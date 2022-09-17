Read full article on original website
VSCPA releases free resources for nonprofits in honor of Virginia CPA Week
The Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants has released four free resource guides for nonprofit organizations to celebrate Virginia CPA Week which runs from Sept. 19-25. The VSCPA's nonprofit resource guides were most recently updated by the not-for-profit team at Newport News-based firm PBMares. Topics include budgeting, income tax issues, responsibilities and risks, and auditing.
Cranes at Port of Virginia on track to be disassembled by Sept. 30
Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., the operator of 11 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina, announced that it is on track to complete the scrapping of three ship-to-shore cranes at the Port of Virginia in Hampton Roads by Sept. 30. The cranes, which are estimated to weigh more than...
Free FAFSA assistance available to students in Virginia
Free assistance for the FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid, is available through the Great Aspirations Scholarship Program, or GRASP. GRASP advisors are working at more than 110 schools throughout Virginia to help undergraduate and graduate students with their application for federal student aid including grants, work study loans, etc.
Virginia’s August unemployment fell to 2.6 percent, remains below national rate
Irginia’s unemployment rate fell to 2.6 percent in August, a 1 percent decrease from August 2021. The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate remains below the United States rate of 3.7 percent. However, the labor force participation in Virginia decreased to 63.7 percent in August. Labor force participation is a measure...
Summit gave entrepreneurs safe place to solve problems, learn new skills
The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund hosted the first ever Shenandoah Valley Entrepreneurship Summit at the Staunton Innovation Hub on Sept. 12-13. Entrepreneurs across the Valley, from Winchester to Lexington, convened for two days of keynote speaker presentations, panel discussion, workshop sessions and networking. The summit cultivated an inspiring, safe place...
Gambling In Indiana – Is It Legal? Get $5,000+ At IN Gambling Sites
Indiana gambling laws are some of the most permissive in the country. Residents can legally play at land-based casinos and can also place in-person sports bets. Online sports betting is allowed but casino games are not. This means that the residents must instead use offshore sites. In this guide to...
Virginia taxpayers may check $250 rebate eligibility online beginning today
Approximately 3.2 million eligible taxpayers will receive one-time tax rebates of up to $250 if they filed individually, and up to $500 if they filed jointly. Starting today, taxpayers may go to tax.virginia.gov/rebate and check their eligibility
Shenandoah Valley tech users and creators asked to weigh in on future of SVTC
The Shenandoah Valley Technology Council is seeking your input as they plan their future. On Thursday, the group is hosting a luncheon at The Wood Grill in Harrisonburg from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. You are invited to join the conversation as board members explore their next steps with Nicky...
National Voter Registration Day: Checklist to make sure your vote counts in Virginia
Today is National Voter Registration Day. UpVote Virginia provided three things to do today in honor of the recognition. Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.
‘Connects communities:’ Chatham Bridge project finalist in national transportation competition
The Virginia Department of Transportation's Chatham Bridge Rehabilitation and Shared Use Path Project is a Top 12 finalist in the America's Transportation Awards competition. Sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials,
2020 U.S. Census requires voter notices of polling location changes
Voters in Virginia will receive notices starting this week in the mail regarding polling locations for the November 8 general election. “Districts and polling locations have changed for some voters as part of the redistricting process following the 2020 Census,” Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals said in a press release Tuesday. “We encourage every voter to check their polling location on their voter notice.”
State Corporation Commission approves fuel rate increase for Dominion Energy customers
Effective July 1, 2022, the State Corporation Commission (SCC) approved an increase to the fuel rate for Dominion Energy Virginia customers. The approval includes a mitigation proposal to spread the recovery of the $1.020 billion projected fuel deferral over three years. According to a press release, the Commission also approved a stipulation under which Dominion Energy agreed to waive recovery of one-half of its incremental carrying costs arising from the three-year mitigation proposal, which is approximately $27.5 million.
Youngkin’s Department of Education rolls out rollback of transgender student protections
Glenn Youngkin stoked the anger of social conservatives over the moves toward LGBTQ+ inclusivity in Virginia's K-12 public schools during his run for governor last year. The receipts came on Friday when the Youngkin administration quietly
Update: State Police release identity of Pennsylvania man who died in Albemarle County plane crash
A New Holland, Pa., man was the sole occupant of a single-engine plane that crashed in a wooded area near Plank Road and Stillhouse Creek Road in Albemarle County last week. Virginia State Police identified the pilot, Kevin J. Esh, 30, who died in the crash when the Piper fixed-wing aircraft caught fire.
Update: Highland County jail inmate who escaped during transport still at large
A McDowell man who kicked his way out of a transport vehicle on his way back to the Middle River Regional Jail on Tuesday is still at large. Shaun Gwin, 34, had a court appearance in Highland County Tuesday morning on felony charges including entering a home with the intent to commit assault and battery, grand larceny, meth distribution and weapons charges, according to court records.
Youngkin set to campaign for Big Lie proponent Kari Lake in Arizona next month
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has been playing both sides of the Republican crazy train as he ramps up a possible run at the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. It’s not going to work, and the latest evidence as to why comes with the news that Youngkin will head to Arizona next month to campaign for gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
