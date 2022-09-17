Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Automatically Switch Between Light and Dark Mode in macOS
On Macs, you have two appearance modes for controlling the look of applications and windows, Light Mode and Dark Mode. Both modes have their uses, and it can be helpful to switch between the two modes throughout the day. Thankfully, macOS allows you to set your Mac to automatically switch...
makeuseof.com
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Which Offers More Value for Your Money?
Apple launched the iPhone 14 series in September 2022, and while all the excitement is around the bigger iPhone 14 Plus and the flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max, we wanted to guide the people who're in the market for a compact iPhone. You have two options: the standard iPhone 14...
makeuseof.com
10 Ways to Open the Resource Monitor in Windows 11
Most users probably utilize Task Manager to check system resource details and disable running processes. However, Resource Monitor is like a more advanced Task Manager that provides a detailed overview of PC resources. That utility includes CPU, Memory, Disk, and Network usage tabs for you to view. Yet, Resource Monitor...
makeuseof.com
10 Ways to Restore Missing Pinned App Icons on the Windows 11 Taskbar
Pinning apps to the taskbar on your Windows 11 PC is a great way to enhance productivity. Some Windows apps come pre-pinned and you may also have pinned several apps like Office apps, social media apps, or creativity apps for work. However, you might find that some or all the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
What to Do If Your Keyboard Keeps Disconnecting on Windows
It can be really infuriating when your keyboard keeps disconnecting on its own. The keyboard is one of the most important devices of a computer. If you don't have a properly working keyboard, it will become a nightmare for you to perform even simple tasks. As such, if the keyboard...
makeuseof.com
How to Install REMnux on VirtualBox
REMnux is a free and open-source reverse engineering and malware analysis-oriented Linux distribution based on Ubuntu 20.04. It's a crowd favorite among professional malware analysts due to being modular and feature-rich. If you're looking to kickstart your journey as a malware analyst, having REMnux in your arsenal is a must....
makeuseof.com
How to Take 48MP Photos on the iPhone 14 Pro
For the first time in several years, Apple has bumped the camera resolution of the iPhone. The new and improved 48MP primary camera is one of the biggest reasons to upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro. However, if you already own the iPhone 14 Pro and tried shooting pictures with...
makeuseof.com
How to View Desktop Version of Any Site on Mobile
Sites that implement mobile responsive design make it possible and easy for you to access a mobile-friendly version of their sites. Nearly all modern websites do this. But sometimes, you may need to view or use the desktop version of a site. In that case, what can you do—especially if your computer is miles away?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Monitor Risers
Investing in a good monitor stand riser is as important as buying the latest and greatest ergonomic chair. Monitor risers improve posture and relieve neck pain when working long hours by elevating your computer monitor to a more ergonomic and comfortable height. Placed on top of your desk, a riser...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Amazon Alexa to Make Your Commute Easier
Getting to work in the morning can be a stressful activity, especially if you live in a busy city. But your favorite voice assistant can make things a little easier by telling you the quickest route without needing to look at your phone. We’ll show you just how Alexa can...
makeuseof.com
How to Open WebP Images in Windows 11
PNG and JPG remain the dominant image formats on websites. However, Google’s relatively new WebP alternative image format is becoming more prevalent on the web. It’s a high-quality lossy compression format that reduces images’ file sizes. WebP files are estimated to be 34 percent smaller than JPGs on average.
makeuseof.com
Why BeReal Keeps Crashing and How to Fix It
Does the BeReal app crash every time the notification comes out to take your BeReal photo? Are you unable to post your BeReal on time? This issue has been common for users of the app. Here is why BeReal keeps crashing and what you can do to troubleshoot the problem.
makeuseof.com
How to Rearrange Your Mac's Monitors in macOS
Apple's macOS has a simple user interface, but it is a powerful operating system. And just like Windows, Macs can connect to multiple displays to expand your desktop across multiple canvases, which greatly enhances multitasking. So, if you have a specific desk setup in mind, you must rearrange the displays...
makeuseof.com
How to Get in and Out of iPhone Recovery Mode on iPhone 14
Have you ever wanted to give your iPhone a fresh start? Perhaps you've encountered an issue and you're struggling to get past it. One of the easiest ways to erase your iPhone and set it up again is to put it into recovery mode, but that can be a daunting task for anyone who isn't familiar with it.
makeuseof.com
7 Pros and Cons of Using a Laptop Stand
Laptop stands are trending nowadays. With all the aesthetic Reels, Shorts, and TikToks out there, it seems like they're a must for all laptop-based desk setups. And so, you must also wonder whether you should get one—or, more importantly, if these stands are as useful as they look. Sure,...
makeuseof.com
How to Compress Image Files on Linux Using Curtail
Storing and sharing large image files can be a headache. Fortunately, there are several ways to compress image files. If you're on Linux—and prefer native tools—Curtail is one good image compression tool you can use to compress images on your computer. Let's dive in to learn more. What...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Google App Crashing on Android
Phones powered by Android depend heavily upon Google services to perform the most trivial of things. Need to order food or book an Uber? You’ll need Google’s location services for that. Want to cast a YouTube video on your TV? That requires a working Google account and a handful of background services to work.
makeuseof.com
Speech Services by Google Won’t Stop Downloading? 7 Ways to Fix It
Is the Speech Services by Google app for Android stuck when downloading an English (US) or English (UK) update?. Usually, it happens when you aren't connected to Wi-Fi but have set your phone to complete updates only on a Wi-Fi network. Other possible causes of this error may include an outdated operating system, insufficient storage space, a corrupt app cache, or corrupt installation.
makeuseof.com
Some Android Manufacturers Are Already Thinking About Copying the iPhone's Dynamic Island
When the iPhone 14 Pro was announced, the feature that got the most attention was the so-called Dynamic Island, the pill-shaped cutout for the selfie camera that Apple had turned into a somewhat useful feature. Upon seeing it, it left many of us wondering how long it would take an...
makeuseof.com
The Pros and Cons of Using a Virtual Machine to Run Windows on a Mac
If you're tired of using macOS, you can replace it with Windows, Linux, or even an older version of macOS using virtual machine software. You may have many reasons to want to install Windows on your Mac. Perhaps you want to play PC games or run Windows-specific programs that macOS doesn't support. Or maybe you just switched from a Windows PC, and you're having a hard time adjusting to macOS.
Comments / 0