Amon-Ra St. Brown has been a revelation for the Detroit Lions. A second-year receiver out of USC who was lauded for his ability to make plays after the catch but took a tumble down draft boards due in part to his 4.51 40 time and lack of strength, Detroit snatched him up in the fourth round after 16(!) other wide receivers were selected and have to be over-the-moon with the results. After a fantastic rookie season that saw the collegiate Trojan catch 90 balls for 912 yards and five touchdowns, St. Brown is off to a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season, having already caught 17 balls for 180 yards and three touchdowns while already besting his rushing yards from 2021 68 to 61.

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO