Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whatzup.com
Commodores bringing funk to Clyde
Although most of their hits came in the ’70s and ’80s, these R&B/funk legends have remained a force in the music industry. The Commodores consist of Walter “Clyde” Orange, J.D. Nicholas, and King “WAK,” along with their five-piece band, known as the “Mean Machine.” Together, they will lay down all the hits: “Easy,” “Brick House,” “Three Times a Lady,” and so many more.
WANE-TV
‘Man killer’: Remembering Fort Wayne’s forgotten speedway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Racing is in the blood of many Hoosiers. The Indy 500 has helped fuel a love for the sport unseen in many other places, but its history in the state derives much further north than the hallowed bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The...
WANE-TV
Golf tournament raises over $31k for YMCA camp
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than $31,000 was raised in a golf tournament benefiting the YMCA’s Camp Potawotami. Proceeds from the 31st annual tournament fund the construction of a new high ropes course, the YMCA said in a release. The new course is said to be more accessible and allow more campers to climb at one time.
WANE-TV
Three Rivers Festival director out after 1 year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival is looking for new leadership – again. Justin Shurley confirmed to WANE 15 he’s no longer executive director of the festival. He’s taken a new position as Director of Philanthropy at The League for the Blind and Disabled, he said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history
INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It...
WANE-TV
International Leadership School offers an Islamic-based education in Fort Wayne, great demand exists
Four years ago, the International Leadership School started with 85 students in a commercial space off Parnell Avenue. By the next year, the Muslim-based religious school had grown to 147. This year there are 379 students. It’s grown from a K-5 to K-12 in the last year when 11th and...
WANE-TV
Crash upends vehicle near Swinney Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash Wednesday near the Washington/Jefferson boulevards split snarled traffic just outside downtown Fort Wayne. The crash happened just before noon along West Jefferson Boulevard at the bridge over the St. Marys River, near Swinney Park. At the scene, a vehicle was on its...
Silver Alert canceled for northern Indiana girl
Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl from the Fort Wayne area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Vera Bradley names new CEO
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Vera Bradley has a new leader. The Fort Wayne-based designer bagmaker announced Tuesday it has named Jacqueline Ardrey as President and CEO. Ardrey has more than 25 years of experience in “multi-channel retail enterprises,” Vera Bradley said in a news release. She most recently served as president of Grandin Road, a home furnishings and seasonal décor catalog retailer.
WANE-TV
Watch: Veterans on Honor Flight honored by Van Wert students in DC
WASHINGTON (WANE) — Call it a coincidence. Or maybe the world really is that small. During Wednesday’s Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., veterans from northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio were surprised in the best way by a group of young students – who were also from the area.
westbendnews.net
One More Chance to Enter the Steam train tickets Raffle!
PAULDING – The John Paulding Historical Society is raffling two deluxe coach tickets for the sold out Tri-State Scenic Steam Excursion on October 1. The tickets were generously donated by the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, whose historic Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive No. 765 will pull the excursion train.
WANE-TV
All things autumn at market in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – More than 30 local vendors are part of a market Wednesday with fall-themed shopping and activities to welcome the change of seasons. The city’s parks and recreation department is organizing the third year of the fall market with the theme, “Goodbye Summer… Hello Fall”.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Parkview gets national recognition for nursing quality
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health has once again been nationally recognized for professional nursing practice, the regional health system said Tuesday in a release. For a second time, nine Parkview hospitals earned the status through the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program. The accreditation sets apart healthcare organizations that meet high standards for nursing excellence.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Silver Alert canceled for missing Columbia City girl
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Columbia City girl. Officers say they are looking for 12-year-old Emery Osborne. They say she was last seen around 7 a.m. near E Hiler Rd in Whitley County wearing a maroon shirt, blue shorts, and light-colored flip-flops.
WANE-TV
Beloved Bluffton restaurant lost to fire remembered in new book
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Twenty-five years ago, the Dutch Mill in Bluffton burned down. It was a restaurant known for its immense amount of dining rooms (12), strange food options and being a friendly place that garnered the attention of just about everyone in the city. Now, two Bluffton...
WANE-TV
Wabash College receives nearly $700K for youth development camp
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Lilly Endowment Inc. provided a $696,590 grant to Wabash College Sunday to build a summer youth development program on campus. The camp, called The Liberal Arts at Play: Sports, Society, and Careers, is geared toward sophomore and junior males in high school and will show how studying the liberal arts can lead to a range of fun and engaging careers through sports.
wfft.com
Thief steals valuables out of Fort Wayne Planet Fitness lockers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Planet Fitness might be a judgment-free zone but Fort Wayne resident Seth Pinkerton does not feel safe at one of their locations anymore. “It’s just like a very violated feeling,” Pinkerton said. Pinkerton was going about his Thursday afternoon routine as usual, working...
WANE-TV
Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
WANE-TV
‘This is a chance to serve my country’: Fort Wayne investment rep helping build DC memorial
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He remembers sitting in a room during college and listening to the radio. He heard the numbers read – one after the other, all the way up to 29. So Ronald R. Covington, whose father carried a Browning Automatic Rifle through Eastern Europe during World War II and whose uncle flew jets in the Congo, did not go to Vietnam.
WNDU
Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw
According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
Comments / 0