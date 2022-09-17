Martha's Vineyard guests and residents share reaction to migrants on their island with Fox News Digital

Read full article on original website
New York AG attempting to ban Trump and family from running businesses in New York: Tom Dupree
Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Tom Dupree claimed that New York Attorney General Letitia James is "trying to ban President Trump and his family members from running businesses in New York in the future" with her lawsuit Wednesday on "Your World." TOM DUPREE: Federal prosecutors and the IRS — they...
Sen. Scott slams 'View' host's remarks on Nikki Haley's heritage: Left trying to 'demoralize' GOP minorities
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., called "View" host Sunny Hostin's claims former Gov. Nikki Haley is hiding her Indian heritage an illustration of the left's goal to "diminish" strong minorities within the Republican Party. On "America Reports" Wednesday, Scott highlighted the hypocrisy of Hostin's name claim since the TV personality goes by a nickname.
Air Force Academy diversity training tells cadets to use words that 'include all genders,' drop 'mom and dad'
EXCLUSIVE: A diversity and inclusion training by the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado instructs cadets to use words that "include all genders" and to refrain from saying things like "mom" and "dad." The slide presentation titled, "Diversity & Inclusion: What it is, why we care, & what we...
Trump slams NYAG James' 'ridiculous' case, says she should 'focus on people who kill people' as crime spikes
EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump slammed New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against him as "ridiculous," maintaining he and his family have done nothing wrong. Trump added that crime in New York is at the "highest level it has ever been" because the attorney general has spent her time in office "fighting Trump" and urged officials to "focus on people who kill people."
With Biden 2024 in doubt, San Francisco voters deliver blunt assessment of Gavin Newsom's presidential future
SAN FRANCISCO – California Gov. Gavin Newsom should run for president in 2024 if President Biden does not run for a second term, some Bay Area voters told Fox News. "I think it's great," Susan, a San Francisco resident, said of a Newsom presidential bid. "I think he's a great governor, and I think he could be an incredible president."
Boston Globe
On Martha’s Vineyard, even the doctors can’t afford housing anymore
MARTHA’S VINEYARD, Mass. – The stacks of chicken broth and shelf-stable milk were dwindling as the food pantry entered the last minutes of the day and a 63-year-old woman in a Boston Red Sox mask hurried through the door. Sharon Brown, the pantry director, greeted the woman at...
Texas farmer living near border shows footage of migrants running onto his property, breaking into homes.mp4
Texas farmer living near border shows footage of migrants running onto his property, breaking into homes.mp4.
Biden approves Puerto Rico disaster declaration after devastating Hurricane Fiona impact
President Joe Biden has issued a disaster declaration for Puerto Rico as the island recovers from the devastating impact of Hurricane Fiona. The declaration orders federal aid to assist recovery efforts in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico as hundreds of thousands of people remain without power, water or shelter. The funds also supplement local emergency services that are looking to provide temporary shelter for those displaced by the major storm.
JESSE WATTERS: The illegal migrants DeSantis flew to Martha's Vineyard are suing him
Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted to illegal migrants suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after he sent them to Martha's Vineyard on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: The illegals who DeSantis flew to the Vineyard are suing him. Let that sink in. Illegal immigrants are suing a sitting U.S. governor. They broke into our country and the first thing they do is sue a Republican. Give us your tired, your poor and your litigious. Of course, this wasn't the migrants’ idea.
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan attacks Ron DeSantis for 'throwing his own ancestors under the bus'
MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan spent a portion of his Peacock streaming show on Tuesday suggesting that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a hypocrite for his anti-illegal immigration policies. One segment on "The Mehdi Hasan Show" spotlighted an Italian immigrant named Luigia Colucci who moved to America in 1917, prior to...
Christopher Hood, neo-Nazi group NSC-131 leader, to represent himself in alleged drag queen story hour fight
Christopher Hood, the leader of a Massachusetts chapter of neo-Naz group NSC-131, decided Monday morning to represent himself in court as he faces charges stemming from an alleged fight over the summer outside a drag queen story hour. Hood has pleaded not guilty to charges of affray, or two or...
Election deniers deliver deluge of records requests to officials
Town clerks across the country are dealing with a surge in conspiracy-fueled requests for information pertaining to the 2020 Presidential Election. As local election officials in Massachusetts scramble to prepare for the upcoming general election on Nov. 8, they are facing an increasing amount of new challenges and diversions. Tasks that they are mandated to do by law, like sending out mail-in ballots to anyone who requests one and coordinating early voting locations, are being made more difficult by a notable uptick in public records requests.
Michael Henry: AG Letitia James turns 'blind eye' to New York's corruption, crises
New York attorney general candidate Michael Henry broke down why he believes many of his state's residents have become disenchanted with Attorney General Letitia James on "The Ingraham Angle." MICHAEL HENRY: We have a cost of living crisis. We have a crime crisis. We have a corruption crisis. I mean,...
Rhode Island officials say decomposed body found in home is former mayor
Rhode Island officials said that the body of a former mayor was found inside her home on Monday along with one other individual who hasn't been identified. A spokesperson from the Rhode Island Department of Public Health told Fox News Digital that the body of former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard was positively identified by the state medical examiner as one of the bodies that was found inside the home. The spokesperson added that the identity of the second individual hasn't been finalized, adding that officials are still determining a cause of death.
What homeless crisis? Dozens of rooms and properties are available on Airbnb in Martha's Vineyard - after homelessness director claimed 50 illegal immigrants could not stay because there's 'no affordable housing'
Dozens of modest properties and homes are available for rent on AirBnb on Martha’s Vineyard, DailyMail.com can reveal, despite the island's main homelessness expert claiming there was no affordable housing in which to place migrants. Private rooms and small guest stays are on offer for $180 a night, which...
Katie Porter received royalties from books she required students to purchase during tenure as a law professor
California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter — a former law professor who was paid more than $285,000 one year during her time at the University of California, Irvine — earned thousands of dollars in royalty fees from law school textbooks that she required her own students to purchase for the courses she taught.
New York DA launches 'criminal' probe into Republican candidate Lee Zeldin over election fraud allegations
An upstate New York district attorney is moving forward with a criminal probe into elections fraud allegations lauded against Republican candidate for governor Rep. Lee Zeldin the same week absentee ballots are being sent out in the high-stakes race against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Times Union first reported on...
Best Massachusetts apple picking: 10 of the best places to pick your own apples this fall
One of the most iconic autumn activities in New England is apple picking, and luckily, there are plenty of places to go in Massachusetts to do it. From apple cider donuts to hayrides, these local farms have everything you need for a perfect fall day. Brookfield Orchards - North Brookfield.
Michigan jury awards $100k to woman who says she lost her job for refusing to falsify contamination data
A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who says she lost her job after refusing to falsify blood test results of children exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, her lawyer said Tuesday. April Cook-Hawkins worked at the Genesee County health department for approximately four to five months before being forced...
WCVB
Location-based phone number system still echoes throughout Greater Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nate Swain enjoys committing random acts of guerilla art. Check out his zen garden underneath the Zakim Bridge. Adams & Swett is the oldest rug cleaning company in the country. But it’s probably best known for its long-running jingle that helped customers remember its phone number: "How many cookies did Andrew eat? 'ANdrew 8 8000!"
