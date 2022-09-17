ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

City of Jackson to host job fair Oct. 5

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The City of Jackson will host a job fair for multiple city positions on Wednesday, October 5.

The Department of Human Resources will be looking to fill the following positions:

  • Water Plant Operator
  • Electrician
  • Maintenance Worker
  • Engineer
  • Police Recruit
  • Police Officer
  • Detention Officer
  • HVAC Technician
  • Fire Recruit
  • Accoutnant
  • Court Clerk
  • Zookeeper
  • Code Enforcement Officer
  • Purchasing Buyer
  • Communications Clerk

Participants are asked to bring resumes for on-the-spot interviews and on-the-spot hiring.

The job fair will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Jackson Medical Mall at 350 West Woodrow Wilson Avenue. Call (601)-960-1053 for more information.

