Cowboys BREAKING: Cooper Rush Moves, Rookie DT John Ridgeway Cut; Bengals Week 2: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Dallas Cowboys welcome Cincinnati to AT&T Stadium on Sunday, as the defending AFC Champion Bengals are looking to bounce back from a wacky Week 1 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cowboys are meanwhile spending Saturday on roster moves. First up: The Cowboys will sign QB Cooper Rush and kicker Brett Maher up to the 53-man roster and to make room will place defensive end Tarell Basham (quad) on IR and will cut rookie defensive tackle John Ridgeway, sources said.

Basham will now miss four games. Dak Prescott, Jayron Kearse, Connor McGovern and Michael Gallup are all out this week but are staying on the roster.

The Cowboys do hope to re-sign Ridgeway, the Arkansas draft pick, to the practice squad, assuming he clears waivers. And now Dallas has made official two more moves today, with the elevation of backup QB Will Grier and O-lineman Alec Lindstrom.

Cincinnati lost a 23-20 heartbreaker last week in a game that featured a Bengals touchdown as time expired to tie the game, only to see the game-winning extra point blocked. In overtime, more heartbreak for the Bengals as both teams missed field goals before Pittsburgh finally prevailed as time expired in overtime with a 53-yard game-winning kick.

The heartbreak was different for Dallas in Week 1 , suffering losses both on and off the field. The offense sputtered all game long in the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and looked no different even after quarterback Dak Prescott was lost for the game with a broken thumb . The Cowboys were the only team in the NFL without a touchdown in Week 1.

Originally feared to be a long-term injury, Prescott may be able to return in a much more compact time frame ... Maybe even in time to face a heated divisional rival - the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

Quarterback Rush will be under center for the foreseeable future, and tasked at orchestrating Dallas' first touchdown drive of the season.

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (0-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (0-1)

WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (80,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, 3:25 p.m. CT

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys +4.5

TOTAL: 41.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Cowboys +260, Bengals -333

