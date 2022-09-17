City of Jackson to host job fair Oct. 5
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The City of Jackson will host a job fair for multiple city positions on Wednesday, October 5.Jackson City Council wants chance to fix issues at water plant
The Department of Human Resources will be looking to fill the following positions:
- Water Plant Operator
- Electrician
- Maintenance Worker
- Engineer
- Police Recruit
- Police Officer
- Detention Officer
- HVAC Technician
- Fire Recruit
- Accoutnant
- Court Clerk
- Zookeeper
- Code Enforcement Officer
- Purchasing Buyer
- Communications Clerk
Participants are asked to bring resumes for on-the-spot interviews and on-the-spot hiring.
The job fair will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Jackson Medical Mall at 350 West Woodrow Wilson Avenue. Call (601)-960-1053 for more information.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily NewsCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 1