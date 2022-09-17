CPD searching for armed robbery suspect, pushed man into CTA tracks

CHICAGO — Chicago police need help finding an armed robbery suspect who pushed a man into the tracks at a Green Line stop in Garfield Park.

A man was standing at the Conservatory/Central line stop located at 3631 West Lake Street at 11:51 p.m. when he was approached by a man who started to beat him, take his property and push him onto the train tracks.

The suspect is defined as between the ages of 25-35 years old.

No further information was provided and if you have any information contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at (312)-746-4706.

