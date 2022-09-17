Martha's Vineyard guests and residents share reaction to migrants on their island with Fox News Digital

Rhode Island officials said that the body of a former mayor was found inside her home on Monday along with one other individual who hasn't been identified. A spokesperson from the Rhode Island Department of Public Health told Fox News Digital that the body of former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard was positively identified by the state medical examiner as one of the bodies that was found inside the home. The spokesperson added that the identity of the second individual hasn't been finalized, adding that officials are still determining a cause of death.

WOONSOCKET, RI ・ 12 HOURS AGO