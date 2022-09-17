Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Newly released photos show Sherri Papini when first found in 2016; locals react to images
REDDING, Calif. — With Sherri Papini receiving her sentence of 18 months in prison, KRCR asked locals on Wednesday for their reaction to this case finally be closed. More specifically, KRCR shared newly gained photos, showing what Papini looked like when law enforcement first found her on the side of County Road 17 in 2016.
kymkemp.com
Missing ‘Stolen’ Dog in Hayfork Area
My name is Mae Moon and my dog (Fliff) was stolen from in front of the Hayfork Gym, Thompson Peak Fitness Center, Friday September 9th around 4:12pm. She was stolen by a woman who may be from out of the country with blonde hair who exited the Gym asked a woman I know who works at You’ve Got Mail, two doors down, if she knew who the dog belonged to. The You’ve Got mail employee told her she believed the dog was a local dog. The woman disregarded her and put Fliff in her “Pepsi Blue” vehicle and drove off.
krcrtv.com
'Branch House Riverfront Bistro' officially opens at Turtle Bay
REDDING, Calif. — A brand new restaurant has opened near the Sundial Bridge at Redding's Turtle Bay. The "Branch House Riverfront Bistro" officially opened on Wed., Sept. 21, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. The Redding Chamber of Commerce was also in attendance to celebrate the grand opening.
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff Police Department introduces program to alert authorities of people with disabilities
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department introduced its “Reaching Out Together” program. The program offers cards and stickers that will help law enforcement that they are interacting with people with disabilities. The stickers are designed to be placed near or on the front door of...
Newly released interrogation video shows moment Sherri Papini knew she'd been caught
Astonishing, and at times infuriating, video of Sherri Papini's interrogation by California detectives was released Tuesday.
actionnewsnow.com
Black bear climbs tree in downtown Redding Monday morning
REDDING, Calif. - Crews with the California Fish and Wildlife and Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a black bear climbing up a tree in a front yard near Olive Avenue. Authorities say that the bear may have been chased up the tree by a dog, who sustained minor...
krcrtv.com
Cal Fire responds to abandoned trailer fire south of Red Bluff
REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters from the Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit responded to an abandoned travel trailer on fire just south of Red Bluff Wednesday morning. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. at Tehama Avenue and Rawson Road, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation....
A religious group is strangling access to Calif.'s most beautiful waterfall
Inside the decadeslong fight for a safe, legal trail to Mossbrae Falls.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police search for 3 theft suspects
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police Detectives are searching for three suspects involved in a truck and trailer theft that happened over the weekend. Redding Police say three unknown suspects trespassed onto a fenced commercial yard on Saturday on the 1500 block of Charles Drive and stole a pickup truck attached to a trailer that had a drag racecar inside, as well as several tools.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for starting fires in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested on two counts of arson and one count of attempted arson in Tehama County on Saturday, according to CAL FIRE TGU. At about 11:20 a.m., 33-year-old Darek Zeimet was arrested and taken to the Tehama County Jail. CAL FIRE said Zeimet is...
L.A. Weekly
Matthew Wing Dies in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 32 [Tehama, CA
45-Year-Old Man Fatally Injured in Solo-Vehicle Accident near Mile Marker 8.74. The incident happened on September 16th, at around 7:30 p.m., near mile marker 8.74. According to reports, a westbound Toyota 4-Runner crossed the double yellow lines on State Route 32. The vehicle continued on the eastbound lanes, off to the south shoulder, and into a tree.
Fox40
Destination California: Shasta Lake
On a special episode of Studio 40 Live, Gary and Scott head out to Shasta Lake to take in the sights, of the massive lake, and of course, visit the local establishments. We have been in the marina business for 25 years and have come to be a premier houseboat rental company. We started on the O’Brien Inlet as Shasta Marina Resort in 1996. Then in 2015 we purchased Packers Bay Marina and have combined the two businesses. We moved everything from O’Brien Inlet to Packers Bay and are now known as Shasta Marina at Packers Bay. We’ve been lucky enough to build a crew that love their jobs and take pride in our marina and in our beautiful lake and forest.
actionnewsnow.com
Three suspects being sought in weekend kidnapping, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who kidnapped, carjacked and assaulted a man over the weekend in Tehama County. At approximately 4:06 p.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Rawson Road for reports of a subject suffering from a stab wound.
actionnewsnow.com
Fire near I-5 contained Saturday night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a vegetation fire that broke out on Saturday in Shasta County. The Shasta-Trinity National Forest said the Sweet Fire broke out near Interstate 5 at Conant Road. On Sunday, officials said the fire was contained Saturday night at less than an acre. Firefighters will...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies search for suspect who stole a vehicle in Shasta Lake City
CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Deputies are searching for a suspect they believe stole a vehicle and stole items from a different vehicle Saturday morning in the City of Shasta Lake. At about 3 a.m., deputies say the man was pictured stealing items from a vehicle on Epping Court...
SFGate
The California county where MAGA took control
REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
actionnewsnow.com
Police say motorcyclist is dead after hitting a teen in Corning Saturday
CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Police say that they responded to the 600 block of North Street in Corning on Saturday at around 11:32 a.m. to a motorcycle crash involving a 17-year-old. Police say that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by ambulance personnel. He was identified as Dennis...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 7:04 p.m.] Lightning Preceded Power Outage That Affected Humboldt, Trinity & Mendocino Counties
Residents in Humboldt, Mendocino and Trinity counties are experiencing power outages with no estimated time of restoration. Just after 5 p.m. on September 20th, residents in Southern Humboldt began reporting outages across the region extending into southwestern Trinity County and northern Mendocino County. Power was quickly restored to areas in Garberville and Redway, however outlying areas near Miranda, Myers Flat, Alderpoint, Harris and Kettenpom and northern Mendocino were without power for close to an hour.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - Rain Showers And Thunderstorms Continue, But Changes Will Arrive Soon
A slow-moving area of low pressure continued to swirl over northern California Tuesday, delivering more rain showers and thunderstorms. We have wet weather in the Wednesday forecast, but that will also change very soon. Most of the active weather Tuesday took place over the mountains, and there is still a threat for localized flooding near recent burn scars. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the western mountains in Shasta, Tehama and Glenn counties through 8PM. Please be mindful when rain is falling upstream from your location. The valley will be quieter with isolated showers and lows in the 50s. We can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon with highs from the upper 50s to the mid 70s.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Cooler & Wetter Weather On The Way
Clouds are beginning to move in as an area of low pressure digs into the region off the coast of California. Today we have seen some showers and isolated thunderstorms in the coastal mountains. WE can expect the chances for showers to increase as we head throughout the evening. Temperatures today have topped off in the upper 70s to low 80s around the valley and are running 5-10 degrees below what they were this time yesterday. By tomorrow morning, lows will bottom out in the mid-50s, making for great sleeping weather tonight where we can finally save some money on cooling our homes!
