Charlottesville, VA

Augusta Free Press

Bridgewater College in top 200 of Liberal Arts Colleges

Bridgewater College is in the top 200 of U.S. News and World Report’s top liberal arts colleges in the United States for 2022-2023. The college is recognized as an institution “in the field of educating the whole person and providing a well-rounded educational experience,” according to a press release, and is on the list year after year.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
Augusta Free Press

Shenandoah University formalizes partnership with Netherlands-based esports company

Shenandoah University’s esports program signed a memorandum of understanding with the Amsterdam-based esports and tech company H20 on Friday outlining the ways in which both institutions will work together to provide students a far-reaching educational experience in the fast-growing field. Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons, Ph.D.; SU Provost Cameron...
SHENANDOAH, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro voters: Absentee ballots for November election are in the mail

The Waynesboro Voter Registration & Elections office have mailed absentee ballots to all Waynesboro voters. According to their social media account, the ballots should be arriving soon for permanent absentee voters or those who requested a ballot for the November 2022 election. Voters are reminded:. If you are voting a...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Single lane closures in downtown Waynesboro begin tonight

Single block closures will start tonight between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in downtown Waynesboro. The closures are to facilitate the installation of stamped asphalt crosswalks, according to a news flash sent to residents by the City of Waynesboro. This project is scheduled to last five nights...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton: Authorities lead search for man last seen on Sept. 9

The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Randall Eppard is a 74-year-old male believed to be endangered due to a medical condition. He is approximately 5’10” and 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and red hair. He was last seen...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

What do Tony Elliott, Des Kitchings need to do to fix the shockingly gummed up UVA offense?

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Des Kitchings is catching heat from UVA fans because his offense, through three games, frankly, sucks. Virginia averaged 34.6 points and 515.8 yards per game in 2021 under head coach Bronco Mendenhall and offensive coordinator Robert Anae. Under Kitchings, who is new coach Tony Elliott’s OC, the Cavaliers are averaging – gulp! – 17.7 points and 413.3 yards per game.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: A Street road closure postponed until Oct. 17

The A Street culvert replacement project dates for a total road closure in Waynesboro have changed. The project located on the 1700 block of A Street mobilized on Sept. 6. The road is now open to thru traffic through Oct. 16. However, beginning Oct. 17, there will be a total...
WAYNESBORO, VA

