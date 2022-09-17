ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Roger Federer to bow out on Friday in Laver Cup doubles

Roger Federer has confirmed the final match of his illustrious career will be in the doubles at the Laver Cup in London on Friday night. The 20-time Grand Slam winner said last week he would retire at the team event, which starts at the 02 on Friday. He has struggled...
The Independent

Laver Cup 2022: How to watch Roger Federer’s last tournament on TV and online

Roger Federer is set to feature in a special edition of the Laver Cup as the O2 Arena in London plays host to the final tournament in the career of one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.The 20-time grand slam champion announced his retirement from tennis last week at the age of 41 but will first team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as Europe take on Team World.Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to earn the...
BBC

Emiliano Sala: Pilot told friend doomed plane was 'dodgy'

The pilot of Emiliano Sala's plane told friends the aircraft was "dodgy" before the flight that killed the Argentine footballer, it can be revealed. David Ibbotson is heard in audio exclusively obtained by the BBC saying "I'll be wearing my life jacket" on the journey from France to Wales. He...
