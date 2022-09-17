PHOTOS: Voter-rights groups make stop at Albany State during bus tour ahead of November election

Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
State Road 133 widening/reconstruction continues in parts of Colquitt County
State Route 133 is a major north-south corridor in South Georgia and provides a vital connection between Valdosta to the south and Albany to the north. Georgia Department of Transportation recently released photos photos of a recent deck pour for another span of the new Ochlockonee River bridge in Colquitt County, part of the SR 133 widening/reconstruction.
Dougherty DA's office struggling with COVID backlog, shortage of prosecutors in taking felony cases to trial
ALBANY — “Where have all the layers gone?” is a rarely asked question for most people, and the first question asked at a restaurant when a diner faints isn’t “Is there a lawyer in the house?” although, depending on the quality of the food, could be the second query uttered.
Cordele Dispatch
City commission board back on track
On September 20, 2022 the City Commission regular meeting was held at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom at 5:30 p.m. with Chairman Joshua Deriso, Commissioners Vesta Beal-Shephard, Royce Reeves, Sr., Issac H. Owens, and Wesley Rainey in attendance. This meeting was the first meeting that Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr. sat on the board since his suspension. The meeting agenda included department head reports as well discussions on ethics, voting, and code ordinances.
Albany Herald
Kalani David, professional surfer and skateboarder, dies after seizure while surfing
Kalani David, a Hawaiian-born professional surfer and skateboarder, died after he suffered a seizure while surfing off Costa Rica on Saturday, according to his father, David David. He was 24. Albany Technical College highlighted its accomplishments for the 2021-2022 school year, discussed new initiatives and outlined challenges during the annual...
WALB 10
3 wanted on Dougherty Co. Schools lawn mower thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System Police Department is asking for help identifying three men connected to lawn mower thefts. Police said at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, three men were caught on surveillance stealing four lawnmowers worth more than $30,000 from the school system. The suspects cut...
wfxl.com
Dougherty County murder conviction upheld by Supreme Court of Georgia
The Supreme Court of Georgia has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence for Joseph Jones III. In December 2018, Jones was found guilty of two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm in connection to the 2017 deaths of 15-year-old Jalen Walker and 18-year-old Quatez Strong. In 2019, the court sentenced Jones to concurrent terms of life in prison with the possibility of parole for the felony murder aggravated assault charges and two consecutive five-year terms of probation for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
wfxl.com
Roadway clear after lunchtime 3-vehicle crash in Lee County
Three people were injured after an accident in Lee County Tuesday afternoon. First responders were called to Highway 19 South and Glendale Street for a three-vehicle accident around 12:30 p.m. Georgia State Patrol Trooper Curry tells FOX 31 News that preliminary information shows that a Jeep, driven by 37-year-old Alicia...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Merry Acres Middle vs. Crisp County Middle Football
Scenes from Merry Acres Middle and Crisp County Middle football on Sept. 21, 2022. (Photos: Joe Whitfield)
Americus Times-Recorder
A new look on an old friend
Downtown Americus comes with charms which delight all the senses. We are getting to enjoy the fruits of faithful business owners, hard-working city employees as well as our fellow neighbors who bring their passion to serve on boards ensuring we continue to be one of the best downtowns of the state. Thursday, September 15, 2022, was a unique celebration. Minick Interiors has invested in several spaces in downtown Americus through the years. Mark Minick opened shop on Jackson Street in 2004. He later moved into the corner property of Cotton and Lamar. For a season Minick’s was in another property a block or so west on Lamar. On Thursday we welcomed an old friend back to his home on Cotton and Lamar. Mark has long been a believer in Americus, Sumter County and downtown. Minick Interiors, as well as Mark himself has been an anchor for our community. As Angela Smith states, “Mark is infamous for making beautiful spaces.” This is true for our homes and his store. But as Lee Kinnamon stated, Mark’s “civic contribution” to many of our local philanthropic missions and ministries is also worthy of our gratitude.
Albany Herald
ALDI prepares for Albany grand opening
ALBANY — ALDI, billed as the value leader among U.S. grocery stores for 10 years running, is holding a grand opening for its first store in Albany on Sept. 29. The new store is part of the retailer’s expansion plan to open approximately 100 new stores in 2021 across the country.
'Fly and Funny!' headed to Albany Municipal Auditorium
ALBANY — Mack Tyme Entertainment will bring “Fly and Funny,” a celebrity comedy concert starring “Special K” from the Rickey Smiley morning show, along with Internet sensation E-Realist to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Oct. 14. Also on the bill are the OG’s of Comedy:...
wfxl.com
1 injured after vehicle flipped and struck concrete divider in Albany
Albany police are investigating a serious accident that happened on Saturday. On September 17, police responded to an accident at North Westover Boulevard and Nottingham Way. Police say that the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound from the Liberty Expressway, through the intersection, when the vehicle left the roadway.
wfxl.com
No injuries in Albany armed robbery
Albany police responded to Murphy's Express, in the 200 block of Cordele Road, on Tuesday evening for an armed robbery. Upon arrival, police spoke with the clerk who told police that he was cleaning the exterior of the business when he was approached by a man demanding money. A man...
WALB 10
Murder conviction upheld in 2017 Albany double homicide
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a man sentenced in connection to the 2017 shooting deaths of two teenagers. Joseph Jones III was convicted on murder and aggravated assault charges in connection to the deaths of Quatez Strong and Jalen Walker. In...
southgatv.com
Tifton drug trafficking query nets 4 arrests
TIFTON, GA – On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrests of four people and the seizure of illegal drugs representing a combined value of $710,000.00. The following were arrested and charged:
Georgia House 153 candidate says Herschel Walker endorsement provides a boost
ALBANY — Albany firefighter and state House candidate Tracy Taylor was enthused after a visit from U.S. Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker but said he was even more excited by the endorsement from the former University of Georgia football standout. Walker, the Republican nominee seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael...
