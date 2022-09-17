Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
NASCAR penalizes playoff driver for Bristol infraction
Ryan Blaney is paying a high price for a pit stop gone bad during Saturday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway. NASCAR announced Tuesday it has suspended Team Penske crew chief Jonathan Hassler, jackman Graham Stoddard and rear tire changer Zachary Price for the next four races, for a rules violation. The No. 12 Ford lost a wheel early in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Blaney’s left-rear wheel came loose and rolled down pit road as he left his pit stall after a stop on lap 93.
Look: NASCAR Announced Significant Suspension Tuesday
On Tuesday afternoon NASCAR announced a significant penalty for the Team Penske No. 12 crew. In a statement released today, NASCAR assessed the crew a penalty for a lost wheel during last Saturday’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. "Ryan Blaney headed to pit road in the 93rd...
NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: Four Drivers Eliminated at Bristol, Round of 12 Set
Saturday night was a wild one at Bristol Motor Speedway. Now we know the NASCAR… The post NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: Four Drivers Eliminated at Bristol, Round of 12 Set appeared first on Outsider.
Yardbarker
BUESCHER STILL IN DISBELIEF HE WON THE TRADITION-RICH BRISTOL NIGHT RACE, THE ONE HE SAID WAS AT THE TOP OF HIS LIST
BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 20, 2022) – Chris Buescher is still pinching himself. He really can’t believe he just won America’s Night Race. Buescher, who snapped a 222-race winless streak in the NASCAR Cup Series by taking the checkered flag in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race, was beaming as he looked at the huge BMS trophy and held up his BMS Gladiator Sword on Bristol’s legendary rooftop Victory Lane.
NASCAR TV Ratings: September 2022 (Bristol Motor Speedway)
Bristol Motor Speedway tv numbers for the Playoff race. Over the weekend, NASCAR returned to the short track in Bristol, Tennessee. Bristol Motor Speedway hosted a playoff elimination race for the NASCAR Cup Series. View NASCAR tv ratings for Bristol Motor Speedway below. Thursday’s ARCA Menards Series race at Bristol...
NASCAR Penalty Report: September 2022 (Bristol Motor Speedway)
Bristol Motor Speedway penalty report; Three suspended for four races. On Saturday night, the NASCAR Cup Series took the green in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the playoff elimination event. View the NASCAR penalty report from Bristol Motor Speedway below. On lap 93, Ryan Blaney hit...
NASCAR’s new championship favorite for the 2022 season
NASCAR has a new championship favorite after the last three races. Let's dive into Christopher Bell's case and the change of guard at Joe Gibbs Racing.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Power Rankings: Elliott rises after Buescher wins at Bristol
The most unpredictable season in NASCAR history continued at Bristol on Saturday night. For the third straight race, a driver outside of the playoffs won – the first time in history that that has happened. This time it was Chris Buescher, snapping a 222-race winless streak for his second career victory.
Homestead Testing Results: September 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR testing results from Homestead-Miami Speedway. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Homestead-Miami Speedway is hosting a test with the Next Gen car. The test is ahead of the race on October 23 when the track will host their first race with NASCAR’s new machine. View Homestead-Miami Speedway testing results below.
NBC Sports
Points reset jumbles Cup playoff grid after Bristol
Four drivers are gone in the Cup playoffs, including former champions Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, as the Round of 12 begins Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). While Christopher Bell finished the first round as the points leader, the points are reset and Bell,...
The Same Problems With the Next Gen Car at Bristol Could Affect an Even More Important Race in the NASCAR Playoffs
The Next Gen car was a problem at Bristol and could be a problem again at Martinsville. The post The Same Problems With the Next Gen Car at Bristol Could Affect an Even More Important Race in the NASCAR Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR addresses ‘crappy parts’ on NextGen at Bristol
Many drivers went behind the wall with power steering issues in the Playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway. On Saturday night, the NASCAR Next Gen took the green on the highbanked short track of Bristol Motor Speedway. Despite a race earlier this season on the Bristol Dirt track, this was the first time the car saw the high loads on the concrete oval.
