ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

'I Told Them Very, Very Early': Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Two Children Can't Wait To Have A New Sibling

By Ribhu Singh
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gi4N5_0hzdAGVS00
MEGA

Chrissy Teigen shared another sweet pregnancy update! While co-hosting a Parents Day event, the 36-year-old revealed that her kids — Luna , 6, and Miles , 4 — were excited to find out that their mother is pregnant and said that they can't wait to have a sibling.

"Since we did IVF [in-vitro fertilization] we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant," Teigen explained. "I told them very, very early."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZRzo_0hzdAGVS00
MEGA

Teigen's children, whom she shares with her husband, John Legend , 43, knew she was going for the transfer.

"[They knew] that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy's belly," Teigen noted. "So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that's happened before."

GLOWING CHRISSY TEIGEN STEPS OUT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE ANNOUNCING SHE'S PREGNANT WITH RAINBOW BABY

The cookbook author shared that her kids have been excited for a long time. "I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy for them because they've known since the day," she continued. "But they've been really very excited."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPqBw_0hzdAGVS00
@chrissyteigen/Instagram

The update comes not long after Teigen confessed that she had an abortion, and not a miscarriage, with her late son, Jack , after it became clear the unborn baby would not survive.

"Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion ," the model said at that time. "An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."

CHRISSY TEIGEN TROLLS JOHN LEGEND OVER 'ROMANTIC MOMENT' WITH PAL JEN ATKIN

Teigen revealed in August that she was pregnant with a rainbow baby . She shared the update on Instagram to her millions of followers, saying she and the "Made to Love" singer have "another on the way." Admitting that the last few years had been a "blur of emotions," the pregnant mama confessed joy has filled their home and hearts again.

Radiating positivity , Teigen exclaimed that everything was "perfect and beautiful" in her pregnancy journey so far. "I'm feeling hopeful and amazing," she exclaimed.

Teigen shared the pregnancy update while talking to People .

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend

Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears’s son says mother’s conservatorship went on for ‘a little too long’

Britney Spears’s youngest son Jayden said his mother’s conservatorship went on for “a little too long” in a new interview with ITV News.Jayden also defended his grandfather Jamie, who was Spears’s conservator for 13 years.“At first, he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long,” the 15-year-old said.Spears reacted to her son’s comments, saying: “It deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up his expectations of a mother…”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Online Attacks After She Reveals Abortion: ‘I’ve Already Seen You Do Your Worst’

Chrissy Teigen expected vicious online attacks after she announced that she had an abortion to save her life two years ago — and had a message for the trolls: “I’ve already seen you do your worst.” The model, TV personality and influencer on Thursday revealed that the loss of her unborn son in September 2020 with husband John Legend had ended in an abortion; she had previously said the pregnancy had ended with a miscarriage. Teigen said she was speaking out after the Supreme Court this summer struck down Roe v. Wade, which eliminated the constitutional right to abortion and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
John Legend
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen Is Ready to Move On From Her Role as ‘Mother & Wife’: ‘Now It’s Going to Be My Turn’

There comes a time in every mother’s life when her kids don’t need her as much, and begins to (gasp!) take her own wants and needs into account for a change — and it’s Gisele Bündchen’s time to shine. The supermodel opened up in a recent interview with ELLE about her decision to focus on herself and her goals in this next chapter of life. Bündchen, who is wife to Tom Brady, stepmom to 15-year-old Jack and mom to 9-year-old Vivian and 12-year-old Benjamin, is pursuing her passion for environmental advocacy (in July, she started an initiative to help organizations that are working to restore Biomes in Brazil).
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Abortion#Chrissyteigen
OK! Magazine

'She Is Like A Fish Out Of Water': Meghan Markle 'Indicated Feelings Of Shame & Victimization' At Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Meghan Markle got visibly emotional at Queen Elizabeth's funeral on September 19, but according to psychotherapist and human behavior expert Dr. Robi Ludwig, the former royal didn't look comfortable with the situation. Article continues below advertisement. "Meghan, with her head tilted down, covering her face, indicating feelings of shame and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish

Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
CELEBRITIES
People

Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'

The host of The Talk showcases her new figure and talks about the lifestyle changes she made to feel healthier: "I really wanted to get ahead of it" New Season, New Outlook Viewers of The Talk may be noticing something different about host Sheryl Underwood. Over the past several months, the 58-year-old has been making lifestyle changes, losing 90 lbs. through cleaner eating and Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite.  "I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Tom Hanks' Rebellious Son Chet Drinks Water During Tense Family Dinner After His Parents 'Cut Him Off' For Allegedly Boozing Again

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson appeared emotional during a tense dinner with their troubled son, Chet Hanks. The estranged trio reunited for a meal in Malibu over the long weekend, but their time together was anything but pleasant, RadarOnline.com has learned. The chilly family dinner went down at Tra Di Noi restaurant on Sunday night. Rita, 65, appeared to be wiping away tears as Chet sat across from her. Her 32-year-old rebellious son recently labeled himself "the only hell my momma ever raised." Chet looked smug during his mother's breakdown over dinner and puffed away on his vape pen. Tom's...
MALIBU, CA
OK! Magazine

Did Adam Levine Cheat On Wife Behati Prinsloo? Instagram Model Sumner Stroh Claims She Had Year-Long Affair With The Singer

This love may soon go south. Just a few weeks after Behati Prinsloo debuted her growing baby bump to reveal she and Adam Levine were expecting their third child, Instagram model Sumner Stroh has come out to claim that she had a year-long affair with The Voice alum.On Monday, September 19, the brunette beauty posted a TikTok revealing details of their alleged tryst, captioning the video, "Embarrassed I was involved [with] a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect."The OnlyFans member started out by claiming she was "young" and "naive" when things went down, explaining, "I wasn't in...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

122K+
Followers
3K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy