ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Gamer Reaches Settlement With Woman in Defamation Suit

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cW2Jt_0hzdAEk000
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A former Super Smash Bros. player and streamer has reached a settlement in his lawsuit against a woman who he alleged hurt his career with false social media statements.

Lawyers for Gonzalo Barrios filed court papers on Aug. 16 with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Barbara Meiers notifying her of the conditional settlement with defendant Jacqueline Choe. No terms were divulged, but Barrios' attorneys said they expect to file a request for dismissal with the judge by Nov. 1.

The judge previously found that some of the allegedly defamatory statements made in 2020 were barred by the statute of limitations given that Barrios sued on Nov. 19 and the deadline to sue was Oct. 1.

Meiers also struck Barrios' claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress. However, she allowed another allegedly defamatory remark, posted in April 2021, to remain. She also found that although Barrios is widely known in the gaming community, he is not an "all-purpose" public figure who had to show malice on Choe's part.

The state's anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) law is intended to prevent people from using courts and potential threats of a lawsuit to intimidate those who are exercising their First Amendment rights.

Barrios is known professionally as ZeRo. Choe's lawyers argued in their court papers that ZeRo filed the case "to silence and punish Choe for speaking up" about Barrios' alleged sexual misconduct with minors. They said Choe's statements "fall squarely within the ambit of constitutionally protected speech."

The Chilean-born ZeRo, 27, was considered the best Super Smash Bros. for Wii U player in the world throughout his career, with a record-breaking 56 consecutive tournament wins in the game from November 2014 to October 2015.

According to his suit, Choe, now 24, in July 2020 drafted a document that was published and circulated throughout numerous social media outlets, including Dot Esports, Kotaku, Dexerto and ESPN.

The document included multiple falsehoods and "outright defamatory claims" against ZeRo and others that caused the termination of his Twitch account and his partnership with the organizations Tempo Storm and Facebook Gaming, the suit alleged.

In one allegedly defamatory tweet, Choe falsely said that ZeRo started dating his girlfriend when she was 15 and ZeRo was 20, the suit states. Accusing persons in the gaming industry of having inappropriate contact with minors is harmful to them in their profession, the suit stated.

But in a sworn declaration, Choe denied any wrongdoing.

"I didn't make up my statements about ZeRo and (his girlfriend)," Choe said. "I was told that they had an inappropriate age gap and that she was being physically abused in their relationship..."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Attorneys#Super Smash Bros
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
46K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy