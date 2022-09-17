ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Commodores bringing funk to Clyde

Although most of their hits came in the ’70s and ’80s, these R&B/funk legends have remained a force in the music industry. The Commodores consist of Walter “Clyde” Orange, J.D. Nicholas, and King “WAK,” along with their five-piece band, known as the “Mean Machine.” Together, they will lay down all the hits: “Easy,” “Brick House,” “Three Times a Lady,” and so many more.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Golf tournament raises over $31k for YMCA camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than $31,000 was raised in a golf tournament benefiting the YMCA’s Camp Potawotami. Proceeds from the 31st annual tournament fund the construction of a new high ropes course, the YMCA said in a release. The new course is said to be more accessible and allow more campers to climb at one time.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Three Rivers Festival director out after 1 year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival is looking for new leadership – again. Justin Shurley confirmed to WANE 15 he’s no longer executive director of the festival. He’s taken a new position as Director of Philanthropy at The League for the Blind and Disabled, he said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
WANE-TV

20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history

INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Crash upends vehicle near Swinney Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash Wednesday near the Washington/Jefferson boulevards split snarled traffic just outside downtown Fort Wayne. The crash happened just before noon along West Jefferson Boulevard at the bridge over the St. Marys River, near Swinney Park. At the scene, a vehicle was on its...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Vera Bradley names new CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Vera Bradley has a new leader. The Fort Wayne-based designer bagmaker announced Tuesday it has named Jacqueline Ardrey as President and CEO. Ardrey has more than 25 years of experience in “multi-channel retail enterprises,” Vera Bradley said in a news release. She most recently served as president of Grandin Road, a home furnishings and seasonal décor catalog retailer.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Watch: Veterans on Honor Flight honored by Van Wert students in DC

WASHINGTON (WANE) — Call it a coincidence. Or maybe the world really is that small. During Wednesday’s Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., veterans from northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio were surprised in the best way by a group of young students – who were also from the area.
VAN WERT, OH
westbendnews.net

One More Chance to Enter the Steam train tickets Raffle!

PAULDING – The John Paulding Historical Society is raffling two deluxe coach tickets for the sold out Tri-State Scenic Steam Excursion on October 1. The tickets were generously donated by the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, whose historic Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive No. 765 will pull the excursion train.
PAULDING, OH
WANE-TV

All things autumn at market in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – More than 30 local vendors are part of a market Wednesday with fall-themed shopping and activities to welcome the change of seasons. The city’s parks and recreation department is organizing the third year of the fall market with the theme, “Goodbye Summer… Hello Fall”.
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE-TV

Parkview gets national recognition for nursing quality

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health has once again been nationally recognized for professional nursing practice, the regional health system said Tuesday in a release. For a second time, nine Parkview hospitals earned the status through the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program. The accreditation sets apart healthcare organizations that meet high standards for nursing excellence.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Silver Alert canceled for missing Columbia City girl

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Columbia City girl. Officers say they are looking for 12-year-old Emery Osborne. They say she was last seen around 7 a.m. near E Hiler Rd in Whitley County wearing a maroon shirt, blue shorts, and light-colored flip-flops.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE-TV

Beloved Bluffton restaurant lost to fire remembered in new book

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Twenty-five years ago, the Dutch Mill in Bluffton burned down. It was a restaurant known for its immense amount of dining rooms (12), strange food options and being a friendly place that garnered the attention of just about everyone in the city. Now, two Bluffton...
BLUFFTON, IN
WANE-TV

Wabash College receives nearly $700K for youth development camp

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Lilly Endowment Inc. provided a $696,590 grant to Wabash College Sunday to build a summer youth development program on campus. The camp, called The Liberal Arts at Play: Sports, Society, and Careers, is geared toward sophomore and junior males in high school and will show how studying the liberal arts can lead to a range of fun and engaging careers through sports.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
wfft.com

Thief steals valuables out of Fort Wayne Planet Fitness lockers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Planet Fitness might be a judgment-free zone but Fort Wayne resident Seth Pinkerton does not feel safe at one of their locations anymore. “It’s just like a very violated feeling,” Pinkerton said. Pinkerton was going about his Thursday afternoon routine as usual, working...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
WNDU

Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw

According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
WARSAW, IN

