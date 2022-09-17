Read full article on original website
$100k grant to Augusta Regional Dental Clinic will treat nearly 1,000 low-income patients
The Virginia Healthcare Foundation has awarded at $100,000 grant to the Augusta Regional Dental Clinic to provide affordable dental care to low-income residents. According to a news release, many low-income residents in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County struggle to find providers who accept Medicaid or options they can afford. “We...
Shenandoah Valley tech users and creators asked to weigh in on future of SVTC
The Shenandoah Valley Technology Council is seeking your input as they plan their future. On Thursday, the group is hosting a luncheon at The Wood Grill in Harrisonburg from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. You are invited to join the conversation as board members explore their next steps with Nicky...
Bridgewater College in top 200 of Liberal Arts Colleges
Bridgewater College is in the top 200 of U.S. News and World Report’s top liberal arts colleges in the United States for 2022-2023. The college is recognized as an institution “in the field of educating the whole person and providing a well-rounded educational experience,” according to a press release, and is on the list year after year.
Shenandoah University formalizes partnership with Netherlands-based esports company
Shenandoah University’s esports program signed a memorandum of understanding with the Amsterdam-based esports and tech company H20 on Friday outlining the ways in which both institutions will work together to provide students a far-reaching educational experience in the fast-growing field. Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons, Ph.D.; SU Provost Cameron...
New county courthouse location: room for growth in Verona or renovate and rebuild in Staunton?
The decision to build a new courthouse in Augusta County has been made for voters, but on Nov. 8 voters will decide where. A forum about the new courthouse was held at Victory Worship Center in Staunton...
Waynesboro voters: Absentee ballots for November election are in the mail
The Waynesboro Voter Registration & Elections office have mailed absentee ballots to all Waynesboro voters. According to their social media account, the ballots should be arriving soon for permanent absentee voters or those who requested a ballot for the November 2022 election. Voters are reminded:. If you are voting a...
Annual Downtown Halloween Festival returns to Ting Pavilion on Oct. 29
2:00 p.m. – Event begins/registration for costume contest opens. 2:15 p.m. – Costume contest: Individuals Ages 1-6 2:30 p.m. – Brushwood’s School of Dance performance. 3:00 p.m. – Costume contest: Individuals Ages 7-12 3:15 p.m. – Costume contest: Groups. 3:30 p.m. – AirRaid Jugglers...
Do you believe in magic? Staunton, set for annual Queen City Mischief & Magic, does
This weekend the City of Staunton will be known as Hogsmeade as Wizards and Muggles gather for the seventh annual Queen City Mischief & Magic. This year’s theme is “Welcome Home,” with a subtheme of “Beware of Low-Flying Owls.”. Sarah Lynch founded the weekend event in...
Single lane closures in downtown Waynesboro begin tonight
Single block closures will start tonight between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in downtown Waynesboro. The closures are to facilitate the installation of stamped asphalt crosswalks, according to a news flash sent to residents by the City of Waynesboro. This project is scheduled to last five nights...
Breaking: Authorities looking for inmate who escaped at Augusta County/Highland County line
The Highland County and Augusta County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for an escaped inmate in the area of the county line on Route 250. Shaun Gwin, 34, had a court appearance in Highland County this morning and was being transported back to Middle River Regional Jail. According to...
Charlottesville issues update to advisory on road work that may affect traffic flow in city
The existing pedestrian tunnel to/from the Downtown Mall via the Ting Pavilion on Water Street will be closed until late October. The detour route will be along the southern sidewalk on Water Street to the existing crosswalk...
UVA Football News and Notes: Show of hands … ‘Hoos been to the Carrier Dome?
UVA football coach Tony Elliott asked his team how many of them had been to the Carrier Dome – now the JMA Wireless Dome, but whatever, the Carrier Dome – and didn’t see a lot of hands shoot up. “I think it would be important to get...
‘Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott’ returns tonight with special guest Chico Bennett Jr.
"Coach's Corner with Tony Elliott" returns on Tuesday live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network at BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse located off Route 29, Seminole Trail at 3924 Lenox Ave. in Charlottesville. The weekly...
Staunton: Authorities lead search for man last seen on Sept. 9
The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Randall Eppard is a 74-year-old male believed to be endangered due to a medical condition. He is approximately 5’10” and 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and red hair. He was last seen...
What do Tony Elliott, Des Kitchings need to do to fix the shockingly gummed up UVA offense?
Des Kitchings is catching heat from UVA fans because his offense, through three games, frankly, sucks. Virginia averaged 34.6 points and 515.8 yards per game in 2021 under head coach Bronco Mendenhall and offensive coordinator Robert Anae. Under Kitchings, who is new coach Tony Elliott's OC, the Cavaliers are averaging – gulp! – 17.7 points and 413.3 yards per game.
Bedford County: Pedestrian dead from injuries in hit-and-run on Route 460
Virginia State Police is investigating a hit and run crash that resulted in a pedestrian fatality on Tuesday at 12:30 a.m. on Route 460 in Bedford County. Aaron Blake Collins, 26, of Concord, was walking in the westbound travel lanes of Route 460 when a vehicle struck him. Collins died at the scene.
Update: A Street road closure postponed until Oct. 17
The A Street culvert replacement project dates for a total road closure in Waynesboro have changed. The project located on the 1700 block of A Street mobilized on Sept. 6. The road is now open to thru traffic through Oct. 16. However, beginning Oct. 17, there will be a total...
