NBC Bay Area
Two Mountain Lions Spotted Attacking Deer in San Mateo Backyard
A pair of mountain lions were seen early Wednesday morning in the backyard of a San Mateo home attacking a deer, a resident reported to police, and the police department issued an advisory. At about 1:05 a.m., a resident called police and told them he saw the cougars attacking the...
news24-680.com
Garage Fire Spreads To San Ramon Home Wednesday
Anxious moments for residents of a home on St. Pierre Court in San Ramon Wednesday as fire quickly engulfed their garage and spread into the residence before firefighters could bring it under control. The blaze was reported at approximately 11 a.m. Residents quickly left the home and arriving firefighters and...
Rescued Bay Area mountain lions find forever home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two mountain lions who were rescued as tiny cubs in the San Francisco Bay Area are heading to a new forever home, Oakland Zoo officials announced. Rose and Sage were found separately as orphans in the wild just two months apart before they became best friends at the zoo’s wildlife rescue […]
KTVU FOX 2
Marin's water district reservoirs 106% of normal
On Sunday, Mount Tamalpais and the surrounding towns got more than an inch of rain. Instead of that all being soaked into the parched earth, a lot of it got into the reservoirs of Mt. Tam's watershed. Now, despite three hard drought years, Marin's reservoirs are 106% of their historical average for this date due.
cityofpaloalto.org
Be Rain and Winter Storm Ready
On Sunday, September 18, staff responded to several community calls for assistance, due to flooding from clogged storm drains and tree failures. With the rainy weather, it is always a good idea to be ready for future weather-related events. To prepare for the next storm, staff has pulled together some...
Spinning weather front churning up offshore thundershowers; Lightning possible Tuesday afternoon
SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system spinning just off the Northern California coast was churning up thundershowers Tuesday morning with the threat of lightning strikes as it moves eastward over the Bay Area.While there were blue skies over much of the region early Tuesday it wasn't a reflection of what was going on offshore. The system -- spun off from the remnants of Typhoon Merbok -- has been parked in the Pacific Ocean off Northern California ever since it moved down the coast late Saturday night.It triggered a bout of rare heavy September rain on Sunday and popup thunderstorms in...
marinmommies.com
Just Between Friends Huge Kids' Sale, September 22–25
Come shop until you drop at this fall's huge North Bay Just Between Friends kids' sale at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds' Grace Pavilion in Santa Rosa. Taking place Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, Just Between Friends is the North Bay's largest children's and maternity consignment event. Get...
pioneerpublishers.com
Heirloom apples offer a taste of history at Concord’s Farmers Market
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 20, 2022) — The aroma of apple pie on a September day, the smooth flavor of homemade apple butter on toast or a tempting square of apple cake signals that fall is on its way. Your local farmers market has a seemingly endless selection of heirloom...
latitude38.com
Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?
We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
KTVU FOX 2
Wind and rain impact Bay Area and Mosquito Fire
The impending wind and rain starting Sunday will bring much-needed water to vineyards in the Bay Area, but also elevate the risk of mudslides for crews battles the Mosquito Fire. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
sonomastatestar.com
SSU shaken up following earthquake
Sonoma State University students were rattled by a 4.4 earthquake, and subsequent aftershock of 4.3, that happened Tuesday Sept.13 at 6:39p.m. The quake’s epicenter was about two miles north of Santa Rosa. Many students were worried about what could happen next. Some called friends and family to make sure...
pioneerpublishers.com
Contra Costa County Fire responds to early morning vehicle fire
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 21, 2022) — Fire crews had an early morning in Bay Point today. Engines 86 and 87 responded to an abandoned vehicle fire around 5am. Crews found the vehicle in the middle of a marsh with minor extension to the vegetation surrounding it. They...
Burned-out residents blame homeless camp by I-580 for Friday fire
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Several families affected by a large fire in Oakland on Friday were trying to assess the damage and figure out where they'll stay for the next few months.The four-alarm fire severely damaged five homes and a few of those are total losses.Joanna Roberts' one-bedroom cottage in the back of her property was burned to the ground. Two tenants who lived there survived but lost a cat along with their possessions.The main house where Robert lives has minor fire damage."This is more than just shelter, this is memories," Roberts said.Her grandfather built the home and cottage in 1921....
seniorresource.com
Best Retirement Cities Near San Francisco
As one of the most populous cities in the state of California, San Francisco is perhaps best known for its diversity, outrageous food trends, and booming nightlife. The Bay Area draws its fair share of tourists, and around 900,000 call it home. But, if you’re a senior or retiree looking to downsize and get out of the big city, consider these suburbs that are close by.
Berkeley man who welcomed the public at his backyard hot tub dies
A Berkeley man known for welcoming the public to his hot tub died doing what he loved best, officials said.
pioneerpublishers.com
Key Hope Hospice founder dies
DUBLIN, CA (Sept. 21, 2022) — Richard “Dick” Martin, one of the founders of Hope Hospice, died on Sept. 13. Martin was instrumental in rallying local support and an all-volunteer workforce when Hope launched in April 1980. He also served as the agency’s first chaplain. “In...
alamedasun.com
Why Pruning Fruit Trees is Essential and Some Tips on How to Do It
Alameda Backyard Growers (ABG) held their August educational program on site at Farm2Market, the social enterprise farm division of Alameda Point Collaborative (APC). The session, part of the group’s monthly education series, gave three dozen attendees a hands-on learning experience as well as an introduction to Farm2Market’s orchard. The experiential learning empowered gardeners to take care of their own fruit trees as well as consider helping out with the 75 trees in Farm2Market’s orchard.
NBC Bay Area
Forecast: Thunderstorms Possible in Parts of the Bay Area
A weekend storm is expected to linger on Monday with shower chances in parts of the Bay Area. There is also a slight chance for thunderstorms developing, especially over the inland hills from midday into the early evening. About 1 to 2 inches of rain fell across the North Bay...
KTVU FOX 2
Rain is here, this is how much could fall across the Bay Area
A storm from the Gulf of Alaska is heading for the Bay Area is bringing rain, wind and colder temperatures with it. The rain has started ot fall throughout the Bay Area and will likely continue through early Wednesday. According to the National Wether Service, Oak Ridge received over two...
natureworldnews.com
California Weather Rollercoaster from Historic Heat Wave, High Humidity, Thunderstorms: Now Experts Discuss "Earthquake Weather"
After a Californian summer marked by a historic heat wave, high humidity, and thunderstorms, concerns about potential "earthquake weather" are raised as tremors shake the ground. The Bay Area has experienced an uptick in seismic activity over the past week. Oakland experienced a 2.9-magnitude earthquake late on Sunday. On Tuesday...
