411mania.com
Taz on How AEW Is Using Hook, Hook Teaming With Action Bronson
– The New York Post recently interviewed AEW broadcaster Taz, who discussed how the company is utilizing his son Hook, Hook teaming with Action Bronson this week on AEW Rampage, and more. Below are some highlights:. Taz on how AEW is handling Hook: “He’s gonna be handled different. He’s unique....
411mania.com
New World Champion Crowned At AEW Grand Slam Dynamite
We have a new World Champion following the main event of tonight’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the main event of tonight’s show to capture the AEW World Championship. Moxley made Danielson pass out to the bulldog choke to win the championship.
411mania.com
Ric Flair Says He’s Happy for Ricky Steamboat on Upcoming In-Ring Return
– During the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Ricky Steamboat returning to the ring later this year for Big Time Wrestling. Flair shared the following comments on the announcement Fightful):. “He’s going to be in a match...
411mania.com
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Two matches are on the books for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw the following bouts set for next week, which airs live Monday on USA Network:. * Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy. * Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest.
411mania.com
Spoilers On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW
Fightful Select had several notes on the backstage plans for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, including some spoilers. The previously announced matches include:. * WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Seth Rollins. * Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens. – As of last night, the match between Lashley...
411mania.com
Six Classic Canadian WWE Live Events Added To Peacock
PWInsider reports that WWE added several live events from the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto and the Copps Coliseum in Ontario to Peacock today. All of the shows are from 1988. The lineups include:. 3/13/88 – at Copps Coliseum in Hamilton:. *SD Jones vs. Johnny Valiant. *The Killer Bees...
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas On WWE Putting Logan Paul Against Roman Reigns At Crown Jewel
Speaking on his latest Reffin Rant clip, Jimmy Korderas offered his opinion on why the fan-dividing match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul is a good idea (via Wrestling Inc). Citing characteristics regarding the wrestlers and the venue, Korderas thinks the upcoming event is a largely positive force. You can read a couple of highlights and see the full clip below.
411mania.com
Details On Several Impact Wrestling Contracts Coming Up Soon
Fightful Select has some details on upcoming contracts coming up in Impact Wrestling, including the Tag Team Champions. Maria Kanellis revealed that Matt Taven and Mike Bennett’s current deals are up soon, although she didn’t say when. She said her own contract with the company runs through Bound for Glory. She said she’s had talks in the past year with WWE, AEW and WOW.
411mania.com
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 9.19.22
Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We are less than three weeks away from Extreme Rules and much like we have seen in recent weeks, there is a title match as Bobby Lashley is defending the United States Title. Other than that, we should be getting some build to the pay per view, which is needing some matches added. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
WWE Files For “NXT Global” And “NXT Europe” Trademarks
This past Friday, WWE submitted filings to trademark both “NXT Global” and “NXT Europe” for entertainment service purposes (via Fightful). After the hiatus for NXT UK, fans will see NXT Europe launch in January 2023. The filing descriptions read as follows:. Mark For: NXT EUROPE trademark...
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland: Matt Riddle Beats Seth Rollins
WWE held another ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Shotzi Blackheart & Xia Li. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet & Madcap Moss. * The lights...
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Match for Tomorrow’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Lou D’Angeli on New Role, Gisele Shaw vs. Hyan on BTI
– PWInsider reports that Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship will open tomorrow night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. – As previously reported, Impact Wrestling recently hired former WWE executive Lou D’Angeli in a full-time executive capacity. D’Angeli recently updated his LinkedIn on the role:
411mania.com
Larry Zbyszko On Why He Hasn’t Been at the WWE Performance Center As Of Late
Larry Zbyszko used to make occasional tripes to the WWE Performance Center to give advice to talent, but it hasn’t happened lately and he recently explained why. Zbysko spoke with the Insiders Edge podcast for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s Grand Slam Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:. * Penelope Ford & Kip Sabian def. Skye Blue & Shawn Dean. * Ortiz def....
411mania.com
Booker T on The NXT Logo Rebrand, Says Brand Should Stay Developmental
WWE introduced a new logo for NXT last week calling back to the Black & Gold era, and Booker T sees it as a way to get fans back who may have strayed. The company closed last week’s 2.0 anniversary episode with the reveal of the white and gold logo to replaced the “paint splash” logo of the last year, and that new graphic remained in place on this week’s show. Booker talked about the change and what he hopes for NXT going forward on a recent episode of the Hall of Fame; you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Who Should Be the New Leader Of the House Of Black?
After their match at All Out, in which the House of Black came up short against the trio of Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro, Malakai Black stopped on the stage to hug his teammates as well as acknowledge the crowd. There had been rumors for weeks surrounding Black and his...
411mania.com
Betting Odds For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
Toni Storm (c) -900 (1/9) Swerve In Our Glory (c) +375 (15/4) Orange Cassidy +400 (4/1) Claudio Castagnoli (c) -800 (1/8) Chris Jericho +425 (17/4)
411mania.com
WWE News: Hallmark Announces Keepsake Undertaker Christmas Ornament, Mr. Stone Wants Von Wagner To Get A Chance, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT
– Hallmark has announced they will release the first-ever WWE Keepsake Christmas ornament in October, for the Undertaker. You can find details here. Among the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Undertaker served as the WWE’s resident ‘grim reaper of justice’ for 30 years. With his seemingly supernatural powers, “The Deadman” racked up countless titles and accomplishments. This Christmas tree ornament features the legendary superstar in his signature black trench coat and Western hat with arms outstretched in an ominous pose.
411mania.com
Tony Schiavone Says Ole Anderson Has “Regrets” About Reaction To McMahons
Talking about Ole Anderson during an appearance on What Happened When, Tony Schiavone referenced the regrets and history between Anderson and the McMahons (via Fightful). Anderson was famously excluded from the Four Horsemen’s WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2012 despite being a founding member of the heel stable, but tension between himself and Vince McMahon dates back to the 1980s.
411mania.com
Tony Khan on Why New York Is ‘The Real Crown Jewel’ of Wrestling Markets
– News 12 New York’s Kurt Semder and Dan Serafin recently spoke to AEW President Tony Khan ahead of tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite Grand Slam in Queens, New York. Khan spoke about why New York is such a major market for AEW and called NYC “the real crown jewel” of wrestling markets, and he talked some minor trash about WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
