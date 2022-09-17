ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima News

Christmas at Fountain Park seeking donations

VAN WERT — Van Wert groups plan to host the Christmas Spirit by hosting its annual Christmas at Fountain Park. The Van Wert Parks Dept. is also looking for volunteers and Christmas decoration donations. Volunteers will be needed each Saturday and Sunday in November until opening day on Wednesday, Nov. 23. On Saturdays, Nov. 5, 12, and 19 volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sundays, Nov. 6, 13 and 20 volunteers are needed from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
VAN WERT, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 and 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25. It’s back! Film lovers will unite to view and judge the work of the next generation of filmmakers when the 25th Annual Manhattan Film Festival screens in over 400 cities worldwide. ArtSpace/Lima, 65 Town Square, Lima, will be this area’s only location to see The Final Ten selections screened simultaneously during this one-week period. All attendees will view the ‘shorts’ and then be given a ballot to vote for Best Film and Best Actor awards for the Oscars. Doors open a half hour before the screening time. Tickets are $15 if purchased in advance, or $20 at the door. For tickets and more information, please call ArtSpace/Lima at 419-222-1721.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Stage Door Canteen & Cabaret now open at Ohio Theatre Lima

LIMA — The Ohio Theatre Lima announced the soft opening of the Stage Door Canteen & Cabaret. This exciting new “Big City Style” venue is a piano bar and performance space that will offer handcrafted cocktails and international “Bar Foods” alongside nightly piano players and a singing staff (and sometimes singing audience members!)
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Bluffton Fall Festival returns after two-year pause

BLUFFTON — The days are becoming noticeably shorter. The leaves are showing signs of fall colors and football is in full swing. That must mean it’s time for the Bluffton Fall Festival. Returning this year for its 17th edition following a two-year hiatus due to the nationwide coronavirus...
BLUFFTON, OH
Lima News

Community Enrichment Dinner honors diversity, equity and inclusion

LIMA — A local non-profit organization hosted hundreds of community members and the Commodores for a night of unity and fellowship. The Community Enrichment Dinner began in 2006 to highlight businesses in the community. The annual dinner showcases diversity, equity and inclusion. The theme of this year’s Community Enrichment...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Births

Sept. 16 — Brooklyn Jackson and Jeremy Curry, Lima, boy; Armani Jones and Joshua Pedersen II, Lima, girl; Kayla and Dave Maxwell, Convoy, boy; Toni Wilson and Donte Jackson, Lima, boy. Sept. 17 — Ashley Metz and AJ Maxson, Wapakoneta, girl. Sept. 18 — Kayla and Jacob Latsha,...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Staff reports

COLDWATER – Longtime Coldwater baseball coach and teacher Brian Harlamert has died at age 51. Harlamert coached state champion baseball teams at Coldwater in 2014 and 2019 and state runner-up teams in 2004 and 2018. He played for the Cavaliers when they won state baseball championships in 1987 and 1990.
COLDWATER, OH
Lima News

Roundup: Shawnee, St. Marys tie in girls soccer

ST. MARYS — Shawnee and St. Marys tied 0-0 in girls high school soccer Tuesday night. Shawnee’s Chloe Nance had six saves and St. Marys counterpart Ella Jacobs had seven. Shawnee is now 6-0-3 overall and 3-0-2 in the Western Buckeye League and St. Marys is 8-2-1 on the season and 3-1-1 in the WBL.
SAINT MARYS, OH
Lima News

Bluffton blanks Allen East, 2-0

HARROD — Bluffton’s Nolan Hoffman scored both goals for the Pirates. Bluffton keeper Alek Davis scored four saves and Allen East goalie Zane Newland made six saves. WAPAKONETA — Shawnee’s Austin Miller scored twice and Lua Fusillo, Collin Scheid and Sam Tenwalde scored rot he Indians. Fusillo and Caleb Miller each had two assists and Alex McGuire added another assist. Shawnee keeper Jack Tenwalde made two saves to score the shutout.
BLUFFTON, OH

