal. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. the day of the event and signs will direct guests to the venue. All guests arriving through the […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Bettendorf hosts IA Recycling & Solid Waste Management Conference

One of the Midwest’s largest recycling and solid waste management forums comes to Bettendorf next month. The 2022 Iowa Recycling and Solid Waste Management Conference will be October 3-5 at the Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf and Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center. Decision-makers in the fields of recycling, sustainability and waste management will tour facilities, take part […]
BETTENDORF, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bhc#Black Hawk College#Linus K12#Linus High School#Linus College#Quad Cities Campus#Nexstar Media Inc
Local 4 WHBF

IDOC, Augustana launch program to help inmates go to college

Classes started last week for college students across the nation, including 30 new students enrolled at Augustana College through the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) at the East Moline Correctional Center. This program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in Illinois to use Second Chance Pell grants from the U.S. Department of Education […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

MPD to receive ISP grant for firearm enforcement

The Illinois State Police (ISP) is awarding $1 million in grants to 32 local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to conduct firearm enforcement efforts aimed at keeping firearms out of the hand of persons who pose a significant threat to themselves or others. The Moline Police Department is one of the agencies that will be […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Grant helps Y expand programs, buy new building

A grant for nonprofits in Iowa is helping the YWCA reach more residents of the Iowa Quad Cities. Governor Kim Reynolds recently announced $40 million in grant funding for 24 Iowa projects through the Nonprofit Innovation Fund. “We received an overwhelming interest in this unique grant program, which highlights the passion of Iowa’s nonprofits and […]
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Rivermont Collegiate Music Academy names director

Rivermont Collegiate Music Academy has a new director and he’s one of our area’s leading musical talents. Dr. Edgar Crockett is directing the new Academy, an after-school program for aspiring musicians in the Quad Cities. The program will start with Middle School Jazz Band and High School Jazz Band in early October. “We want to […]
BETTENDORF, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Sports
Local 4 WHBF

Bicycle ride fundraiser to remember fallen police officers

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Quad Cities Law Enforcement Officers Memorial (QCLEOM) are holding a bicycle ride to remember fallen officers on Saturday, October 15. Registration is $100 per rider and funds go towards the Quad Cities Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.  The 52 mile, police escorted ride starts at 8:30 a.m. and […]
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Bettendorf senior named as National Merit semifinalist

Max Rantilla, a senior at Bettendorf High School, was recently recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Program as a National Merit semifinalist. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must advance to the finalist level of the competition by fulfilling several requirements. They must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be […]
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Glampers raise funds, have fun

The wet weather on Saturday wasn’t enough to dampen the spirits of more than 100 women who gathered at Camp Liberty in New Liberty, IA for the sixth annual Glamp. Shelly Wells Cain, Chief Development Officer for Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois (GSEIWI) describes the weekend as a way “to bring women […]
NEW LIBERTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa Supreme Court suspends Bettendorf attorney

A Bettendorf attorney has been suspended by the Supreme Court of Iowa for one year with no possibility of reinstatement for sexually harassing two clients. Stephen W. Newport has also been suspended by the Supreme Court of Illinois in a reciprocal discipline for one year and until he is reinstated to practice law in Iowa. […]
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Whiteside Co. votes to bring broadband internet to residents

In a 23-0 vote, the Whiteside County Board approved a plan to bring reliable fiber broadband access to the underserved and unserved residents, businesses and organizations of the county. The plan, recommended to the Board by the Connect Whiteside Committee, will see the equitable deployment of approximately 1,000 miles of fiber broadband access to over […]
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Take a look at ‘These Interesting Times’ at BPL

Things were chaotic in the Quad Cities in 2020, with COVID-19, protests, a derecho and so much more. The Bettendorf Public Library and Midwest Writing Center are looking back at those 12 fateful months on Monday, September 26 at 7 p.m. with a panel event of three local authors included in the anthology “These Interesting […]
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Boxing club a knock-out for developing great citizens

It’s a ‘hidden gem’ in downtown Rock Island, situated at the corner of 18th St. and 2nd Ave., and it’s producing some fantastic athletes and, more importantly, fantastic Quad Citians. Ramsey Vesey, head trainer at the Rock Island Boxing Club, wants to help youth become great citizens of the QCA, utilizing the skills and discipline […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Crowds celebrate Mexican Independence Day in EM

Residents lined the streets of East Moline as the League of United Latin American Citizens Council #5285 hold their 13th annual Mexican Independence Day Parade & Fiesta today, September 18. The parade started at noon on Third Street before moving to 10th Street and continuing to 13th Avenue. The fiesta runs from 2-9:30 p.m. at […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy