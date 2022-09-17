CPD searching for armed robbery suspect, pushed man into CTA tracks
CHICAGO — Chicago police need help finding an armed robbery suspect who pushed a man into the tracks at a Green Line stop in Garfield Park.
A man was standing at the Conservatory/Central line stop located at 3631 West Lake Street at 11:51 p.m. when he was approached by a man who started to beat him, take his property and push him onto the train tracks.Man fatally shot while driving in Logan Square
The suspect is defined as between the ages of 25-35 years old.
The suspect is defined as between the ages of 25-35 years old.

No further information was provided and if you have any information contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at (312)-746-4706.
