PHOTOS: Voter-rights groups make stop at Albany State during bus tour ahead of November election

Downtown Americus comes with charms which delight all the senses. We are getting to enjoy the fruits of faithful business owners, hard-working city employees as well as our fellow neighbors who bring their passion to serve on boards ensuring we continue to be one of the best downtowns of the state. Thursday, September 15, 2022, was a unique celebration. Minick Interiors has invested in several spaces in downtown Americus through the years. Mark Minick opened shop on Jackson Street in 2004. He later moved into the corner property of Cotton and Lamar. For a season Minick’s was in another property a block or so west on Lamar. On Thursday we welcomed an old friend back to his home on Cotton and Lamar. Mark has long been a believer in Americus, Sumter County and downtown. Minick Interiors, as well as Mark himself has been an anchor for our community. As Angela Smith states, “Mark is infamous for making beautiful spaces.” This is true for our homes and his store. But as Lee Kinnamon stated, Mark’s “civic contribution” to many of our local philanthropic missions and ministries is also worthy of our gratitude.

AMERICUS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO