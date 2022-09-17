ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Martha's Vineyard guests and residents share reaction to migrants on their island with Fox News Digital

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Related
Fox News

Sen. Scott slams 'View' host's remarks on Nikki Haley's heritage: Left trying to 'demoralize' GOP minorities

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., called "View" host Sunny Hostin's claims former Gov. Nikki Haley is hiding her Indian heritage an illustration of the left's goal to "diminish" strong minorities within the Republican Party. On "America Reports" Wednesday, Scott highlighted the hypocrisy of Hostin's name claim since the TV personality goes by a nickname.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Trump slams NYAG James' 'ridiculous' case, says she should 'focus on people who kill people' as crime spikes

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump slammed New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against him as "ridiculous," maintaining he and his family have done nothing wrong. Trump added that crime in New York is at the "highest level it has ever been" because the attorney general has spent her time in office "fighting Trump" and urged officials to "focus on people who kill people."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vineyard#Fox News Digital
Fox News

Biden approves Puerto Rico disaster declaration after devastating Hurricane Fiona impact

President Joe Biden has issued a disaster declaration for Puerto Rico as the island recovers from the devastating impact of Hurricane Fiona. The declaration orders federal aid to assist recovery efforts in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico as hundreds of thousands of people remain without power, water or shelter. The funds also supplement local emergency services that are looking to provide temporary shelter for those displaced by the major storm.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Fox News

JESSE WATTERS: The illegal migrants DeSantis flew to Martha's Vineyard are suing him

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted to illegal migrants suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after he sent them to Martha's Vineyard on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: The illegals who DeSantis flew to the Vineyard are suing him. Let that sink in. Illegal immigrants are suing a sitting U.S. governor. They broke into our country and the first thing they do is sue a Republican. Give us your tired, your poor and your litigious. Of course, this wasn't the migrants’ idea.
FLORIDA STATE
Boston

Election deniers deliver deluge of records requests to officials

Town clerks across the country are dealing with a surge in conspiracy-fueled requests for information pertaining to the 2020 Presidential Election. As local election officials in Massachusetts scramble to prepare for the upcoming general election on Nov. 8, they are facing an increasing amount of new challenges and diversions. Tasks that they are mandated to do by law, like sending out mail-in ballots to anyone who requests one and coordinating early voting locations, are being made more difficult by a notable uptick in public records requests.
Fox News

Rhode Island officials say decomposed body found in home is former mayor

Rhode Island officials said that the body of a former mayor was found inside her home on Monday along with one other individual who hasn't been identified. A spokesperson from the Rhode Island Department of Public Health told Fox News Digital that the body of former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard was positively identified by the state medical examiner as one of the bodies that was found inside the home. The spokesperson added that the identity of the second individual hasn't been finalized, adding that officials are still determining a cause of death.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Daily Mail

What homeless crisis? Dozens of rooms and properties are available on Airbnb in Martha's Vineyard - after homelessness director claimed 50 illegal immigrants could not stay because there's 'no affordable housing'

Dozens of modest properties and homes are available for rent on AirBnb on Martha’s Vineyard, DailyMail.com can reveal, despite the island's main homelessness expert claiming there was no affordable housing in which to place migrants. Private rooms and small guest stays are on offer for $180 a night, which...
IMMIGRATION
WCVB

Location-based phone number system still echoes throughout Greater Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nate Swain enjoys committing random acts of guerilla art. Check out his zen garden underneath the Zakim Bridge. Adams & Swett is the oldest rug cleaning company in the country. But it’s probably best known for its long-running jingle that helped customers remember its phone number: "How many cookies did Andrew eat? 'ANdrew 8 8000!"
TECHNOLOGY
Fox News

Fox News

792K+
Followers
182K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy